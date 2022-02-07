Allison Hope

Allison Hope is a writer and native New Yorker who favors humor over sadness, travel over television, and coffee over sleep. Her writing has appeared in The New Yorker, The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, Buzzfeed, Cosmopolitan, New York Magazine, Slate, ELLE, New York Daily News, New York Post, Vice, Allure, NBC, InStyle, Refinery29, Health Magazine, Parents Magazine, and more. She is working on her first book and is always interested in unique stories that haven't yet been told.
What It Means to Be an LGBTQ+ Ally—And How to Raise One
It is incredibly affirming to have LGBTQ+ allies in our lives, and even more incredible when it comes from a non-LGBTQ+ family. Here's how to encourage your family to be allies.
How to Explain Pride Month to Your Child
Pride Month is a wonderful opportunity to teach your kids about what it means to be LGBTQ, the history behind the month-long celebration, and to have some fun while you're at it.
How Parents Can Best Empower and Support Their LGBTQ Child
LGBTQ youth often have to deal with negativity. But parents and caregivers can make all the difference in helping them feel comfortable in their skin. Experts offer advice on how to help, especially during the pandemic when there is more opportunity to bond.
Second-Parent Adoption Was the Only Option My Wife Had to Gain Parental Rights of Our Kid
Same-sex couples continue to face hurdles when it comes to building a family. That includes the need for second-parent adoption, which ensures the non-biological parent has legal rights to their child. I know firsthand how difficult and draining that process is. And now, as the Trump administration pushes to remove protections from same-sex couples wanting to adopt, I wonder if the battle will just get worse.
