Alexia Lewis
This is Why Your Teen Won't Always Tell You About Their Day
Video
In this week's 'Teen Talk' column, a young adult explains why she didn't always talk to her parents and what you can do to encourage open communication.
This Is How I Wish My Parents Talked to Me About Sex
Video
At 21 years old, our 'Teen Talk' columnist admits she never had the ‘sex talk’ with her parents and why she wishes she did.
Here's How to Support Your Teen Through College Applications, According to a Student
Article
In this week's 'Teen Talk' column—articles written by teens and young adults to help parents understand what's really happening in their world—a college student explains how to keep the college application process stress-free.
A Parent's Guide to Cancel Culture, Explained by a Teenager
Video
In this post for our 'Teen Talk' column—articles written by teens to help parents understand what's really happening in their world—a teenager defines Cancel Culture and explains how parents can help their teens navigate it.
