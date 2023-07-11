Nursery Furniture Is Majorly Discounted During Prime Day—Here Are the 28 Best Deals on Cribs, Gliders, Changing Tables, and More

Babies are adorable, but the cost of taking care of them can add up quickly—which is why mega sale events like Amazon Prime Day are major for parents and caregivers. Big ticket items such as cribs, gliders, bassinets, changing tables, and even crib mattresses can all be pricey purchases. 

Prime Day is the perfect time to click “Add to Cart” on those pricier finds that have been sitting on your shopping list. Whether you’re shopping for someone else or getting ready for a new addition to your family, we’ve shortlisted some of the top finds that are on sale right now. And don't forget, while you don't need to be a Prime member to shop these deals, members get access to exclusive sales and even deeper discounts. If you're not a member yet, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial membership so you can get the best deals possible. 

Best Prime Day Deals on Cribs, Mattresses, and Playpens

Amazon Prime Day Dream On Me Edgewood 4-In-1 Convertible Mini Crib

Amazon

Your little one needs a place to rest during nap time and bedtime that’s safe. But more importantly, a good convertible crib can grow with your baby and save you money in the long run. This Delta Essex Convertible Crib transitions from infancy through toddlerhood and even converts into a sofa. Meanwhile, this compact Hkleae Playpen comes with a travel case so you can take it outdoors or to grandma’s house. There's even a 6-in-1 high chair that can be used from room to room and will grow with your baby.

Best Prime Day Deals on Bassinets and Co-Sleepers

Amazon Prime Day 3 in 1 Baby Bassinet, Bedside Sleeper, and Playpen, Easy Folding Portable Crib

Amazon

In the first few months when you bring your baby home, you might not use a crib. Instead, bassinets and co-sleepers give you the peace of mind that they’re snoozing safely in their own space, but are still close enough for you to easily check on them. The KoolaBaby 3-in-1 Bassinet is perfect for a variety of uses and pulls up right next to your bed.

Best Prime Day Deals on Changing Tables

Amazon Prime Day Modern Baby Changing Table with Laundry Hamper

Amazon

Changing tables are the perfect dedicated spots to keep your little one safe while you get them into a fresh diaper. While you’ll still need to avoid those projectile diaper blowouts, this classic two-shelf table from Dream On Me is great for keeping essentials nearby. 

Best Prime Deals on Gliders and Rocking Chairs

Amazon Prime Day Storkcraft Tuscany Custom Glider and Ottoman

Amazon

Nursery decor and furniture is always a big deal and you can easily lose track of time gathering inspiration on Pinterest. Once you’ve got your crib picked out, this comfy glider from Storkcraft is perfect for rocking your little one to sleep. Meanwhile, this storage dresser from mDesign has plenty of space for all those onesies and diapers. 

Best Prime Day Deals on Toy Storage and Bookcases

Amazon Prime Day KidKraft Austin Wooden Toy Box

Amazon

Once there’s a new kid in the family, there’s also so much stuff. Stash all the toys, books, stuffys, and more away in these clever storage boxes and bookshelves. We love this extra large Humble Crew Toy Organizer for being able to sort toys by category, and this clever KidKraft Wooden Toy Box also doubles as a reading bench. Stash the numerous stuffed animals in the corner on this hanging hammock and clear up some more precious floor space. 

Shop More Prime Day Deals for Parents

