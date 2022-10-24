As Expected, Black and Brown Students Bore the Brunt of Pandemic-Related Education Declines

The National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) just released its first national report card in three years and the results suggest that the pandemic had a devastating impact on math and reading outcomes for most students. It also further limited access for Black students and others impacted by historical discrimination and limited access to quality education.

The report card, formally known as The National Assessment of Educational Progress, is a congressionally-mandated program overseen by the NCES within the U.S. Department of Education and the Institute of Education Sciences. It is typically done every two years.

Across the nation, math and reading achievement declined considerably for fourth and eighth-grade students, especially when compared to 2019. In 2022, the average fourth-grade math score decreased by 5 points to its lowest level since 2005. The average eighth-grade math score fell 8 points to its lowest level since 2003.

The NCES is calling this the largest score decline in fourth and eighth-grade mathematics since initial assessments in 1990.

Reading scores decreased, though not as drastically. Fourth and eighth-grade reading scores dropped by 3 points compared to 2019 and were their lowest since 2005. Eighth-grade scores were their lowest since 1998.



"We know that we have to be very clear in focusing on academic acceleration in supporting the social, emotional, and mental health and well-being of our students," said Roberto Rodriguez, U.S. Department of Education Assistant Secretary for Planning, Evaluation, and Policy Development on a call with Kindred by Parents. "And making sure that our students have the educator that they need, as the head of their classrooms, as one of the single most important resources we can give them helping to support their success in school.

In addition to the declines in math and reading scores, fewer fourth graders were generally performing at or above NAEP Basic levels than in 2019. Though Black fourth graders’ general performance did not decline this year, Black students are still the lowest percentage at or above proficient in fourth and eighth-grade reading.

This isn’t completely unexpected. In September, the NCES released the Long-Term Trend Assessment Results for Reading and Mathematics, exploring how the pandemic impacted reading and math schools for 9-year-olds. The results show an average 5-point decline in reading and a 7-point decline in math compared to 2020, which the organization is calling the largest average score decline in reading since 1990. It's also the first-ever recorded decline in mathematics.

Secretary Rodriguez says the Biden administration is partnering with states to develop the necessary research and support initiatives, tutoring, and after-school programs, along with prioritizing collaboration between parents and schools to support student achievement and improve outcomes. He named Kentucky and Oklahoma examples of states that have developed local initiatives to address local student needs and teacher shortages. Still, Black and brown communities might wonder what targetted support is available as they navigate post-pandemic challenges and historically educational inequity.

The 2019 report card also shows that math and reading continue to be crucial areas of concern for Black and brown students, especially when compared with white students.

This year's report card reveals a 13-point score decrease in math among Black students compared to the 5-point decline among White students. The decrease resulted in a larger score gap between White and Black students nationally—from 25 points in 2020 to 33 points in 2022.

Rodriquez didn't have specific answers about national efforts providing targeted support to Black communities in improving literacy and math scores. But he validated considered of an inequitable education system that didn't support all students. And mentioned Chicago as a district that's made strides in reducing educational inequity for Black and brown students.

"We had opportunity gaps and inequities in our system prior to the pandemic that have been exacerbated across the course of this great disruption." But even districts that have seen progress, like Chicago Public Schools, saw dips in math during the pandemic.

Secretary Rodriquez says funding and collaboration between the federal government, parents, and educators can address many of these concerns impacting students. But without the investment in Black communities, Black parents and caretakers are left to find their own solutions to structural issues and gaps in education quality. Teacher shortages, rising costs of living, and historical discrimination are barriers. Black communities seek household-specific solutions like homeschooling schools in hopes of providing their children with a quality education.

