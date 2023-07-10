Products & Gear Prime Day Hey Parents, We Found the 90 Best Prime Day Toy Deals So You Don’t Have To By Dorian Smith-Garcia Published on July 10, 2023 We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Parents / Tyler Roeland Prime Day is finally here, and that means a lot of parents are already stocking up on toys for holiday toy shopping, future birthdays, and just plain old entertainment at home. Whichever category you fall into, Amazon’s two-day bonanza sale is a great time to save big on some of the biggest toy brands around. Whether you’re looking for baby toys, encouraging stealthy learning through low-stress STEAM toys, or looking to save on the hottest tech for kids, Amazon has become a destination for it all. If you’re feeling overwhelmed by the sheer number of Prime Day deals, we’ve got you covered. While you don’t need to be a Prime member to access most of these deals, members do get exclusive access to certain deals. If you’re not a Prime member yet, don’t worry—you can still sign up for a free 30-day trial before you shop so you can take advantage of free shipping and other member benefits and deals. Scroll down to see the 90 best Prime Day toy deals we found. Best Prime Day Deals on Baby Toys Amazon Baby toys are a great way to get little ones engaged in the world around them while also helping them flex their gross motor skills and language development. Bring a giggle to your baby’s life with the TikTok famous Pbooo Dancing Cactus and introduce them to music with the classic Fisher-Price Piano Playmat Gym Pbooo Dancing Cactus Mimicking Toy, $14 with on-site coupon (was $30) Fisher-Price DJ Bouncin’ Beats, $30 (was $45) Fisher-Price Baby Playmat Deluxe Kick & Play Piano Gym, $30 (was $55) Baby Einstein Discovering Music Activity Table, $30 (was $42) Tohibee Bath Toys, $12 (was $21) Amazon Manhattan Toy Winkel Rattle & Sensory Teether Toy, $10 (was $14) Infinno Inflatable Tummy Time Water Play Mat, $12 (was $23) CubicFun Touch & Go Musical Light Infant Toy, $20 (was $45) Melissa & Doug First Bead Maze Toy, $14 (was $19) VTech Turn and Learn Driver, $11 (was $20) Best Prime Day Deals on Toddler Toys Amazon As the kids get bigger, it’s time for them to focus on problem solving, more complex language development, and sharing. This LeapFrog A to Z Dictionary is perfect for early learners, and this popular Water Doodle Mat is sure to get the creative juices flowing while ensuring minimal mess for parents. PicassoTiles 100-Piece Magnetic Tiles, $40 (was $60) Monobeach Large Playhouse Tent with Star Lights, $40 (was $56) Aituitui Magnetic Drawing Board, $12 (was $19) Bestamtoy Wooden Sorting Stones, $23 with on-site coupon (was $36) LeapFrog A to Z Learn with Me Dictionary, $18 (was $30) Amazon BubToy Bubble Lawn Mower, $22 with on-site coupon (was $40) Learning Resources Farmer’s Market Color Sorting Set, $24 (was $46) Lesuter Toys 70 Pcs Play Food Toys, $22 with on-site coupon (was $35) Toyk Water Doodle Mat, $26 (was $38) Best Prime Day Deals on Preschool Toys Amazon Preschool is a fun developmental age where they’re open to learning everything and have the improved hand-eye coordination to do it. Products like a Crayola Easel Art Set let your little artist’s creativity run wild, while sweet play sets like the Melissa & Doug Pizza Counter Play Set encourage imaginative play. (Just beware that you may be eating fake pizza for days.) Fuwidvia 3-Pack Airplane Launcher, $24 with on-site coupon (was $35) Melissa & Doug Top & Bake Wooden Pizza Counter Play Set, $27 (was $65) Officygnet See & Spell Matching Letter Game, $19 (was $26) Crayola Kids Mini Wooden Art Easel & Supplies, $42 (was $59) Amazon Yeebay Whack A Frog Game, $29 with on-site coupon (was $36) Barbie Fast Cast Clinic Doll & Playset, $28 with on-site coupon (was $55) Baby Alive Dino Cuties Doll, $15 (was $23) Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Rising Cake Oven Kitchen Playset, $13 (was $22) Apluses Magnetic Blocks, $34 (was $70) Tekfun LCD Writing Tablet Doodle Board, $22 (was $32) LeapFrog Magic Adventures Globe, $50 (was $90) Best Prime Day Deals on Older Kid Toys Amazon While you’re scrolling through Prime Day deals, don’t forget to grab a few items for the older elementary-aged kids in your life. Barbie’s DreamHouse will be an instant hit for many. And this KidzLane Light Up Dance Mat will get the kids moving and off their screens. With deals as good as these, it’s also a great time to get ahead on some holiday gifting. My Little Pony: A New Generation Movie Story Scenes, $9 (was $17) Melissa & Doug Fashion Design Art Activity Kit, $14 (was $25) Dan & Darci Marbling Paint Art Kit for Kids, $15 (was $30) Crayola Sprinkle Art Shaker, $16 (was $25) Barbie DreamHouse, $171 (was $225) Norberg & Linden Watercolor Paint Set, $26 (was $31) Ideahome Kids Washable Makeup Set, $20 with on-site coupon (was $50) Gift Butter Ice Cream Slime Kit, $27 (was $42) RockJam 54 Key Keyboard, $70 (was $100) KidzLane