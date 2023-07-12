Which aspect of cleaning my floors do I hate most: Telling my kid 500 times to pick up his toys so I can vacuum, or breaking my back trying to vacuum while simultaneously picking up the toys he still failed to pick up? We may never know. But I think I’ve found the solution to both in the Eufy X9 Pro, the brand new robot vacuum and mop that’s discounted by $160 for Amazon Prime Day.

Before trying the X9 Pro, I hadn’t considered my Brooklyn apartment a great candidate for robot vacuuming. Because we’re cramming three people, a dog, and all the cluttered stuff of our everyday lives into a small space, there’s a lot less room for a robot to graze freely. When I vacuum by hand, we have to do a lot of stacking and shuffling our furniture around to reveal the hardwood floors and pretty rugs we used to love so dearly before covering them with more things. Wouldn’t I have to do the same with a robo-vac?

Then I received the X9 Pro, which Eufy gave me to try out (getting excited about a free vacuum is definitely one of the top 10 signs you’re middle-aged). This isn’t just a robo-vac, it’s a mop, too, and a self-cleaning one at that. It can detect whether it’s on hard flooring or carpet, and seamlessly switches between vacuuming and mopping with two rotating mop pads (that also apply pressure to rub out stubborn dirt), and just vacuuming with up to 5,500 pa of suction power. If it’s doing both of those tasks for me, the least I could do was move some stuff out of the way.

What I didn’t realize was that enlisting the help of our X9 Pro, whom we’ve temporarily named RoboDog (better name to come), would also help me parent better.

I’m exaggerating just a little, but here’s the thing: My 10-year-old son was with me as we set up RoboDog in its charging base, filled the clean water tank and plugged it in. As soon as it began to map our home, rolling and waddling, bumping into objects and turning this way and that to get its bearings, just like a new dog we’d just adopted, it became a “he.” The kid begged to watch along on my phone as a floor plan emerged from our new pet’s efforts. The screen looked uncannily like the floorplan we once stared at longingly before buying this place—only this one has funny icons depicting where we’d left shoes and trash cans (AI tech in the X9 can identify certain objects, and Eufy says it will adapt and learn as it goes).

Here’s the best part: Once the mapping was done and it was time to start cleaning, my son rushed to clean up the remaining toys, books, and clothing littering his floor. Not that he was scared our RoboDog would sweep them up into his hungry horseshoe crab body. But the kid recognized that the little guy was determined to finish his mission—dutifully returning to the base to wash the mops after every room before getting right back to work where he started—and my son was inspired to help him along.

Meanwhile, once I could trust that the device really could do its job in my home, despite having to inch around a bunch of chair legs and clamber up and over various carpets, I realized that I didn’t have to help it along too much. Sure, on a day when I really want all of my floor to be clean, I can lift up the chairs and shuffle things around. Then, while the X9 is mopping and vacuuming, I can put them back. We make a very efficient team! But I can also read a book to my kid, or listen to him describe his latest Minecraft project. I can even read to myself. What’s more, while I wrote this very sentence, RoboVac was vacuuming my living room.

The mop works with water only (no cleaning solution), and the vacuum just goes over surfaces once, so this isn’t going to be your deepest clean. I’ll probably do deep cleans once a month, and then set Robodog to work in between. With the Eufy app I can program him to clean regularly at set times. Or, I can select rooms or zones and command my vac to clean them immediately after a spill or a messy day. If I had stairs or something delicate I didn’t want run over, I could draw “no-go” zones on the map too.

The list price of $900 might seem steep, but with the current Prime Day discount, $740 doesn't seem like a very high cost for something that lets me multitask and avoid yelling at my son to clean his room.