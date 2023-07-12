Products & Gear Prime Day My Preschooler and I Never Get Tired of This 100-Piece Magna-Tiles Set, and It’s 30% Off for Prime Day Save nearly $40—its lowest price all year!—on this 5-star toy parents and kids love equally. By Katrina Cossey Published on July 12, 2023 We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Parents / Jaclyn Mastropasqua Whether it’s a rainy day or we’re shuttered indoors trying to avoid the Oklahoma heat, Magna-Tiles are an absolute favorite way to pass the time in my household. These aren’t your average toy: The colorful, geometric shapes are magnetic and connect in dozens of ways to make what I consider true artwork. I’ve lost track of how many hours my husband and I have spent with our 3-year-old building toy car garages, castles, and anything else his imagination conjures. Whether you want to add to your kid’s toy collection or you’re buying a gift, you’ll want to score this 30% off Amazon Prime Day deal on a 100-piece Magna-Tiles Set. Amazon To buy: Magna-Tiles Classic 100-Piece Magnetic Construction Set, $83 (was $120); amazon.com Right now, this 100-piece Magna-Tiles set is nearly $40 off. Usually, the five-star rated toy is $120, but you can score a set for $83, its lowest price all year. Each Magna-Tile is a translucent geometric shape, and this set includes squares (four large, 50 small) and triangles (11 right, 20 equilateral, and 15 isosceles). Made with food-grade plastic free of BPA, phthalates, and other harmful materials, Magna-Tiles are impressively durable and withstand every inevitable “CRASH!” from kids. Even the magnets are strong; they’re ceramic and resist corrosion and demagnetization, so kids (and adults—you know who you are) can play with them for years without changes in quality. Kids ages 3 years and up can play with the 100-piece Magna-Tiles set, making them a great toy for the whole family. The best part? All pieces are compatible with all other Magna-Tile sets, like this 32-piece set that’s also on sale for Prime Day. Trust us—once you buy one set, you’ll want to buy more (and more). Amazon To buy: Magna-Tiles Classic 100-Piece Magnetic Construction Set, $83 (was $120); amazon.com This popular toy has more than 9,500 five-star ratings on Amazon stars (so you don’t just have to take our word that they’re good). Not only does the magnetic building set foster a love of STEAM, but it also encourages fine motor skills and open-ended imagination. The company doesn’t even give you instructions in the box because it’s all about creativity. While watching my preschooler’s imagination run wild is a true joy, I also feel more relaxed and have fun building my own little creations. (I once made the coolest mechanic shop I still brag about to this day.) There are other magnetic building sets on the market, but Magna-Tiles started it all, and they’re worth the cost. As a parent, I appreciate their solid construction and the hours of endless play they provide. With so many pieces to store, check out this Magna-Tiles storage bin and playmat, which is also on sale for Prime Day. Other Great Toy Deals for Prime Day Melissa & Doug Paw Patrol 2 Spy, Find, & Rescue PAW Patrol Travel Game, $12 (was $43) Picasso Tiles 100-Piece Set, $32 (was $60) Fisher-Price Little People Launch & Loop Raceway Race Track, $38 (was $59) Shop More Prime Day Deals for Parents These 67 Prime Day Baby Deals Are Too Good To Miss—With Prices Starting at $11 Hey Parents, We Found the 90 Best Prime Day Toy Deals So You Don’t Have To Over 40 of the Best Lego Prime Day Deals—Including Duplos, ‘Star Wars’, and Even the Viral Flower Bouquet The Robot That Vacuums, Mops, and Gets My Kid to Clean His Room Is a Whopping $180 Off for Prime Day This ‘Magical’ Dyson Vacuum Is Over $270 Off for Amazon Prime Day—Plus, 6 More Dyson Deals to Shop Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit