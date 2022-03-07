Amanda Kingloff

Forget perfectly pretty eggs. If you're dyeing Easter eggs with a toddler this year, embrace an afternoon of creative chaos with these five incredibly fun (and messy!) ideas.
Spend an afternoon making these Valentine's Day cards, decorations, and edible projects. Bonus: Each one can double as a homemade gift for someone special!
These fun and festive ornaments are a cinch to make, and they'll get kids excited about trimming the tree.
Your trick-or-treaters will go batty for this adorable Halloween candy carrier.
Antennae? Buttons? Switches? Lights? Yes! All of the above are fair game when you're designing the ultimate Halloween robot helmet costume.
Whoooooo says you have to carve your pumpkin to make it festive? Try this mess-free version of a Halloween craft classic with your family.
Kids a little too scared to head into a real haunted house? Craft your own small-scale (and far less spooky) version.
Gather up the gang for these incredible family Halloween costume ideas, which are easy to recreate yourself.
This Halloween, go all out with a wild costume—literally.
Put down the carving knife! Get into the spooky Halloween spirit with these no-carve pumpkin decorating ideas, just right for little helping hands.
Elevate your basic tie dye to make groovy swirls, stripes, polka dots, and more. Click through for eight tie dye designs with easy-to-follow instructions.
Craft one of these happy haunted houses with your child, then let her play with the finished result.
You'll get double the fun with these kid-made projects: first the nature walk to gather supplies and then the creating!
Get creative this season and deck your house with decorations you can make with your kids.
Think outside the gourd this year and turn everything -- and we mean everything -- into our favorite Halloween icon.
Admit it, this day is more for you than for him. Here are some tips to help make it special for the whole family.
Origami heart cards are simple to make and a great exercise in origami folding. Plus, a message can be slipped into the back to show off how much you care!
These Halloween Decorations are too cute to spook! Delight even the littlest trick-or-treater with these nine bright and kooky ideas.
Creative projects to make with your child -- from the new book Project Kid.
Mix and match colors to make stylish accessories that kids will love to trade with their friends.
Your guide to everything party begins here!
Wondering what to do with those orphaned socks? A lone baby sock makes a perfect penguin head. Here's how to make this cute critter.
Sure a hug or a kiss will do, but why not get a little creative and try a few of these warm and wacky ideas.
Before you take your little ones trick-or-treating, throw them a frightful backyard Halloween party with our fun and spooky ideas for eats, treats, and games!
Your baby's first birthday is as much of a milestone for you as it is for your little one. Make the day special with these sweet (and easy!) first birthday ideas.
