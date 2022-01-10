A. Rochaun Meadows-Fernandez

A. Rochaun Meadows-Fernandez is the staff writer for Kindred at Parents.com. She's also a research-based storyteller who processes the world through her award-winning writing. She found her voice in the aftermath of birth trauma and continues to sharpen it through mothering her children. She hopes to trouble one-dimensional narratives on Blackness, family, and mothering through stories on life in the Mountain West. She's also the founder of #freeblackmotherhood—an effort that asks Black mothers to prioritize self-love and authentic expression in all things, while asking them to imagine a world where Black women are free to feel. Her mediums change, but her passion for health, especially reproductive matters, remains the same.
