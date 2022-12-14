Amazon’s Secret Toy Outlet Offers Major Discounts—and We Found the 40 Best Deals

Need to pick up some last-minute holiday gifts? Get up to 64% off—with fast shipping!

By
Devan McGuinness
Devan McGuinness
Devan McGuinness
Devan McGuinness is a Canadian disabled writer, editor, and social strategist covering politics, parenting, and entertainment. Devan’s bylines have appeared in Healthline, Fatherly.com, Scary Mommy, Mom.com, and more over her 10-plus years in digital media, specializing in stories that matter most to families.
our editorial guidelines
Published on December 14, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Amazon Secret Toy Outlet
Photo:

Amazon

We tell ourselves every year that we’ll start all our holiday planning early, so we’re not left scrambling at the end. But before we know it, the reality of life hits us, and we find ourselves a few weeks out from Christmas and a long shopping still staring at us. Thankfully, Amazon has a secret toy outlet where parents can find those last-minute items for kids of all ages on major sale, with the very helpful bonus of free and fast shipping.

To help take some of the stress off your shoulders, we’ve sorted through the toy section of Amazon’s secret outlet and found the best deals for up to 64% off. There’s something here for all ages with classic toys and games like Chutes and Ladders, RC cars, stacking toys, and more. From toys that encourage quiet play, games meant for the whole family, and crafts for all interest levels, there’s something for everyone at every age.

Toys for Kids Ages 0 to 24 Months

GUND Baby My First Sports Bag Stuffed Plush Playset

Amazon

There is so much wonder for babies and toddlers, so it's all about toys that help foster that love of learning. These classic toys have the approval of seasoned parents because they keep little ones engaged and entertained while working on those crucial developmental milestones.

At this age, toys are all about discovering new textures like soft plushies, practicing fine motor movements with gorgeous stackable objects, and making connections to the world with mini versions of big kid things.

Toys for Kids Ages 2 to 4

Wingz Kids Drum Set, Baby Musical Instruments Toys

Amazon

For preschool-age kids who are starting to come into their personality, toys and games that focus on those early preferences and interests are a great way to foster discovery and education. Toys that bring their favorite characters to life and allow kids to mimic the world around them are big hits.

This age is for pretend play with dollhouses and figurines, and games that allow them to connect with characters they already love.

Toys for Kids Ages 5 to 7

NIDOOT Kids Digital Camera

Amazon

Out of the toddler stage but not quite a big kid yet, kids between the ages of 5 and 7 are really coming into their own. Some kids continue their love for the dinosaurs they were obsessed with as a toddler, while others start tinkering with new things like STEM-focused kits and toys, crafts, music, or fashion.

Toys for Kids Ages 8 to 10

Snap Circuits Motion Electronics Exploration Kit

Amazon

Big kids start to develop a more complex understandings of how our world works through everyday activities, and bringing educational play into the mix fosters the curiosity that will last them a lifetime. Think science kits that teach them about magic, an RC car or a classic chess set to help them grow into who they were meant to be.

Shop More Holiday Gift Ideas

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
toy deals roundup
So Many Toy Deals Are Finally Live on Amazon Today – We Rounded Up the 20 Best for All Ages
Amazon Prime Day baby items
These Are the 85 Best Prime Day Baby Deals and Savings for Parents—Shop Them Before the Sale Ends Tonight
Last Minute Gifts for Kids Tout
Last-Minute Gift Ideas for Kids, Tweens, and Teens That Will Still Get Here in Time for Christmas
Best Cyber Week Toys
The 40 Best Cyber Week Deals on Toys for Kids of All Ages
Lego Sale Roundup Tout
These Are the Best Lego Deals Across Amazon, Target, Walmart, & Kohl’s—Just in Time for Holiday Gifting
Favorites Amazon Toy List 2022 Tout
Our 10 Favorite Toys Under $30 From Amazon's 2022 Holiday Toy List
Parents Black Friday Sale Tout
The 35 Best Cyber Monday Deals on BOB Strollers, Nintendo, Nespresso and More
Best Deals for Parents at Nordstrom Tout
The Best Deals on Baby Gear, Toys and More at Nordstrom's Awesome Cyber Week Sale
Black Friday Trending TikTok Toys Sale Roundup Tout
20 Toys Trending on TikTok That Are Already on Black Friday Sale
Amazon Prime Early Deals
Here's When Amazon Prime Day Is Happening—and You Can Shop the 50 Best Early Deals Right Now
Kid's hand opening a day on an advent calendar.
The Best Advent Calendars for Kids and Adults for 2022
Early Prime Event Deals
Amazon's Historic Prime Early Access Ends Tonight—Shop the 60 Best Parents-Approved Deals Now
Prime Day Toy Deals Worth Shopping
Only a Few Hours Left to Shop Prime Day Deals on Toys—and We've Rounded Up the Best to Save You Time and Money
Parents Best Toys 2022 Seal with two kids playing.
Best Toys Awards 2022
Lego Amazon Prime Day Tout
Lego Toys Rarely Go on Sale, but We Found Great Deals on 12 Best-Selling Sets Ahead of Prime Day
Disney Pixar Lightyear Toys at Amazon
Take Your Imagination to Infinity and Beyond With These Newly Launched 'Lightyear' Toys at Amazon