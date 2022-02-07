Allison Hope

It is incredibly affirming to have LGBTQ+ allies in our lives, and even more incredible when it comes from a non-LGBTQ+ family. Here's how to encourage your family to be allies.
Advertisement
Pride Month is a wonderful opportunity to teach your kids about what it means to be LGBTQ, the history behind the month-long celebration, and to have some fun while you're at it.
LGBTQ youth often have to deal with negativity. But parents and caregivers can make all the difference in helping them feel comfortable in their skin. Experts offer advice on how to help, especially during the pandemic when there is more opportunity to bond.
Same-sex couples continue to face hurdles when it comes to building a family. That includes the need for second-parent adoption, which ensures the non-biological parent has legal rights to their child. I know firsthand how difficult and draining that process is. And now, as the Trump administration pushes to remove protections from same-sex couples wanting to adopt, I wonder if the battle will just get worse.