Alexia Fernandez

Covering movies for PEOPLE magazine
Helen McCrory, Harry Potter Star, Dies at 52 After 'Heroic Battle with Cancer,' Says Husband Damian Lewis
"She died as she lived. Fearlessly," Lewis said of his wife in a statement on Twitter.
Jada Pinkett Smith's Mom Gets Stern with Olivia Jade Giannulli About White Privilege: 'Child, Please'
Olivia Jade Giannulli and Adrienne Banfield-Norris had a tense exchange about white privilege on Tuesday's Red Table Talk.
Elliot Page's Wife Is 'So Proud' of Him for Coming Out as Transgender: 'Love You So Much'
"Elliot’s existence is a gift in and of itself," Emma Portner wrote of her husband after the Oscar nominee came out as transgender.
Juno Oscar Nominee Elliot Page Comes Out as Transgender: 'My Joy Is Real, But It Is Also Fragile'
Elliot Page came out as a trans man with the pronouns he/they on Tuesday.
Surprise! Kristen Wiig and Fiancé Avi Rothman Have Welcomed Twins
Kristen Wiig and Avi Rothman got engaged in 2019 after more than three years of dating.
Tyler Perry Is Paying for Rayshard Brooks' Funeral — and His 4 Kids' College Educations
Tyler Perry has offered to pay for Rayshard Brooks' funeral — as well as the college educations of his four children.
Frozen's Olaf Sings New Song 'I Am with You' While Social Distancing amid Coronavirus Pandemic
Josh Gad, singing from home as Olaf, unveiled a new song to bring comfort to those staying indoors amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Amanda Bynes' Lawyer Says Former Actress Is Not Pregnant 2 Months After Instagram Announcement
Almost two months after Amanda Bynes shared a now-deleted ultrasound photo, her lawyer David Esquibias says the former actress is not expecting a baby.
Tyler Perry Pays for All Groceries for the Elderly at 73 Stores Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
Tyler Perry is helping elderly customers shopping for groceries amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Exes Bruce Willis and Demi Moore Self-Isolate Together in Matching Striped Green Pajamas
Bruce Willis and Demi Moore reunited with two of their three daughters while self-quarantining.
Kristen Bell Reveals She Had a 'Pretty Incredible Fight' with Dax Shepard: 'We Both Blacked Out'
"Then we both blacked out and got into a fight and I don’t actually remember what happened," says Kristen Bell of an argument with husband Dax Shepard.
Mulan Is Back! See the Powerful New Trailer for Disney's Action-Packed, Live-Action Remake
Mulan will hit theaters March 27, 2020
Dwayne Johnson Sings Moana Song in Video Message to a 3-Year-Old Boy 'in the Fight of His Life'
Dwayne Johnson's tribute to a 3-year-old boy suffering from Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia has made his day, mom says.
Anna and Elsa Face 'Mortal Danger' on Epic Adventure in the New Full-Length Trailer for Frozen 2
Anna and Elsa are back in the first full-length trailer for Disney's Frozen 2.
