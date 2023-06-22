The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) is asking for a voluntary recall of weighted sleep sacks, according to a letter the organization sent to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) on June 15. The AAP is the nation’s largest association of pediatricians. They say the products are dangerous for babies.



The request for a voluntary recall is the second step the AAP has taken in two years taken to try to stop the use of weighted swaddles and sleep sacks. In 2022, the AAP updated its sleep guidelines for the first time in five years, adding weighted blankets and sleep sacks are no longer considered safe.



“Weighted swaddle clothing or weighted objects within swaddles are not safe and therefore not recommended,” the recommendation reads.



In the June 2023 letter to the CPSC, the AAP further stated, “The evidence available at this time does not indicate that weighted swaddle products are safe, nor does it demonstrate that they are effective in helping babies sleep longer or with fewer disruptions. Further, it is hypothesized that impaired arousal may contribute to [the] risk of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS), so a product that decreases arousal may increase the risk of SIDS.”



One healthcare provider specializing in infant sleep apnea agrees safety is paramount when the AAP releases sleep guidance.



“The goal of safe sleep recommendations is to decrease sudden unexpected infant death…a term to describe a sudden and unexpected death in an infant less than 1 year old, whether explained or unexplained, occurring during infancy,” explains Susan Katz, RN, DNP, PNP, the infant apnea program coordinator and a nurse practitioner in the newborn nursery at Stony Brook Medicine.



The Rationale for the AAP’s Recall Request on Weighted Sleep Sacks

To date, the CPSC has not issued any warnings on weighted sleep sacks or swaddles. According to the agency’s database, one infant from Washington State died while wearing a weighted sleep sack in March 2021, but whether the sleep sack was a factor is unclear. The baby was found on an infant lounger, which can be a risk for asphyxiation and suffocation. The sleep sack brand is not listed on the report submitted to the CPSC by the medical examiner and coroner.



The AAP is urging the CPSC and American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM) to “avoid a repeat of what happened with inclined sleepers, in-bed sleepers, and other novel sleep-related products,” which were linked to more than 100 deaths.



But Nested Bean and Dreamland Baby, two of the most popular makers of weighted infant sleep sacks, maintain their products are safe.



“Dreamland Baby proudly stands behind the efficacy and safety of its gently weighted sleep solutions,” a representative for Dreamland Baby writes in an emailed statement to Parents. “Since launching in 2019, the company has sold over half a million weighted sleep sacks and swaddles and has never had an adverse event caused by its weighted sleep solutions.”



“To help sleep-deprived parents, Nested Bean innovated a new way of comforting infants with its gently weighted sleepwear,” a representative for Nested Bean writes in another emailed statement to Parents. “We continue to understand the AAP's position on the research we have performed so far. We highly regard their feedback and hope to sufficiently answer their concerns through published work. In the meantime, we maintain that our products are safe when used as directed and continue to help our satisfied customers.”



Nested Bean commissioned a study conducted by a private engineering firm and obtained by NBC News. It was a small study that was not peer-reviewed and included only five infants.

Researchers used oval weights and placed them on infants’ chests to mimic the design of Nested Bean’s products. Nested Bean felt it showed no safety concerns. The AAP disagreed, writing that the preliminary data showed “evidence that the use of weight sleep products on infants can lead to lower oxygen levels, which, if sustained, may be harmful to the developing infant’s brain."



A representative for Dreamland Baby says it also studying the risks. “Dreamland Baby is also working with a U.S.-based research university on a comprehensive sleep study and is hopeful that the AAP will reverse its recommendations on weighted sleepwear once additional studies are complete,” the rep said.

What Should Parents Do When It Comes to Weighted Sleep Sacks?

The back and forth can feel confusing—particularly for new, sleep-deprived parents. But Dr. Katz advises parents to heed the AAP’s advice.



“I personally believe less is more,” Dr. Katz says. “Bumpers, loose bedding, including sheets and blankets, and toys all have the potential to cause harm to the baby. With items like these in a crib, babies can suffocate, strangle, and get trapped.”



Dr. Katz also recommends following the ABCs of safe sleep, which stands for placing an infant:

A lone

lone On the B ack

ack In the Crib (or another safe sleep space with a firm mattress, such as a bassinet or pack ‘n play)



“I encourage the use of a pacifier,” Dr. Katz says instead of including other items with the baby during sleep.



Dr. Katz advises parents to avoid swaddling once the baby starts to roll over, usually around 3 months. From there, parents can transition the baby into a sleep sack. Dr. Katz recommends choosing one that is sleeveless so arms can remove freely and has a zipper or snap closure in the front.



Ensure all caregivers, like grandparents and babysitters, know the up-to-date sleep guidelines and the rules you are following in your own household. “It’s important for everyone who cares for the baby to be aware of and to use safe sleep practices,” Dr. Katz says.

