This Popular Video Baby Monitor Is an Editor Favorite—and Nearly 50% Off Right Now

Whether you’re looking for a video baby monitor to check off your baby registry before the newest member of your family arrives, or you’re on the hunt for the perfect baby shower gift, there’s a huge sale on one of the top-rated baby monitors right now that you’re not going to want to miss out on.

It’s not always easy to know which baby products are worth spending money on, but the reviews on this video baby monitor leave no questions–you need this one. The Anmeate Video Baby Monitor is beloved by both new and seasoned parents—and it’s on sale now for nearly half the price.

Amazon

To buy: Anmeate Video Baby Monitor $41.39 (was $74.99); amazon.com

The tried-and-true video baby monitor with camera has eight infrared LED lights so you can keep an eye on your little one during the daylight hours and all through the night. Its built-in features includes automatic night vision and temperature monitoring. The camera also allows for a 360-degree manual pan and a 60-degree tilt, and the 2x zoom magnification ensures you can see your baby as closely as you want.

The monitor also offers two-way talking so you can soothe your baby if you hear them stirring (or tell your toddler to stay in bed.) Plus, it comes with four lullabies to help soothe your baby and lull them into a peaceful sleep. The monitor can be mounted on the wall or simply placed on a tabletop, and can be used in a multi-camera setup with up to four cameras.

With more than 21,000 reviews and a solid average of 4.5 out of 5 stars, the Anmeate Video Baby Monitor has enough praise from seasoned parents to make this a top baby registry pick.

“The video is clear, the night vision is great. It is really straightforward and simple and works really well. I feel so much better since buying it, and it's the perfect size to carry with me until I go to bed, and then to sleep with on my nightstand,” one happy Amazon reviewer wrote. “The kickstand works great, and folds down to be unnoticeable while this is in my pocket. I love the features: temperature, brightness, and sound level. It functions like a dream and I absolutely recommend it.”

“Bought this as my second monitor for our bassinet since our baby is still in our room and WOW!!!!” a five-star review read on Amazon. “Why is this monitor better than our main, $200+ one?! What in the world!! The picture is just amazing! Definitely buy this!”

Other customers say the baby video monitor is “perfect” for home or daycare use, gives “peace of mind,” and that it was “a great gift” to receive.

Amazon reviewers aren't the only ones in love with this monitor. It also happens to be a top baby product choice of our Commerce Editorial Director and mom of three, Esther Carlstone. “With our first two kids we sprung for high-end baby monitors with all the bells and whistles, but when those broke, we decided to try this one out and figured there wasn’t much to lose," she shares.

"Luckily, it’s been awesome. It’s simple, super easy to set up, has a clear picture, and since it plugs in, there’s no finicky wifi connection to deal with. It’s still going strong three years later!”

And at almost 50% off, there's no better time to finally knock one more thing off your to-do list.