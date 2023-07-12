This Self-Chilling Bento Box Is a Must-Have This Back-To-School Season, and It’s Still on Sale for Prime Day

The Bentgo Kids Chill Lunch Box is almost too cool for school.

By Dorian Smith-Garcia
Published on July 12, 2023

Amazon Prime Day Bentgo Kids Chill Lunch Box Tout
Photo:

Parents / Tyler Roeland

Amazon Prime Day is almost over, so there are only a few more hours to cash in on some of the best deals of the year. With just about a month left until school starts in many states, families are turning their attention to back-to-school shopping. And why not tackle that long list of school supplies online rather than brave the crazy in-store crowds?

While you’re stockpiling fresh pencils and backpacks, don’t forget about lunchtime gear. This trending Bentgo bento box is spill-proof and easy for kids to use—and it’s also on sale. While this deal is available to anyone, you can maximize your savings and snag a free Prime trial, which gives you free shipping (and even early access to sales year-round).

A good lunch box needs to check off a few boxes—for both you and your child. Thankfully, the Bentgo Kids Chill Lunch Box is a fan favorite for kids and grown-ups alike. thanks to its slim shape, leak-proof design, and organizational features. It comes with four compartments of different sizes, so you pack a variety of foods for a healthy, nourishing lunch.

Amazon Prime Day Bentgo Kids Chill Lunch Box

Amazon

To buy: Bentgo Kids Chill Lunch Box, $30 (was $40)

Also included is a removable ice pack that fits in a separate compartment so it won’t get the food all soggy. One shopper shared that this breakout feature “works perfectly” and guarantees that their child’s “food will stay fresh and cold.” Most importantly, this bento box has a tight seal, so it won’t leak or drip all over your kiddo’s backpack.

With 10 fun colors to choose from, little ones can pick a color that best matches their style. Thanks to the rubberized edges, the durable bento box will hold up well even if your kid slings it all over the place. While recommended for toddlers and kids up to age 7, we think this is a great pick for the entire family: Beyond school lunchtime, you can use it to cart snacks for playdates, trips to the beach, or road trips. 

Amazon Prime Day Bentgo Kids Chill Lunch Box

Amazon

The kid-friendly front latch is easy for little fingers to open and close, and parents will appreciate that this is a BPA-free container that’s safe to use in both the dishwasher and microwave. One pleased parent has found that the bento box is “easy to clean” and raved that their 5-year-old “loves” it. So, if you “borrow” this box to bring last night’s dinner to work, you can safely put it in the microwave without worrying about it warping. 

Prime Day’s almost over, so this deal on the Bentgo Kids Chill Lunch Box won’t last for long. Plus, you can feel good about where your money’s going since a portion of every purchase goes to Feed the Children, a nonprofit that provides resources to families who need them.

