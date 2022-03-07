Alex Hazlett

From Minecraft and Roblox to Fortnite and Halo, here's what you need to know about the virtual worlds your kids are spending time in.
Advertisement
From antigen tests to self-collection kits, at-home COVID tests can be a powerful tool for parents. Here's how to use them and whether you can trust the results.
Common colds can share symptoms with COVID-19, including sore throat, runny nose, and fever. Here's how to tell the difference in children.
TikTok hacks reportedly taught teenagers how to break at-home lateral flow COVID-19 tests to get false-postive results. While this hack was most popular with teens in the United Kingdom, here's what all parents need to know.
As schools plan for the latest coronavirus surge, the CDC shares its guidelines for students and staff. Here's the breakdown.
Boy or girl? Advances in prenatal testing mean that parents-to-be can find out their baby's sex earlier in pregnancy, though some still choose to be surprised after delivery.
Kids who are the youngest in their class are more likely to be diagnosed with learning disorders, a new study shows. Here's what parents need to know.
Advertisement
Many people aren't sure how to react when a friend, family member, or coworker suffers from a miscarriage. Here are some tips from a psychologist and therapist.
There's unfortunately no gold medal for getting through bedtime, but there should be. Parents share alternative events that highlight the hurdles of parenting that should be rewarded on the podium.
Kids who are the youngest in their class are more likely to be diagnosed with learning disorders, a new study shows. Here's what parents need to know.
Many people aren't sure how to react when a friend, family member, or coworker suffers from a miscarriage. Here are some tips from a psychologist and therapist.
There's unfortunately no gold medal for getting through bedtime, but there should be. Parents share alternative events that highlight the hurdles of parenting that should be rewarded on the podium.
The
Queen & Slim actress opted to give birth to their daughter at home. Her husband, actor Joshua Jackson, said it's because U.S. hospitals have a 'horrendous track record with Black women.'
People took to Reddit to admonish the older couple for threatening to stop their toddler grandchildren from visiting after they made a minor mess, while some suggest a change of venue might be in order.
Advertisement
The partnership with Athleta and the Women's Sports Foundation is awarding $200,000 this year to cover athlete's child care needs.
New research is showing just how much small gatherings, including birthday parties, can play a role in COVID-19 infections. The good news is that vaccines can reduce the risk dramatically. Here's what else parents need to know.
The phrase "mom-friends" needs a rebrand. A stay-at-home dad took to Reddit to share how isolating it can be when the moms at the playground ignore him. While many dads can relate, others were quick to point out how lucky he is to avoid small talk.
Some people experience high protein in urine during pregnancy. When it's accompanied by high blood pressure, it's likely a sign of preeclampsia. Here's what expectant parents need to know.
A postman, who'd recently lost his own father, got help from Facebook to track down a girl who sent a sweet letter to her deceased dad.
If you're enrolling your child in school for the first time this fall, these are the basic kindergarten requirements they'll be expected to know.
No parent, or child, gets out completely unscathed. Reddit users join one mom to share some of their parenting fails—and some are pretty hilarious.
Advertisement
Forget the myths: children should learn about sex education in school and at home. Experts explain why it should begin early and offer tips for parents.
It's a reminder that what parents are comfortable discussing with their kids ranges across families and generations.
Female students at a Florida high school were shocked to see their shoulders and chests covered up in edited photos. The push for gender-neutral dress codes in schools continues.
The Linda Lindas are telling it like it is and blowing up the internet with their song "Racist, Sexist Boy."
The fact that this tip went viral shows just how many parents worry about preventable hot car deaths caused by forgetting a child in the car.
Close this dialog window Share & More
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.