10 One-and-Done Summer Dresses on Early Prime Day Sale—All Under $40

Prime Day may not be until July 11 and 12, but Amazon is already rolling out great deals on everything from strollers and breast pumps, to kids mattresses, and backyard toys. So if you’re looking to give your summer wardrobe a refresh, now is definitely the time because Amazon has discounted tons of summer dresses we absolutely love.



We’re always on the hunt for an easy, casual summer dress that can be dressed up or down. Whether you’re running errands, shuttling the kids to camp, headed to lunch with friends or a family barbecue, these dresses can be worn again and again—even when temps are on the rise. And any one-and-done outfit we don’t have to think too hard about in the chaos that is morning with kids, is a big win in our book.



If you’re overwhelmed by all the sales right now, we got you. We combed Amazon for you to find highly rated, customer-approved dresses you’ll love wearing all summer long. From flowy silhouettes to simple T-shirt dresses, there’s something here for every style and body. The best part? They’re all under $40. And don’t worry, so many of these options come with our favorite must-have fashion feature: pockets!

Merokeety Striped Short Sleeve T-Shirt Dress with Pockets

This striped short sleeve T-shirt dress is the perfect throw-on-and-go outfit that is comfortable enough for running around but so stylish you won’t care who you run into! With over 18,000 5-star reviews, customers love the versatility of the design and how easy it is to dress up or down. One happy customer describes it as “the perfect everyday dress” that “really did live up to the hype!”

To buy: Merokeety Striped Short Sleeve T-Shirt Dress $36 with on-site coupon (was $40); amazon.com

Anrabess Casual Maxi Sundress with Pockets

This maxi crew neck sundress is so comfy you’ll want to grab it in all 39 different colors and patterns! Available up to a size 2X, the flowy silhouette is flattering on so many body types. Pair with sandals, simple jewelry, your favorite tote, and you’re good to go. One parent who left a five-star review described the dress as “amazing!” and says “I am obsessed! Buying another one! It hides my mom tummy, is super comfy, good material, and cute!”

To buy: Anrabess Casual Maxi Sundress with Pockets $37 (was $53); amazon.com

Brovave Spaghetti Strap Boho Sundress

This sweet polka dot dress has it all: the fabric is super soft, while lightweight enough for the hottest summer days. It also features adjustable spaghetti straps and a drawstring closure at the waist for an extra cinched look. “This summer dress will make you feel amazing,” says one parent. “I never write reviews, but this dress was perfect. My son’s graduation party was today... and realized two days ago that I’m going to feel frumpy and self-conscious. I ordered this dress because it would arrive on time and it was a godsend. I felt cool and confident all day.”

To buy: Brovave Spaghetti Strap Boho Sundress $35 with onsite (was $49); amazon.com

Anrabess Sleeveless Fit and Flare Tiered Maxi Dress

This sleeveless fit and flare tiered maxi dress is a steal at 20 percent off. The stretch material and empire waist make it super comfortable while the easy silhouette keeps it versatile for day or night. Available in 16 different colors up to a size 2X, it’s described by one reviewer as “a perfect summer dress! Whether you're running errands, heading to the pool, or out to dinner. You can dress it up or down with different shoes or jewelry. It's so versatile, comfy, and most importantly has pockets!”

To buy: Anrabess Sleeveless Fit and Flare Tiered Maxi Dress $37 (was $46); amazon.com

Amazon Essentials Half-Sleeve Midi Dress

Working parents will love this relaxed fit midi dress with a half-sleeve and pockets. It’s polished enough for the office yet casual enough for a summer party. Plus, it’s breastfeeding friendly! “[This is a] great modest, pretty and functional dress,” shared one customer. “Seems like a good quality material as well. Has pockets and is breastfeeding friendly for any moms wondering.”

To buy: Amazon Essentials Half-Sleeve Midi Dress $23 (was $30); amazon.com

CCTOO V-Neck Button Down Shirt Dress

For those really scorching summer days, we love this V-neck shirt dress. The super breathable fabric paired with the loose fit will keep you cool no matter the temps. Plus, it’s breastfeeding friendly and can transition from summer to fall when layered with tights, a sweater, and boots.

To buy: CCTOO V-Neck Button Down Shirt Dress $37 (was $40); amazon.com

Kinstell Boho Square Neck Maxi Dress

For parents looking to make more of an entrance, this Kinstell Maxi Dress is simply stunning—in all the 29 colors and patterns. The high-waisted midi ruffle dress can easily be paired with heels or sandals depending on your plans, too. “I absolutely LOVE this dress,” wrote one reviewer. “I also do sweat a LOT and this has not shown that at all in this Alabama and Florida weather. Super simple and looks adorable and is secure on top of the shoulders..”

To buy: Kinstell Boho Square Neck Maxi Dress $30; amazon.com

Amazon Essential’s Jersey Oversized T-Shirt Dress

If you’re looking for something super casual (and inexpensive) you cannot beat this oversized T-shirt dress by Amazon Essentials. The luxe jersey is so soft and comfortable you’ll feel like you’re wearing pajamas. Throw it on with sneakers and a baseball cap and you’ll look effortlessly chic. “[It’s] so flattering and comfy,” raved one customer. “Absolutely love this flattering, summer dress.”

To buy: Amazon Essential’s Jersey Oversized T-Shirt Dress $19 (was $25); amazon.com

Nollsom Sleeveless Striped Tank Midi Dress

This popular sleeveless striped dress has over 1,300 5-star ratings from customers who love the lightweight fabric and universally flattering silhouette. Style with sneakers or sandals, throw on your favorite crossbody bag, some simple jewelry, and you’re good to go. One happy parent revealed that they love this dress so much they bought two (one in pink and one in green.) “Love this dress! Super comfortable and flattering for the mom belly!!”

To buy: Nollsom Sleeveless Striped Tank Midi Dress $34 with on-site coupon (was $39); amazon.com

PrettyGarden Short Sleeve Crew Neck Dress with Pockets

PrettyGarden’s short sleeve crew neck dress (with pockets!) is an Amazon favorite with an average 4.3 star rating from over 15,000 customers. “I wasn't expecting to love this dress as much as I did!,” said one reviewer. “The fabric [is] thick enough not to be see-through but thin enough to comfortably wear on a hot summer day.”

To buy: PrettyGarden Short Sleeve Crew Neck Dress with Pockets $28 with on-site coupon (was $35); amazon.com