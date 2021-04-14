LIVE

Ally Mauch
Sesame Street Introduces Two Black Muppets as Part of Racial Literacy Initiative
Article
Sesame Street Workshop launched the ABCs of Racial Literacy program on Tuesday.
Advertisement
Sofia Vergara Wins Court Battle: Judge Rules that Ex Nick Loeb Can't Use Embryos Without Consent
Article
Sofia Vergara and Nick Loeb underwent IVF together before splitting in 2014.
Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald Expecting Fourth Child Following Pregnancy Loss: 'We're Overjoyed'
Article
The Counting On stars also share sons Spurgeon, 5, and Henry, 4, as well as daughter Ivy, who will turn 2 in May.
OWN Host Laura Berman Warns of Social Media Dangers After Son's Fatal Overdose: 'I Was So Furious'
Article
Dr. Laura Berman and her husband say their teen son died of an overdose after buying drugs on Snapchat that had been laced with fentanyl.
JoJo Siwa Says 'I'm Just Really Happy' to Be in LGBTQ Community, Talks Breakup with Ex-Boyfriend
Article
"My parents have known. My mom said she's known for the last two years," JoJo Siwa said during an Instagram Live conversation.
Saved by the Bell Star Dustin Diamond Hospitalized with Mystery Illness
Article
"Everyone is hoping for a speedy recovery," a rep for the actor tells us.
Kim Kardashian Is Preparing to Divorce Kanye West: 'He Knows That It's Coming Soon,' Says Source
Article
"He knows that she’s done," a source tells us about Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, who is working with top divorce lawyer Laura Wasser.
Emma Stone Is Pregnant! Actress Expecting Her First Child with Husband Dave McCary
Article
Emma Stone recently married Dave McCary, confirmed in September.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Teen Mom OG's Catelynn Lowell Reveals She Was Pregnant but 'Lost the Baby' on Thanksgiving
Article
“I opened up about this only to help those who are experiencing the same thing to know that there’s someone else every day experiencing this,” the Teen Mom OG star wrote.
51-Year-Old Gives Birth to Her Granddaughter After Serving as Daughter's Surrogate
Article
Julie Loving gave birth to her granddaughter Briar Juliette on Nov. 2.
It's a Boy! Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Welcome Fifth Child Together: 'We Couldn't Be Happier'
Article
Hilaria and Alec Baldwin already share three sons and a daughter, while Alec is also a father to daughter Ireland.
Identical Twin Sisters Who Married Identical Twin Brothers Both Announce Their Pregnancies
Article
In addition to being cousins, the children will also be genetic siblings.
260 Kids and Staff Test Positive for Coronavirus at Georgia Overnight Camp, CDC Says
Article
"Children of all ages are susceptible to" the coronavirus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
Children Aged 10-19 Spread Coronavirus as Much as Adults, New Study Finds
Article
The large study found that household transmission of the coronavirus “was high” for patients between 10 and 19 years of age.
85 Infants Tested Positive for Coronavirus in Texas: They 'Have Not Even Had Their First Birthday Yet'
Article
"These babies have not even had their first birthday yet. Please help us stop the spread of this disease," the county's public health director said.
Advertisement
Newborn Triplets Test Positive for Coronavirus, but Parents Test Negative
Article
The triplets were born on June 17 in the central Mexican state of San Luis Potosí.
7-Year-Old Long Island Girl Makes Powerful Chant with Protestors in Viral Video
Article
Wynta-Amor Rogers went viral when her mom posted a video of the 7-year-old chanting during a protest
Kara Keough Bosworth Posts Heartbreaking Tribute to Late Son: 'You Would Have Been 2 Months Old Today'
Article
"I see you in songs, in the sky, in the sea, in your sister's face, in your daddy's arms," Kara Keough Bosworth wrote.
At Least 26 States Report Cases of Coronavirus-Related Inflammatory Syndrome in Children
Article
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) affects kids who have previously had the coronavirus or been exposed to someone who was infected.
Princess Charlotte Helps Give Back in Sweet New Birthday Portrait Taken by Mom Kate Middleton
Article
Kate Middleton and Prince William released a new photo of Princess Charlotte in time for her 5th birthday.
8-Year-Old Girl Takes Over Her Local Target to Throw Her Dream Birthday Party with Friends
Article
Brayden Lawrence and about 10 of her friends dressed up as Target employees and shopped at their local store for her birthday bash
Catherine Giudici Lowe Describes Worst Part of C-Section Recovery: 'I Can't Pick Up My Children'
Article
The Bachelor's Catherine Giudici Lowe gave birth to her third child, daughter Mia, via cesarean section on December 23.
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com