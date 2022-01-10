A. Rochaun Meadows-Fernandez

"In Her Hands" will provide direct cash payments to Black mothers in Georgia, inspired by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s vision for economic equality.
Bullying Is Harmful to Kids' Mental Health—School Solutions to the Problem Often Fail Black Children
Article
Ten-year-old Izzy Tichenor's suicide death highlighted the effects of racist bullying on Black children's mental health. The impact is worsened when parents can't get help from their child's school.
This Pregnant Mom Is Making Healthy WIC Meals on TikTok, Solving a Problem We Rarely Even Talk About
Video
Pregnant people who have limited access to healthy foods face a variety of health consequences. Receiving assistance via WIC both mitigates and contributes to this problem.
The backlash that TikToker Brittany Bright received after sharing a post about her overnight doula highlights age-old stereotypes about Black motherhood and suffering.
In an effort to fight hair discrimination, the company is releasing a new hair care collection inspired by Cherry's short film and the CROWN Act.
'Insecure' Inspired Satirical Podcast 'We Stay Looking' Uses Humor to Address Racism in Maternal Health Care
Article
Inspired by the fictional show within a show on Issa Rae's hit HBO series 'Insecure,' the 'We Stay Looking' podcast tackles some of the most pressing racial disparities, most recently the Black maternal health crisis.