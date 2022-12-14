Amazon’s Secret Toy Outlet Offers Major Discounts—and We Found the 40 Best Deals

We tell ourselves every year that we’ll start all our holiday planning early, so we’re not left scrambling at the end. But before we know it, the reality of life hits us, and we find ourselves a few weeks out from Christmas and a long shopping still staring at us. Thankfully, Amazon has a secret toy outlet where parents can find those last-minute items for kids of all ages on major sale, with the very helpful bonus of free and fast shipping.

To help take some of the stress off your shoulders, we’ve sorted through the toy section of Amazon’s secret outlet and found the best deals for up to 64% off. There’s something here for all ages with classic toys and games like Chutes and Ladders, RC cars, stacking toys, and more. From toys that encourage quiet play, games meant for the whole family, and crafts for all interest levels, there’s something for everyone at every age.

Toys for Kids Ages 0 to 24 Months

There is so much wonder for babies and toddlers, so it's all about toys that help foster that love of learning. These classic toys have the approval of seasoned parents because they keep little ones engaged and entertained while working on those crucial developmental milestones.

At this age, toys are all about discovering new textures like soft plushies, practicing fine motor movements with gorgeous stackable objects, and making connections to the world with mini versions of big kid things.

Toys for Kids Ages 2 to 4

For preschool-age kids who are starting to come into their personality, toys and games that focus on those early preferences and interests are a great way to foster discovery and education. Toys that bring their favorite characters to life and allow kids to mimic the world around them are big hits.

This age is for pretend play with dollhouses and figurines, and games that allow them to connect with characters they already love.

Toys for Kids Ages 5 to 7

Out of the toddler stage but not quite a big kid yet, kids between the ages of 5 and 7 are really coming into their own. Some kids continue their love for the dinosaurs they were obsessed with as a toddler, while others start tinkering with new things like STEM-focused kits and toys, crafts, music, or fashion.

Toys for Kids Ages 8 to 10

Big kids start to develop a more complex understandings of how our world works through everyday activities, and bringing educational play into the mix fosters the curiosity that will last them a lifetime. Think science kits that teach them about magic, an RC car or a classic chess set to help them grow into who they were meant to be.