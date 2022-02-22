Aileen Weintraub
Aileen Weintraub is the author of Knocked Down: A High-Risk Memoir, a laugh-out-loud story about a commitment-phobic Brooklyn girl who, after a whirlwind romance, finds herself living in a rickety farmhouse, pregnant, and faced with five months of doctor-prescribed bed rest because of unusually large fibroids. Publishers Weekly says, "Love, marriage, and a harrowing pregnancy yield a haunting story of survival in this gripping account." Aileen's work has been featured in the Washington Post, Glamour, NBC, and AARP among others. She is also the author of the middle-grade social justice books Never Too Young! 50 Unstoppable Kids Who Made a Difference which won a Parents Choice Award, and We Got Game! 35 Female Athletes Who Changed the World, A Mighty Girl Best Book of the Year. Find her on Twitter.