Light Up Dance Mat, $60 (was $110) Temi 8 Channel Remote Control T-Rex Dinosaur Toy, $40 with on-site coupon (was $70) Best Prime Day Deals on Tech for Kids Amazon Tech gadget deals aren’t just for adults anymore. Whether you’re planning for a road trip or allow a bit of at-home screen time, the Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet comes loaded with content and a sturdy case for rough-and-tumble kids. The deal we’re really eyeing is the Kindle Paperwhite Kids Essential Bundle, which includes a Kindle, protective cover, and wireless charging dock, making it a breeze for kids to read wherever they are. Amazon Fire HD 7 Kids Tablet, $55 exclusive for Prime members (was $110) Kindle Paperwhite Kids Essential Bundle, $138 exclusive for Prime members (was $201) Apple AirPods (2nd Generation), $99 (was $129) Echo Glow Smart Lamp for Kids, $17 exclusive for Prime members (was $30) Selieve Toys 22 Channel Walkie Talkies, $25 (was $36) Tikduck Hand Controlled Mini Drone, $33 (was $44) Best Prime Day Deals on Legos Amazon Legos are a classic part of most people’s childhoods (and some adulthoods) and thankfully, the brand offers a wide array of age-appropriate options. Young builders can get started with this Duplo Classic Brick Starter Set. Meanwhile, if you want a project you can build together, the Technic McLaren Senna GTR Car Building Kit is sure to be a challenge. Even the Tik Tok famous Lego Flower Bouquet is discounted this Prime Day. Lego Classic Large Creative Brick Box, $35 (was $60) Lego Duplo Classic Deluxe Brick Box Starter Set, $40 (was $50) Lego Technic McLaren Senna GTR Model Car Building Kit, $40 (was $50) Lego Icons Flower Bouquet, $48 (was $60) Lego Classic Creative Suitcase, $14 (was $20) Lego Speed Champions Koenigsegg Jesko Racing Sports Car, $16 (was $20) Lego Star Wars The Mandalorian Baby Yoda Grogu Figure, $72 (was $90) Lego Icons Friends Apartment, $149 (was $180) Amazon Lego Icons Bonsai Tree, $40 (was $50) Lego Star Wars X-Wing Fighter, $40 (was $50) Lego Classic Medium Creative Brick Box, $25 (was $35) Lego City Police Car, $8 (was $10) Lego Star Wars Imperial TIE Fighter with Minifigures, $36 (was $45) Lego BrickHeadz Star Wars The Mandalorian & The Child, $16 (was $20) Lego Creator Mighty Dinosaur 3-in-1 Model, $11 (was $15) Lego Star Wars The Mandalorian N-1 Starfighter, $48 (was $60) Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Chamber of Secrets, $120 (was $150) Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Carriage & Thestrals Set, $16 (was $20) Lego Marvel The Eternals in Arishem’s Shadow, $38 (was $60) Lego Ideas BTS Dynamite, $83 (was $100) Best Prime Day Deals on STEAM Toys Amazon It’s never too early to introduce children to STEAM principles, even in those early child development years. These Montessori Jigsaw Puzzles help to develop problem-solving skills in young minds and sets like this Jumbo Science Kit proves that learning can be fun. Educational Insights GeoSafari Jr. Kidscope, $23 (was $40) Learning Resources City Engineering and Design Building Set, $16 (was $29) Joyin Rock Painting Kit, $19 (was $26) Butterfly Edufields Jumbo Science Kit for Kids, $130 (was $199) Dan & Darci Dino Soap Making Kit for Kids, $20 (was $25) Lite Brite Ultimate Classic, $14 (was $20) Free to Fly STEM Dinosaur Toy, $23 with on-site coupon (was $41) Crayola Light Up Tracing Pad, $16 (was $25) Rainbow Toyfrog Straw Building Set, $17 with on-site coupon (was $40) LiKee Wooden Montessori Jigsaw Puzzles, $12 (was $20) STEM 13-in-1 Solar Power DIY Robotics Kit, $16 with on-site coupon (was $40) 98K Kids Robot Toy, $27 with on-site coupon (was $50) Best Prime Day Deals on Outdoor Toys Amazon Whether you have glorious weather year-round or only during the warm weather months, it’s good to have toys that get your kids outside and off their screens. This extra large Slip Splash and Slide is perfect on a hot day, while this rocket-themed outdoor play tent, which comes with a tunnel and extra playhouse, is ideal for secret backyard club meetings. Vistop Non-Slip Splash Pad, $60 (was $78) Jambo XL Premium Slip Splash and Slide with 3 Bodyboards, $41 with on-site coupon (was $60) SpringFlower Shooting Game Toy, $40 (was $60) Little Tikes Slam ‘n Curve Slide, $338 (was $450) Best Choice Products Kids Height-Adjustable Basketball Hoop, $75 (was $110) Joyin Rocket Ship Pop-Up Play Tent, $40 (was $50) Amazon Best Choice Products 12V Kids Ride-On Truck, $200 (was $245) Joyin 3-Pack Inflatable Pool Floats, $16 (was $22) Home Composer 4-Pack DIY Bird House and Wind Chime Craft Kit, $13 with on-site coupon (was $23) Mitchien Kids Camping Play Tent Set, $36 (was $43) Melissa & Doug Sunny Patch Giddy Buggy Bug House, $10 (was $15) Shop More Prime Day Deals for Parents I’m a Mom of Four, and These Are the 10 Early Back-to-School Deals I’m Shopping on Prime Day—Some Starting as Low as $9 10 One-and-Done Summer Dresses on Early Prime Day Sale—All Under $40 These are the 15 Best Early Prime Day Deals on Water Toys Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit