My Preschooler and I Never Get Tired of This 100-Piece Magna-Tiles Set, and It’s 30% Off for Prime Day

Save nearly $40—its lowest price all year!—on this 5-star toy parents and kids love equally.

By Katrina Cossey
Published on July 12, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Amazon Prime Day MAGNA-TILES Classic 100-Piece Magnetic Construction Set
Photo:

Parents / Jaclyn Mastropasqua

Whether it’s a rainy day or we’re shuttered indoors trying to avoid the Oklahoma heat, Magna-Tiles are an absolute favorite way to pass the time in my household. These aren’t your average toy: The colorful, geometric shapes are magnetic and connect in dozens of ways to make what I consider true artwork. I’ve lost track of how many hours my husband and I have spent with our 3-year-old building toy car garages, castles, and anything else his imagination conjures. Whether you want to add to your kid’s toy collection or you’re buying a gift, you’ll want to score this 30% off Amazon Prime Day deal on a 100-piece Magna-Tiles Set

Amazon Prime Day MAGNA-TILES Classic 100-Piece Magnetic Construction Set

Amazon

To buy: Magna-Tiles Classic 100-Piece Magnetic Construction Set, $83 (was $120); amazon.com 

Right now, this 100-piece Magna-Tiles set is nearly $40 off. Usually, the five-star rated toy is $120, but you can score a set for $83, its lowest price all year.

Each Magna-Tile is a translucent geometric shape, and this set includes squares (four large, 50 small) and triangles (11 right, 20 equilateral, and 15 isosceles). Made with food-grade plastic free of BPA, phthalates, and other harmful materials, Magna-Tiles are impressively durable and withstand every inevitable “CRASH!” from kids. Even the magnets are strong; they’re ceramic and resist corrosion and demagnetization, so kids (and adults—you know who you are) can play with them for years without changes in quality. 

Kids ages 3 years and up can play with the 100-piece Magna-Tiles set, making them a great toy for the whole family. The best part? All pieces are compatible with all other Magna-Tile sets, like this 32-piece set that’s also on sale for Prime Day. Trust us—once you buy one set, you’ll want to buy more (and more). 

Amazon Prime Day MAGNA-TILES Classic 100-Piece Magnetic Construction Set

Amazon

To buy: Magna-Tiles Classic 100-Piece Magnetic Construction Set, $83 (was $120); amazon.com 

This popular toy has more than 9,500 five-star ratings on Amazon stars (so you don’t just have to take our word that they’re good). Not only does the magnetic building set foster a love of STEAM, but it also encourages fine motor skills and open-ended imagination. The company doesn’t even give you instructions in the box because it’s all about creativity. While watching my preschooler’s imagination run wild is a true joy, I also feel more relaxed and have fun building my own little creations. (I once made the coolest mechanic shop I still brag about to this day.) 

There are other magnetic building sets on the market, but Magna-Tiles started it all, and they’re worth the cost. As a parent, I appreciate their solid construction and the hours of endless play they provide. With so many pieces to store, check out this Magna-Tiles storage bin and playmat, which is also on sale for Prime Day. 

Other Great Toy Deals for Prime Day

Shop More Prime Day Deals for Parents

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Eufy Hand Vac Great for Car Seat Cleaning One-Off Deal Tout
This Handheld Cordless Vacuum Reaches Even the Tiniest Crevices in Car Seats, and It's 40% Off for Prime Day
Deal Roundup: Best-Selling Toys Tout
The 33 Best Early Prime Day Toy Deals to Shop Ahead of the Big Event
Deal Roundup: Best Prime Day Dyson Deals Tout
This ‘Magical’ Dyson Vacuum Is Over $231 Off for Amazon Prime Day—Plus, 4 More Dyson Deals to Shop
Amazon Prime Day Best Deals on Toys Tout
Hey Parents, We Found the 90 Best Prime Day Toy Deals So You Don’t Have To
Deal Roundup: Water Toys Tout
Get the Kids Outside With These 15 Early Prime Day Deals on Water Toys
Deal Roundup: I'm a Mom of Four & Here's What I'm Buying on Prime Day Tout
I’m a Mom of Four, and These Are the 10 Early Back-to-School Deals I’m Shopping on Prime Day—Some Starting as Low as $9
Amazon Prime Day eufy Clean X9 Pro CleanerBot with MopMaster
The Robot That Vacuums, Mops, and Gets My Kid to Clean His Room Is a Whopping $180 Off for Prime Day
Deal Roundup: Outdoor/Backyard Toys Tout
The 42 Best Early Prime Day Deals On Outdoor and Backyard Toys For the Whole Family
Deal One-Off: Kids Mattress Tout
Our Favorite Mattress for Kids Is $80 Off for Prime Day
Deal One-Off: Lego Set Tout
Over 40 of the Best Lego Prime Day Deals—Including Duplos, ‘Star Wars’, and Even the Viral Flower Bouquet
Amazon Prime Day Car Seat Deals
Our Favorite Car Seats Are on Sale This Prime Day, So You Can Save on Safety
Amazon Prime Day Kids Furniture Tout
Save Over 50% on Kids Furniture with These Early Prime Day Sales
Amazon Prime Day Baby Products Deals Tout
These 71 Prime Day Baby Deals Are Too Good To Miss—With Prices Starting at $11
Deal Roundup: Early Cross-Category Deals Tout
40+ Can’t-Miss Early Prime Day Deals for Parents on Everything from Baby Gear, Toys, Tablets, and More
Deal One-Off: Apple AirPods Tout
You Can Score 20% Off Apple AirPods Pro During Prime Day Right Now
Amazon Prime Day Best Prime Day Nursery Furniture Deals Tout
Nursery Furniture Is Majorly Discounted During Prime Day—Here Are the 28 Best Deals on Cribs, Gliders, Changing Tables, and More