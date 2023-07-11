Score Huge Savings on Car Seats This Prime Day—Here Are Our Top Finds

Shopping for a car seat can feel like a tactical mission. You need to prioritize your baby’s safety, find something that can accommodate a growing baby, and hope for one that doesn’t require an engineering degree to get in and out of your car. From convertible car seats to infant seats that work with travel systems and booster seats, there’s an endless array of options to choose from.

Thankfully, it’s finally Amazon Prime Day, which means parents and caregivers can score huge discounts on tons of name brand car seats (in addition to tons of other baby gear). The best way to get the biggest deals is to be a Prime member, and if you’re not one yet, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial to get access to exclusive member-only deals and save even more.

Best Prime Day Deals on Infant Car Seats

Amazon

The first car seat you’ll ever need is an infant car seat. You have a few choices, but car seats that are compatible with travel systems, like the Baby Trend Skyline 35 Travel System, are ideal since they make it easier to shift sleeping infants between the car and stroller without having to take them out of the car seat. Meanwhile, if you just need a standalone car seat, the Graco 4Ever DLX Grad 5-in-1 Car Seat will last your child from birth to toddlerhood, and beyond, making it the only car seat you’ll need.

Best Prime Day Deals on Convertible Car Seats

Amazon

Many parents prefer the one-and-done aspect of a convertible car seat that can accommodate your child from the newborn stage to as much as 10 years of age. The Maxi-Cosi Pria is an editor-loved all-in-one convertible car seat. Or you could go the themed route with Disney Baby’s Grow and Go Convertible Car Seat.

Best Prime Day Deals on Booster Seats

Amazon



Once your child has passed the kindergarten years, it may be time to start considering the transition from a convertible car seat to a booster seat. Easily portable ones like the popular Graco TurboBooster are also great to have extras of for any future carpooling, while a highback booster like the Graco Affix, that currently marked down over $30, may be more fitting for a kid on the younger side to ensure proper belt positioning. Just make sure your child is at the correct weight, height, and maturity level before making the change.