It’s Amazon Prime Day and that means it’s time to score some major deals on everything from toys to car seats, and more. Virtually every brand is getting in on the action, including Lego. Yes, that classic brick building toy maker is slashing prices up to 30 percent on some of their most popular sets, making it the perfect time to stock up on future birthday and holiday gifts.

From toddler-friendly Duplo kits and classic Lego brick sets, to character themed Star Wars and Marvel sets, Legos are always in high demand, so we scoured Amazon’s pages to find some of the best Lego deals this Prime Day. You don’t need to be a Prime member to access most of these deals, but if you’re not already a member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to score free shipping on this deal and gain access to even more exclusive deals.

Keep reading to see over 40 of the best Lego deals going on during Prime Day right now.

Best Lego Franchise Sets Deals

Lego has an entire fanbase solely focused on the brand’s themed kits from some of the most popular franchises in entertainment history. Along with countless Star Wars options like this Imperial Tie Fighter, you can feel the magic with the family Madrigal from Disney’s Encanto, build a magical Harry Potter world, or get nostalgic with some fun Super Mario sets.

Best Lego Duplo Deals

Amazon

Lego knows that even the littlest of hands loves to build—which is why they created Duplos. These oversized brick sets are easier for toddlers and preschoolers to manage, but still spark plenty of creativity for little minds. The Classic Deluxe Brick Box is always a smart choice for some open-ended play. Meanwhile, little conductors will have tons of fun with the Town Train Bridge and Tracks Set.

Best Lego City and Car Set Deals

Lego has countless spin-off sets geared around specific non-franchise themes. With Lego City you can build a full town to scale, including this adorable Ice Cream Truck Van. Meanwhile, older fans might want to speed down a Lego street in this Koenigsegg Jesko Racing Sports Car.

Best Lego Classic, Lego Friends, & Lego Creator Deals

From 3-in-1 sets to classic free-play Brick Boxes, these traditional picks are perfect for Lego newbies and vets alike. Go old school with the Classic Large Creative Brick Set or let your child’s imagination fly with the Lego Creator 3-in-1 Majestic Tiger Set.

Best Lego Icons and Lego Ideas Deals

Did you know that Lego also has floral arrangement building kits? If you don’t have a green thumb but like the idea of florals in your home, this TikTok viral Lego Icons Flower Bouquet is the perfect accent for your home—no watering required.