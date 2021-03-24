Alexia Lewis

In this week's 'Teen Talk' column, a young adult explains why she didn't always talk to her parents and what you can do to encourage open communication.
Advertisement
At 21 years old, our 'Teen Talk' columnist admits she never had the ‘sex talk’ with her parents and why she wishes she did.
In this week's 'Teen Talk' column—articles written by teens and young adults to help parents understand what's really happening in their world—a college student explains how to keep the college application process stress-free.
In this post for our 'Teen Talk' column—articles written by teens to help parents understand what's really happening in their world—a teenager defines Cancel Culture and explains how parents can help their teens navigate it.