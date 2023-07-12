Whether it’s a rainy day or we’re shuttered indoors trying to avoid the Oklahoma heat, Magna-Tiles are an absolute favorite way to pass the time in my household. These aren’t your average toy: The colorful, geometric shapes are magnetic and connect in dozens of ways to make what I consider true artwork. I’ve lost track of how many hours my husband and I have spent with our 3-year-old building toy car garages, castles, and anything else his imagination conjures. Whether you want to add to your kid’s toy collection or you’re buying a gift, you’ll want to score this 30% off Amazon Prime Day deal on a 100-piece Magna-Tiles Set.

To buy: Magna-Tiles Classic 100-Piece Magnetic Construction Set, $83 (was $120); amazon.com

Right now, this 100-piece Magna-Tiles set is nearly $40 off. Usually, the five-star rated toy is $120, but you can score a set for $83, its lowest price all year.

Each Magna-Tile is a translucent geometric shape, and this set includes squares (four large, 50 small) and triangles (11 right, 20 equilateral, and 15 isosceles). Made with food-grade plastic free of BPA, phthalates, and other harmful materials, Magna-Tiles are impressively durable and withstand every inevitable “CRASH!” from kids. Even the magnets are strong; they’re ceramic and resist corrosion and demagnetization, so kids (and adults—you know who you are) can play with them for years without changes in quality.

Kids ages 3 years and up can play with the 100-piece Magna-Tiles set, making them a great toy for the whole family. The best part? All pieces are compatible with all other Magna-Tile sets, like this 32-piece set that’s also on sale for Prime Day. Trust us—once you buy one set, you’ll want to buy more (and more).



This popular toy has more than 9,500 five-star ratings on Amazon stars (so you don’t just have to take our word that they’re good). Not only does the magnetic building set foster a love of STEAM, but it also encourages fine motor skills and open-ended imagination. The company doesn’t even give you instructions in the box because it’s all about creativity. While watching my preschooler’s imagination run wild is a true joy, I also feel more relaxed and have fun building my own little creations. (I once made the coolest mechanic shop I still brag about to this day.)

There are other magnetic building sets on the market, but Magna-Tiles started it all, and they’re worth the cost. As a parent, I appreciate their solid construction and the hours of endless play they provide. With so many pieces to store, check out this Magna-Tiles storage bin and playmat, which is also on sale for Prime Day.

