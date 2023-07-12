Raising Kids Big Kids Education Back to School This Self-Chilling Bento Box Is a Must-Have This Back-To-School Season, and It’s Still on Sale for Prime Day The Bentgo Kids Chill Lunch Box is almost too cool for school. By Dorian Smith-Garcia Published on July 12, 2023 We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Parents / Tyler Roeland Amazon Prime Day is almost over, so there are only a few more hours to cash in on some of the best deals of the year. With just about a month left until school starts in many states, families are turning their attention to back-to-school shopping. And why not tackle that long list of school supplies online rather than brave the crazy in-store crowds? While you’re stockpiling fresh pencils and backpacks, don’t forget about lunchtime gear. This trending Bentgo bento box is spill-proof and easy for kids to use—and it’s also on sale. While this deal is available to anyone, you can maximize your savings and snag a free Prime trial, which gives you free shipping (and even early access to sales year-round). A good lunch box needs to check off a few boxes—for both you and your child. Thankfully, the Bentgo Kids Chill Lunch Box is a fan favorite for kids and grown-ups alike. thanks to its slim shape, leak-proof design, and organizational features. It comes with four compartments of different sizes, so you pack a variety of foods for a healthy, nourishing lunch. Amazon To buy: Bentgo Kids Chill Lunch Box, $30 (was $40) Also included is a removable ice pack that fits in a separate compartment so it won’t get the food all soggy. One shopper shared that this breakout feature “works perfectly” and guarantees that their child’s “food will stay fresh and cold.” Most importantly, this bento box has a tight seal, so it won’t leak or drip all over your kiddo’s backpack. With 10 fun colors to choose from, little ones can pick a color that best matches their style. Thanks to the rubberized edges, the durable bento box will hold up well even if your kid slings it all over the place. While recommended for toddlers and kids up to age 7, we think this is a great pick for the entire family: Beyond school lunchtime, you can use it to cart snacks for playdates, trips to the beach, or road trips. Amazon The kid-friendly front latch is easy for little fingers to open and close, and parents will appreciate that this is a BPA-free container that’s safe to use in both the dishwasher and microwave. One pleased parent has found that the bento box is “easy to clean” and raved that their 5-year-old “loves” it. So, if you “borrow” this box to bring last night’s dinner to work, you can safely put it in the microwave without worrying about it warping. Prime Day’s almost over, so this deal on the Bentgo Kids Chill Lunch Box won’t last for long. Plus, you can feel good about where your money’s going since a portion of every purchase goes to Feed the Children, a nonprofit that provides resources to families who need them. More Prime Day Bento Box and Lunchbox Deals Like the Bentgo but want to check out other options (or snap up a bento lunchbox for yourself)? Check out our top picks for the best bento lunchbox deals during Prime Day 2023—including a few alternate options from Bentgo: Bentgo Kids Print 5-Compartment Lunch Box, $24 (was $30) Rarapop 3 Pack Stackable Bento Box Lunch Kit, $19 (was $33) Bentgo Classic Lunchbox, $14 (was $30) Bentgo Modern Lunchbox, $28 (was $40) Iteryn Bento Adults Lunch Box, $8 (was $19) Umami Bento Box with Utensils, $22 (was $40) Miss Big Bento Box for Kids, $12 with on-site coupon (was $23) EasyLunchboxes Reusable 5-Compartment Containers, $12 (was $15) Mincoco Bento Lunchbox, $14 with on-site coupon (was $19) Puikus 4 Pack Bento Lunch Box, $14 exclusive for Prime members (was $19) Lucentee 7-Pack Bento Snack Box, $10 exclusive for Prime members (was $12) Shop More Prime Day Deals for Parents I’m a Mom of Four, and These Are the 10 Early Back-to-School Deals I’m Shopping on Prime Day—Some Starting as Low as $9 Hurry! These Prime Day Baby Deals Are All Under $40, But They Won’t Last Long This Handheld Cordless Vacuum Reaches Even the Tiniest Crevices in Car Seats, and It's 40% Off for Prime Day Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit