Alan Greene, MD, FAAP

Cephalohematomas are quite common when it comes to newborns. Experts explain why they form and when the lump on your baby's head will go away.
Advertisement
Here's why you should think twice about giving water to your newborn.
Dig into these tips and start saying "Hurray for purees!"
Dr. Alan Greene answers the question, Is it safe to take my newborn out in public?
Can the mercury in a flu shot affect an unborn baby?
Dr. Allan Greene answers the question, How long does it take for my baby's teeth to appear?
Should we get into a routine after a break from school?
Advertisement
How can I get my 3-year-old to sleep?
Dr. Alan Greene answers the question, Why isn't my baby sleeping
very much?
Should we get into a routine after a break from school?
How can I get my 3-year-old to sleep?
Dr. Alan Greene answers the question, Why isn't my baby sleeping
very much?
Dr. Alan Greene answers the question, I had a breast reduction. Will I be able to breastfeed
?
My daughter was diagnosed with CPP. What can I expect?
Advertisement
Dr. Alan Greene answers the question, How can we get rid of this irritating rash?
I have twin boys who developed asthma-like symptoms. How can I prevent this?
Dr. Alan Greene answers the question, Is it normal that my baby keeps getting sick at day care?
Could a child be uninterested in a traumatic event?
My 3-year-old has started waking up every night. What can we do about this?
My baby is 14 months old and still isn't walking.
Check out this age-based guide to your child's hygiene.
Advertisement
Dr. Alan Greene answers the question, How do I know what's a simple cold and what's more serious?
Dr. Alan Greene answers the question, What should parents do to help babies who aren't talking?
Suddenly my daughter won't sleep through the night.
Dr. Alan Greene answers the question, When should I switch my baby to toddler formula?
Dr. Alan Greene answers the question, Could bumper rails hurt my baby?
Dr. Alan Greene answers the question, How can I put an end to my baby's continual reflux problem?
Dr. Alan Greene answers the question, Why does my baby have a rash and what can I do about it?
Share & More
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.