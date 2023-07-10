Hey Parents, We Found the 90 Best Prime Day Toy Deals So You Don’t Have To

By Dorian Smith-Garcia
Published on July 10, 2023

Amazon Prime Day Best Deals on Toys Tout
Photo:

Parents / Tyler Roeland


Prime Day is finally here, and that means a lot of parents are already stocking up on toys for holiday toy shopping, future birthdays, and just plain old entertainment at home. Whichever category you fall into, Amazon’s two-day bonanza sale is a great time to save big on some of the biggest toy brands around.

Whether you’re looking for baby toys, encouraging stealthy learning through low-stress STEAM toys, or looking to save on the hottest tech for kids, Amazon has become a destination for it all. If you’re feeling overwhelmed by the sheer number of Prime Day deals, we’ve got you covered. 

While you don’t need to be a Prime member to access most of these deals, members do get exclusive access to certain deals. If you’re not a Prime member yet, don’t worry—you can still sign up for a free 30-day trial before you shop so you can take advantage of free shipping and other member benefits and deals. 

Scroll down to see the 90 best Prime Day toy deals we found. 

Best Prime Day Deals on Baby Toys

Amazon PD Pbooo Dancing Cactus Mimicking To

Amazon

Baby toys are a great way to get little ones engaged in the world around them while also helping them flex their gross motor skills and language development. Bring a giggle to your baby’s life with the TikTok famous Pbooo Dancing Cactus and introduce them to music with the classic Fisher-Price Piano Playmat Gym

VTech Turn and Learn Driver

Amazon

Best Prime Day Deals on Toddler Toys

Amazon PD LeapFrog A to Z Learn with Me Dictionary

Amazon

As the kids get bigger, it’s time for them to focus on problem solving, more complex language development, and sharing. This LeapFrog A to Z Dictionary is perfect for early learners, and this popular Water Doodle Mat is sure to get the creative juices flowing while ensuring minimal mess for parents. 

Amazon PD Toyk Water Doodle Mat

Amazon

Best Prime Day Deals on Preschool Toys

Amazon Melissa & Doug Top & Bake Wooden Pizza Counter Play Set

Amazon


Preschool is a fun developmental age where they’re open to learning everything and have the improved hand-eye coordination to do it. Products like a Crayola Easel Art Set let your little artist’s creativity run wild, while sweet play sets like the Melissa & Doug Pizza Counter Play Set encourage imaginative play. (Just beware that you may be eating fake pizza for days.)

Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Rising Cake Oven Bakery Playset

Amazon

Best Prime Day Deals on Older Kid Toys

Amazon Prime Day Barbie DreamHouse

Amazon

While you’re scrolling through Prime Day deals, don’t forget to grab a few items for the older elementary-aged kids in your life. Barbie’s DreamHouse will be an instant hit for many. And this KidzLane Light Up Dance Mat will get the kids moving and off their screens. With deals as good as these, it’s also a great time to get ahead on some holiday gifting.

Best Prime Day Deals on Tech for Kids

Amazon Prime Day Kindle Paperwhite Kids Essentials Bundle

Amazon


Tech gadget deals aren’t just for adults anymore. Whether you’re planning for a road trip or allow a bit of at-home screen time, the Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet comes loaded with content and a sturdy case for rough-and-tumble kids. The deal we’re really eyeing is the Kindle Paperwhite Kids Essential Bundle, which includes a Kindle, protective cover, and wireless charging dock, making it a breeze for kids to read wherever they are.

Best Prime Day Deals on Legos

Amazon LEGO Classic Large Creative Brick Box 10698 Building Toy Set for Kids

Amazon

Legos are a classic part of most people’s childhoods (and some adulthoods) and thankfully, the brand offers a wide array of age-appropriate options. Young builders can get started with this Duplo Classic Brick Starter Set. Meanwhile, if you want a project you can build together, the Technic McLaren Senna GTR Car Building Kit is sure to be a challenge. Even the Tik Tok famous Lego Flower Bouquet is discounted this Prime Day. 

Amazon Prime Day LEGO Icons Flower Bouquet 10280 Artificial Flowers, Set for Adults, Decorative Home Accessories, Mother's Day Gift, Gift for Her and Him, Botanical Collection

Amazon

Best Prime Day Deals on STEAM Toys

Crayola-paper-butterfly-science-kit

Amazon


It’s never too early to introduce children to STEAM principles, even in those early child development years. These Montessori Jigsaw Puzzles help to develop problem-solving skills in young minds and sets like this Jumbo Science Kit proves that learning can be fun.

Best Prime Day Deals on Outdoor Toys

Amazon PD Jambo XL Premium Slip Splash and Slide

Amazon

Whether you have glorious weather year-round or only during the warm weather months, it’s good to have toys that get your kids outside and off their screens. This extra large Slip Splash and Slide is perfect on a hot day, while this rocket-themed outdoor play tent, which comes with a tunnel and extra playhouse, is ideal for secret backyard club meetings. 

Amazon Prime Day MITCIEN Kids Camping Play Tent

Amazon

Shop More Prime Day Deals for Parents

