Adiah Siler

In this week's 'Teen Talk' column, an 18-year-old reflects on how teens rely heavily on technology, especially now, and what happens when parents take their phones away.
In this week's 'Teen Talk' column, a teen explains her experience growing up mixed and how parents can help their children navigate the complexities of being biracial with single-race friends and family.
In this week's 'Teen Talk' column, a teenager who began to understand her queer identity in middle school shares how parents can be positive guides through their child's coming out experience.
In this week's 'Teen Talk' column, a teen shares her firsthand account of how anxiety impacts her life and what she wants parents to know about it.