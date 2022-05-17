Ada Fenick, M.D.

After receiving undergraduate and medical school degrees from the University of Michigan and undergoing a categorical pediatric residency at Weill-Cornell/NY Medical Center, Dr. Ada Fenick was in private practice for six years. Her practical experience is augmented by national and local work in education and educational scholarship. Dr. Fenick has been the co-editor of the Yale Primary Care Pediatrics Curriculum since its inception, and is now the associate director for Pediatrics in the primary care component of the Biopsychosocial Approach to Health, a third-year medical student core clerkship. She is also honored to serve as Medical Director for Yale New Haven Hospital's School Based Health Centers, and as Medical Director for the Medical-Legal Partnership Project at Yale New Haven Children's Hospital and the CT Center for Children's Advocacy. She is a fellow of the Op-Ed Project. Her research and advocacy centers on pediatric primary care in the service of growing children to be healthy, happy, and productive adults.