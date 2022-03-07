Alex Hazlett
Fun and Games in the Metaverse: A Guide to What's Here and What's Coming
Article
From Minecraft and Roblox to Fortnite and Halo, here's what you need to know about the virtual worlds your kids are spending time in.
Advertisement
The Parent's Guide To At-Home COVID-19 Tests
Video
From antigen tests to self-collection kits, at-home COVID tests can be a powerful tool for parents. Here's how to use them and whether you can trust the results.
Does Your Child Have a Cold or COVID-19?
Video
Common colds can share symptoms with COVID-19, including sore throat, runny nose, and fever. Here's how to tell the difference in children.
Yes, Kids Can Fake COVID-19 Test Results To Get Out of School
Article
TikTok hacks reportedly taught teenagers how to break at-home lateral flow COVID-19 tests to get false-postive results. While this hack was most popular with teens in the United Kingdom, here's what all parents need to know.
Keeping Kids Safe at School During COVID-19: The Latest Guidelines from the CDC
Video
As schools plan for the latest coronavirus surge, the CDC shares its guidelines for students and staff. Here's the breakdown.
When Can You Find Out the Sex of Your Baby?
Video
Boy or girl? Advances in prenatal testing mean that parents-to-be can find out their baby's sex earlier in pregnancy, though some still choose to be surprised after delivery.
What to Do If Your Child is the Youngest in Their Class
Article
Kids who are the youngest in their class are more likely to be diagnosed with learning disorders, a new study shows. Here's what parents need to know.
Advertisement
What to Say When Someone Has a Miscarriage
Video
Many people aren't sure how to react when a friend, family member, or coworker suffers from a miscarriage. Here are some tips from a psychologist and therapist.
Reddit Users Suggest 'Parent Olympics' to Celebrate the Struggles of Life With Small Kids
Article
There's unfortunately no gold medal for getting through bedtime, but there should be. Parents share alternative events that highlight the hurdles of parenting that should be rewarded on the podium.
What to Do If Your Child is the Youngest in Their Class
Article
Kids who are the youngest in their class are more likely to be diagnosed with learning disorders, a new study shows. Here's what parents need to know.
What to Say When Someone Has a Miscarriage
Video
Many people aren't sure how to react when a friend, family member, or coworker suffers from a miscarriage. Here are some tips from a psychologist and therapist.
Reddit Users Suggest 'Parent Olympics' to Celebrate the Struggles of Life With Small Kids
Article
There's unfortunately no gold medal for getting through bedtime, but there should be. Parents share alternative events that highlight the hurdles of parenting that should be rewarded on the podium.
Joshua Jackson Said Wife Jodie Turner-Smith Had a Home Birth Because of Systemic Racism in U.S. Hospitals
Article
The Queen & Slim actress opted to give birth to their daughter at home. Her husband, actor Joshua Jackson, said it's because U.S. hospitals have a 'horrendous track record with Black women.'
Redditors Taken Aback When Grandparents Threaten to Stop Grandchildren From Visiting if They Don't Behave
Article
People took to Reddit to admonish the older couple for threatening to stop their toddler grandchildren from visiting after they made a minor mess, while some suggest a change of venue might be in order.
Advertisement
Allyson Felix Announces Child Care Grants for Mom Athletes Headed to Tokyo
Article
The partnership with Athleta and the Women's Sports Foundation is awarding $200,000 this year to cover athlete's child care needs.
Small Birthday Gatherings Can Be a Big COVID-19 Infection Risk, New Study Shows
Article
New research is showing just how much small gatherings, including birthday parties, can play a role in COVID-19 infections. The good news is that vaccines can reduce the risk dramatically. Here's what else parents need to know.
PSA: Dads Want To Meet Other Parents at the Playground, Too
Article
The phrase "mom-friends" needs a rebrand. A stay-at-home dad took to Reddit to share how isolating it can be when the moms at the playground ignore him. While many dads can relate, others were quick to point out how lucky he is to avoid small talk.
Protein in Urine During Pregnancy: What It Means and When to Worry
Video
Some people experience high protein in urine during pregnancy. When it's accompanied by high blood pressure, it's likely a sign of preeclampsia. Here's what expectant parents need to know.
Girl's Letter Addressed to Her Dad in Heaven Gets a Response from Big-Hearted Postman
Article
A postman, who'd recently lost his own father, got help from Facebook to track down a girl who sent a sweet letter to her deceased dad.
What Kids Should Know Before Kindergarten
Video
If you're enrolling your child in school for the first time this fall, these are the basic kindergarten requirements they'll be expected to know.
Mom Shares Midnight Parenting Fail That Had Her 'Sobbing' And Redditors Prove She's Not Alone
Article
No parent, or child, gets out completely unscathed. Reddit users join one mom to share some of their parenting fails—and some are pretty hilarious.
Advertisement
Here's Why Sex Ed Should Begin As Early As Possible
Video
Forget the myths: children should learn about sex education in school and at home. Experts explain why it should begin early and offer tips for parents.
Reddit Mom Who Shares Family Financial Struggle With Son Is Called Out By Grandparents
Video
It's a reminder that what parents are comfortable discussing with their kids ranges across families and generations.
Yearbook Photo Edits are the Latest Skirmish in the Battle Over School Dress Codes
Video
Female students at a Florida high school were shocked to see their shoulders and chests covered up in edited photos. The push for gender-neutral dress codes in schools continues.
These Tween and Teen Punk Singers Fight Racism with Viral Hit
Video
The Linda Lindas are telling it like it is and blowing up the internet with their song "Racist, Sexist Boy."
Controversial TikTok Tip Might Just Help Parents Never Forget a Child in a Hot Car Again
Video
The fact that this tip went viral shows just how many parents worry about preventable hot car deaths caused by forgetting a child in the car.
© Copyright Parents. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com