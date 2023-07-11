Anyone that’s currently pregnant or thinking about taking that step has probably heard that those pregnancy hormones transform your hair so that it’s thicker, fuller, and looks like you just got off the set of a hair care commercial. Unfortunately, once that bundle of joy enters the world, the good times stop, and all that lush hair magic starts shedding away.

If it feels like every time you wash your hair, tons of hair ends up on the shower floor, you're not alone. Postpartum hair loss affects countless women, and chances are high you have a parent friend that's been through it. It doesn’t matter your hair type, women with straight to coily hair have all shared seeing clumps coming out on hair wash days thanks to shifting hormones after having a baby. Thankfully, you don’t have to suffer through this phenomenon on your own.

You may not have heard of it yet, but Vitabrid C12 is a popular Korean beauty brand that offers a variety of skincare and haircare products that leverages the power of vitamin C to turn back the hands of time and—in the case of your strands—restore fullness by targeting the scalp. While it's normally more of a splurge shampoo, thanks to a major Prime Day sale where the popular brand is slashing prices by 40% on their Amazon storefront, you can snag this shampoo for just $19. (And if you're not a Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial in a matter of seconds.)

What’s In the Vitabrid C12 Scalp+ Shampoo

While most haircare brands focus on repairing the hair that’s already on your head, Vitabrid C12 focuses on the root—literally. The Scalp+ Shampoo targets your scalp to repair and revitalize it, while also nourishing your hair’s roots to make them stronger. This is a shampoo that’s designed to work on all hair types, which means that mamas everywhere can use this to help stave off postpartum hair loss.

Vitabrid C12’s Scalp+ Shampoo boasts a 97 percent naturally-derived ingredient list. While the brand does leverage a proprietary formula with the key ingredient listed as Secret Code P-151 (composed of peptibrid, peptide complex, and Vitabrid CG), a quick overview of the full ingredient list highlights naturally-derived inclusions such as niacinamide, Centella asiatica leaf, licorice, tomato, rosemary, ginger, soy protein, vitamin B complex (including folic acid and panthenol), amino acids, and, of course, vitamin C.

A nice feature of this shampoo is that it’s free of parabens, sulfates, phthalates, silicone, and mineral oil. So, if you have sensitive skin that extends to your scalp, this won’t introduce additives that can make a bad situation worse. One shopper raved that they were ”impressed" with the way their hair felt after just one use and that it "really does what it claims."

What It Does

As we mentioned in the introduction, the Scalp+ Shampoo focuses on healing your scalp. As a quick biology lesson, this is where the real magic happens for hair growth and health. Your hair follicles are on your scalp. So, if it’s inflamed, deprived of nutrients, or experiencing any kind of imbalance, this will naturally impact how easily you can grow and maintain your hair, as well as if you experience excessive shedding or premature hair loss.

One reviewer shared that after two months of use they noticed the “volume maximizing effect” that meant that their previously “visible scalp now is less visible.” Additionally, it contains a DHT (dihydrotestosterone) blocker. DHT is the hormone that’s responsible for hair loss, so this shampoo can help you hold onto those strands.

Why You Should Buy It

With consistent use, this product promises to help you achieve a healthier scalp, stronger roots, and more volume. The peptide-rich proprietary Secret Code P-151 ingredient is credited with boosting your scalp’s ability to absorb peptides. This in turn supports the body’s collagen production, a key building block for skin and hair growth. For the scalp, this translates into better firmness which reduces hair loss and improves your hair’s volume. One delighted shopper noted that their usually fine, thin hair had “an amazing amount of volume” and was “soft, shiny, and healthy looking.”

Antioxidants protect your scalp against aging as well as environmental stressors like UV rays and pollution. The vitamin B complex in the shampoo reinforces your skin’s natural barrier to further strengthen the scalp and maintain optimal health. More importantly, if the original $32 price for this shampoo pushed it into the splurge category, now is the time to stock up. As part of an early Prime Day sale, the Scalp+ Shampoo is only $19.

