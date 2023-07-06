If you’re using summer to declutter and organize your home, you'll need some sturdy and roomy storage containers to help you in your quest to clean—and we know just the ones. The best-selling Fab Totes Storage Containers six-pack set is perfect for parents to store off-season clothes for their kids, stash hand-me-downs for the next sibling in line, for kids toys and accessories or even for household goods. (Extra toilet paper, anyone?) And thanks to early Prime Day sales, you can scoop them up at a majorly discounted price—we’re talking only $17 for a six-pack, meaning each container is less than $3 each.

That's literally less than the cost of one Starbucks iced latte.

To buy: Fab Totes Storage Containers, 6-Pack, $16 (was $42); amazon.com

The 21.65” x 13.78” x 12.40” fabric containers each have a generous 60-liter capacity allowing you to store everything from an entire season’s worth of kids clothes, to extra comforters, shoes, heavy jackets, and so much more. They’re zippered and come with two handles on either side, which makes it convenient to grab the totes when they’re needed and store them when they’re not. And if you think you won’t need all six containers, there’s also two and four-packs, in addition to eight and 10-packs for those that need more storage options.

Amazon shoppers especially find the Fab Totes convenient for under-bed storage, thanks to their fabric sides and easy-grab handles.

“Great use to slide under your bed,” explained one shopper. “Also for moving it has handles and a see-through plastic window. Seems to be very well-made, and for the price you can’t beat it.”

Also a big hit with customers? The aforementioned clear window panel that lets you easily see the container’s contents without having to label or go through a guessing game and testing your memory to see if you remember what you packed in them.

“I literally just keep buying more of these,” one Amazon shopper admitted. “They’re super roomy and sturdy… they stack so nicely in the closet to change out seasonal clothing.”

“These are awesome,” praised another reviewer who touted that they were “well made.”

The containers are made of breathable fabric and they’re not structured, so they can shape-shift to accommodate whatever you need stored—anything from blankets to clothes to stuffed animals can be packed in easily and zipped up and stowed away until they’re needed again.

Some shoppers reported difficulty stacking the totes without a structured bottom, while others said they actually preferred the ability to fit whatever they needed in the totes and store them in more flexible ways.

“These are wonderful,” reported one shopper. They shared that they used theirs to store “winter clothes and sweaters” in addition to “sewing fabric, projects, knitting and yarn supplies.” “And if they’re not needed they fold neatly away—unlike plastic containers,” they raved.

And at less than $3 each, this is an amazing deal that’ll definitely have us stocking up.

