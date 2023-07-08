Get ready to save! Amazon recently announced the return of its biggest sale of the year: Prime Day 2023. The two-day event is Tuesday, July 11, and Wednesday, July 12, and you can expect big discounts on thousands of items, including water toys for kids and the whole family. If you’re not a Prime member, you can try Amazon Prime free for 30 days or pay a monthly membership ($14.99 per month) to receive full access to exclusive deals, free shipping, TV shows and movies, and more.

Amazon silently dropped early Prime Day deals on thousands of water toys ahead of the big sale. With the official arrival of summer, what better way for kids to beat the heat? From splash pads to water tables and pools to waterproof footballs, you can save big on summer fun with discounts from popular brands Little Tikes, Melissa & Doug, and more.

Keep reading to find all the best early Prime Day deals on water toys.

Melissa & Doug Flower Sprinkler

Beat the heat (and promote active outdoor play) with this adorable Melissa & Doug sprinkler that squirts water from each vibrant flower petal. The Pretty Petals Sprinkler is durable and easily attaches to a hose for kids of all ages to enjoy water-time fun.

Little Tikes FOAMO 3-in-1 Water Table

The Little Tikes FOAMO 3-in-1 Water Table holds seven gallons of water and is full of activities for littles ages 2 years and up to explore. It has a working bubble machine on top and a motorized foam machine, in addition to functioning as a traditional water table, for hours of fun. Any bubble solution or soap can be used and there's even a fun ferris wheel that picks up the foam as it twirls.

Paw Patrol Water Rescue Pack

No job’s too big for this Paw Patrol water toy! Remove the cap from the tank, fill it with 33 ounces of water, and pump the nozzle to spray water streams up to 30 feet away. The straps adjust so kids ages three years and up can keep the pack snug while spraying.

SplashEZ Splash Pad

This isn’t your ordinary splash pad—it’s a shallow wading pool and water sprinkler with a learning experience (and it’s 50% off). Connect a hose to the splash pad to create the ultimate water adventure right at home. Bonus: The bottom of the pad doubles as a learning mat and features more than a dozen animals and the ABCs.

EIMONEY Reusable Water Balloons

Long gone are the days of trying to fit water balloons around the faucet and making a mess. Simply open these silicone water balloons, put them in water, and watch them automatically close, thanks to a magnetic seal. The best part? They’re reusable, so no more picking up dozens of balloon pieces after a water balloon fight.

Wave Runner Grip It Football

The Wave Runner Grip It Football is one of Amazon’s best sellers. You can play with this ball in any weather or element, including water. A special grip pattern ensures the best throws (even when the ball is wet), while double lace will make you feel ready for the NFL. Hut!

Intex Dinosaur Inflatable Play Center

Early Prime Day deals on pools feel almost too good to be true, but you’re in luck (it’s real!). We love this inflatable dinosaur pool from Intex that features a slide with a landing mat for extra padding, a waterfall, and a palm tree sprayer. It holds up to 57 gallons of water—all of which effortlessly drains through a plug on the pool’s floor.

JOYIN Water Soakers

Everybody can get in on the fun with this 12-pack of water soakers. The 16.5-inch water toys hold just enough water for kids ages 3 years and up to squirt water up to 35 feet away. The more pump pressure you give, the longer you can shoot the water.

Barbie Dreamtopia Doll

This mermaid Barbie is special—her tail lights up to show off one of four colorful light shows. Dip her tail into the water to activate the show, or press the pink button on her bodice.

Activ Life Skip Ball

Whether at the lake, beach, or pool, the Activ Life Skip Balls are a great addition for hours of fun. You don’t need any mad skills—the balls skip across the water with minimal effort and stay afloat to find them easier. Store the two skip balls and additional skip disc in the included travel bag.

Melissa & Doug Sand Play Set

At 48% off, you can't pass up this Melissa & Doug early Prime Day deal. This sand play set includes seven ocean-themed pieces, like shell measuring cups, a crab mixing spoon, an octopus whisk, and a turtle mixing bowl. Create sandcakes, mudpies, and other goodies by pouring water to mix “ingredients.”

Melissa & Doug Watering Can

Another solid early Prime Day deal from Melissa & Doug is the toymaker’s Giddy Buggy Watering Can. The child-sized can features the company’s notorious (and super cute) Giddy Buggy character and bright design. A built-in handle makes transporting the can to water plants much easier.

Sloosh Volleyball Net & Basketball Hoops Set

Get ready for friendly competition with this inflatable volleyball net and basketball hoop float set. Two weight bags anchor the inflatables, keeping them in place for all slam dunks and spikes in the pool.

Green Toys Seaplane

Ideal for the bath or a pool, the Green Toys Seaplane floats on water thanks to its oversized pontoons. Kids will love spinning the plane’s propeller for pretend play, while parents and caregivers will appreciate that it’s dishwasher-safe. Plus, it’s made with 100% recycled plastic milk jugs and is super durable.

JOYIN Baby Pool

Why buy one baby pool when you can buy two for the price of one? These JOYIN baby pools are just the right size for kids 3 years and up to splash the summer away. The company includes repair patches should a hole or leak occur from an accident or tear.

