Score This ‘Better Than Dyson’ Vacuum for Less Than $150 With An Early Prime Day Deal

If you don’t have kids, it’s possible to go through life not really thinking about your vacuum much. After kids…you probably have strong opinions about vacuums. After all, kids are little mess monsters, and if you have a bad vacuum, it can make a (literally) crummy situation much more annoying.

The opposite is also true, though—the best vacuum can provide some peace of mind, because kids spend a lot of time on the floor, and you don’t want them rolling around in more mess and dirt than is strictly necessary. It can make mealtime cleanup much more effective and efficient, and adapt to the scenarios in which you need it, whether you’re vacuuming Cheerios out of car upholstery or hoovering glitter off your living room carpet.



To buy: Wlupel 33Kpa Cordless Stick Vacuum, $145 with onsite coupon (was $249.99); amazon.com

Dyson is the gold standard for spendy vacuums, and for good reason. Their iconic Dyson Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is powerful, effective, and lightweight. No hate for Dysons, here! The only thing that is less-than-ideal, is, of course, the price tag. Which is why we’re always searching for deals on vacuums that perform just as well, without the oversize price tag.

Amazon Prime Day is the perfect time to score a deal on such an important appliance, and this year is no exception. In case you’re not familiar, Prime Day is the retail behemoth’s summer sales extravaganza, which is taking place on July 11th and 12th this year.

However, the great sales aren’t limited to that two-day stretch. Astute shoppers can find bargains in the weeks leading up to it, too. This Wlupel 33Kpa Cordless Stick Vacuum is just such a deal. It’s marked down to just $145 right now—a third of the price of the Dyson Animal.

Here’s the really great part: It works! The Wlupel has over 1,600 five-star reviews, and many people say they like this one even more than its big name counterpart. In fact, one reviewer revealed that their sister had a Dyson, but they swore their Wlupel was “better than Dyson,” while another shared that they “put it to the test” against their friend’s Dyson and that the Wlupel “outperformed the ridiculously expensive” vacuum cleaner.Shoppers also appear to love how lightweight the vacuum is (only 8 ¼ pounds), that it has an easy-to-empty dirt container, and attachments for all kinds of uses. “It’s even quiet, so I can vacuum after I put the kids to bed,” raved one parent reviewer.

The latest model of the Wlupuel even has a digital touchscreen that can tell the user things like battery level, if there’s a suction blockage or a brush stuck, and even suction performance updates.

Reviewers note that it can take a few hours to charge, but it will run for about 50 minutes, per the manufacturer. Maybe not enough for a deep clean, but certainly enough for everyday use. A few customers remedied this by purchasing an extra battery, and in doing so, one person in particular found the customer service to be fast, effective, and friendly and deemed the vacuum to be the “perfect, affordable cordless vacuum.”

