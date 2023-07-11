Products & Gear Prime Day Over 40 of the Best Lego Prime Day Deals—Including Duplos, ‘Star Wars’, and Even the Viral Flower Bouquet By Dorian Smith-Garcia Published on July 11, 2023 We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Parents / Madison It’s Amazon Prime Day and that means it’s time to score some major deals on everything from toys to car seats, and more. Virtually every brand is getting in on the action, including Lego. Yes, that classic brick building toy maker is slashing prices up to 30 percent on some of their most popular sets, making it the perfect time to stock up on future birthday and holiday gifts. From toddler-friendly Duplo kits and classic Lego brick sets, to character themed Star Wars and Marvel sets, Legos are always in high demand, so we scoured Amazon’s pages to find some of the best Lego deals this Prime Day. You don’t need to be a Prime member to access most of these deals, but if you’re not already a member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to score free shipping on this deal and gain access to even more exclusive deals. Keep reading to see over 40 of the best Lego deals going on during Prime Day right now. Best Lego Franchise Sets Deals Amazon Lego has an entire fanbase solely focused on the brand’s themed kits from some of the most popular franchises in entertainment history. Along with countless Star Wars options like this Imperial Tie Fighter, you can feel the magic with the family Madrigal from Disney’s Encanto, build a magical Harry Potter world, or get nostalgic with some fun Super Mario sets. Lego Star Wars The Razor Crest Mandalorian Starship Kit, $98 (was $140) Lego Star Wars: The Mandalorian Baby Yoda Grogu Figure, $71 (was $90) Lego Star Wars X-Wing Fighter $40 (was $50) Lego Star Wars Imperial TIE Fighter with Minifigures, $36 (was $45) Lego BrickHeadz Star Wars The Mandalorian & The Child, $16 (was $20) Lego Star Wars The Mandalorian N-1 Starfighter $48 (was. $60) Amazon Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Chamber of Secrets $120 (was $150) Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Carriage & Thestrals Set $16 (was $20) Lego Marvel The Eternals in Arishem’s Shadow $40 (was $60) Lego Horizon Forbidden West: Tallneck Building Set, $63 (was $90) Lego Marvel Spider-Man at The Sanctum Workshop Set, $28 (was $40) Amazon Lego Marvel Spider-Man’s Drone Duel Building Kit, $14 (was $20) Lego Minecraft The Horse Stable Building Kit, $14 (was $20) Lego Minecraft The Ruined Portal Building Kit, $24 (was $30) Lego DC Batman Batmobile: The Penguin Chase Kit, $24 (was $30) Lego DC Wonder Woman vs Cheetah, $25 (was $40) Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts: Polyjuice Potion Mistake, $16 (was $20) Amazon Lego Super Mario Adventures Starter Course Set, $48 (was $60) Lego Super Mario Adventures with peach Starter Course, $48 (was $60) Lego Minecraft The Guardian Battle Set, $20 (was $25) Lego Super Mario Conkdor’s Noggin Bopper Expansion Set, $12 (was $15) Lego Disney Encanto The Madrigal House, $39 (was $50) Best Lego Duplo Deals Amazon Lego knows that even the littlest of hands loves to build—which is why they created Duplos. These oversized brick sets are easier for toddlers and preschoolers to manage, but still spark plenty of creativity for little minds. The Classic Deluxe Brick Box is always a smart choice for some open-ended play. Meanwhile, little conductors will have tons of fun with the Town Train Bridge and Tracks Set. Lego Duplo Classic Deluxe Brick Box Starter Set, $40 (was $50) Lego Duplo Town Train Bridge and Tracks Set, $19 (was $25) Lego Duplo Town Train Tracks Expansion Set, $14 (was $20) Best Lego City and Car Set Deals Amazon Lego has countless spin-off sets geared around specific non-franchise themes. With Lego City you can build a full town to scale, including this adorable Ice Cream Truck Van. Meanwhile, older fans might want to speed down a Lego street in this Koenigsegg Jesko Racing Sports Car. Lego City Police Car, $8 (was $10) Lego City Great Vehicles Mobile Truck Toy Building Kit, $32 (was $40) Lego Icons Pickup Truck Kit, $91 (was $130) Lego City RC Cargo Train Set, $180 (was $230) Lego City Great Vehicles Race Car, $8 (was $10) Amazon Lego City Ice Cream Truck Van, $16 (was $20) Lego Technic Monster Jam Dragon, $16 (was $20) Lego City Great Vehicles Holiday Camper Van, $16 (was $20) Lego Speed Champions Koenigsegg Jesko Racing Sports Car, $16 (was $20) Lego Technic McLaren Senna GTR Model Car Building Kit, $40 (was $50) Best Lego Classic, Lego Friends, & Lego Creator Deals Amazon From 3-in-1 sets to classic free-play Brick Boxes, these traditional picks are perfect for Lego newbies and vets alike. Go old school with the Classic Large Creative Brick Set or let your child’s imagination fly with the Lego Creator 3-in-1 Majestic Tiger Set. Lego Classic Medium Creative Brick Box $25 (was $35) Lego Classic Creative Suitcase, $14 (was $20) Lego Classic Large Creative Brick Box, $35 (was $60) Lego Creator Mighty Dinosaur 3-in-1 Model, $12 (was $15) Lego Friends Olivia’s Electric Car Kit, $8 (was $15) Lego Friends Toy Hair Salon, $31 (was $40) Lego Friends Main Street Building, $128 (was $160) Lego Friends Downtown Flower and Design Shop, $139 (Was $160) Lego Creator 3-in-1 White Rabbit Kit, $16 (was $20) Lego Creator 3-in-1 Majestic Tiger Set, $40 (was $50) Best Lego Icons and Lego Ideas Deals Amazon Did you know that Lego also has floral arrangement building kits? If you don’t have a green thumb but like the idea of florals in your home, this TikTok viral Lego Icons Flower Bouquet is the perfect accent for your home—no watering required. Lego Icons Bonsai Tree $40 (was. $50) Lego Icons Flower Bouquet, $48 (was $60) Lego Ideas Tree House Kit, $199 (was $250)