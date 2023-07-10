I’m a Mom of Four, and These Are the 10 Early Back-to-School Deals I’m Shopping on Prime Day—Some Starting as Low as $9

Prime Day is almost here! As a mom of four boys, ages 4 to 8, I always look for a good deal. And one of the best ways to save money is by shopping during big sale events, like Amazon Prime Day. If you haven’t heard yet, Prime Day is July 11 and July 12, and for those two days, Amazon Prime members can score major discounts, along with the usual free shipping. If you’re not a Prime Member, now’s a good time to sign up for Prime. You can even try it free for 30 days and still get access to these amazing sales.

Now’s the perfect time to order those fun backyard toys to keep your kids entertained all summer or get deals on toys you can stash away as holiday gifts (busy parents need to plan ahead!). But Prime Day is also a great time to get ready for back-to-school season which is (sadly) just around there corner. There are a ton of early deals already on Chromebooks, backpacks, headphones, and more. Parents can also check out Amazon’s Back to School hub for even more deals on school supplies. Just don’t wait too long to cash in on these sales—they’re early deals which means they may be gone by the time Prime Day officially begins. Plus, you can bask in the accomplishment of having some items from your kids’ back-to-school shopping list checked off already.

First and Last Day of School Chalkboard

Amazon

Make your back-to-school photos Pinterest-chic with this double-sided chalkboard. I love that this one has sections listing your child’s teacher and what they want to be when they grow up. I still smile when I think about how I wrote “professional wrestler” or “ice cream man” for my boys' career ambitions. The blackboard has the same sections for “Last Day of School” on the back, so you can see how much your kids have grown and changed in a year. Since these are such a steal right now, I plan to buy enough for each of my children so I don’t have to scramble with writing and erasing on that hectic first day, and I can get a shot of all four of my boys together, each holding their own board.

Don’t forget to grab a pack of liquid chalk markers (also an Early Prime Day deal!) to make your writing bold and clear yet easy enough to completely wipe off between uses.

To buy: First and Last Day of School Chalkboard $9 with on-site coupon (was $10); amazon.com

Chromebook Laptop

Amazon

My oldest son started using a Chromebook in Kindergarten for in-class assignments and projects. By second grade, he was expected to do homework assignments on a computer multiple times per week. As someone who didn’t have my own computer until I was a college student, buying a laptop for an elementary schooler seemed excessive, but it was a great decision. The assignments he gets from school (through apps our school district provides) make learning a lot more fun and more like playing a video game, so it’s less difficult to get him to do his homework. And he enjoys plenty of free learning resources and educational YouTube channels on his computer, too.

This particular Chromebook has withstood juice spilled on it and multiple drops on the floor (not that I recommend you try that), so I can assure you that it’s sturdy! I still recommend purchasing a laptop sleeve to protect it when it’s not in use. We like this one (currently 20 percent off) because its slim profile makes it easy to slip into a backpack if your child brings it to school.

To buy: Acer Chromebook Laptop $150 (was $200); amazon.com

Adidas Backpack

Amazon

I’ve learned that the best backpacks for my kids have lots of zippered compartments to keep them organized, a spacious interior, and supportive shoulder straps to prevent discomfort from carrying so many items back and forth every day. This book bag checks all of those boxes.

My boys often have after-school activities, so I like that this Adidas backpack has two water bottle pockets, so they can also bring a sports drink to keep them hydrated all day. The material is easy to spot clean, although multiple reviewers have washed it, and the backpack still holds up well. Even better, it comes with a lifetime warranty from Adidas.

To buy: Adidas Creator 2 Backpack $34 (was $45); amazon.com

Bentgo Kids Chill Lunchbox

Amazon

I’m over the mess and waste of zip-close bags, so I only use reusable containers with compartments for my kids’ lunches now. This one from Bentgo has a reusable ice pack, too. It’s top-rack dishwasher safe—thank goodness because all those compartments would be a pain to clean out by hand daily. I love Bento box-style lunches because I can put out an assortment of healthy snacks, and my kids can pick and choose what they want to include—no more complaining about what I packed! This container has over 10,000 5-star reviews because it’s sturdy, leak-proof, and has a two-year warranty.

To buy: Bentgo Kids Chill Lunchbox $30 (was $40); amazon.com

FlowFly Kids InsulatedLunchbox

Amazon

A lunchbox non-negotiable for me is being able to fit a reusable food storage container inside. This soft-sided lunchbox is spacious enough for most food storage containers, plus utensils, ice packs, an extra treat and even a note from a parent if you’re inclined. It comes in various colors and designs to fit each kid’s unique style—and it’s a whopping 40 percent off.

To buy: FlowFly Kids Insulated Lunchbox $13 (was $22); amazon.com

Thermos Water Bottle

Amazon

My kids return to school in August here in Georgia, so it’s hot the whole first month. I plan to buy them each an insulated water bottle that keeps drinks cold for hours. This one comes in a bunch of different designs, so they’ll all find one they like. I appreciate that it’s dishwasher safe and doesn’t have additional parts (like a straw) that must be cleaned separately or hand-washed.

To buy: Thermos Funtainer Stainless Steel Water Bottle $13 (was $20); amazon.com

Ailihen Kids Headphones

Amazon

Since my kids use laptops for schoolwork, headphones are key to keeping the sounds from multiple devices at a minimum. And headphones are also on my boys’ back-to-school shopping lists from their teachers for use in class. I prefer wired headphones because they’re easy for my kids to plug in themselves and require no tech support from their teachers or me. This particular pair is currently at its lowest price in 30 days, making it a steal for back-to-school. If you prefer wireless, this set of child-size wireless headphones is also an early Prime Day deal.

To buy: Ailihen Kids Headphones $17 (was $25); amazon.com

Bostich Electric Pencil Sharpener

Amazon

We have this pencil sharpener at home, and it’s a workhorse. It makes the boring task of sharpening a box of No. 2 pencils enjoyable for my boys before the first day of school. We’ve had this model for at least two years, and it’s still going strong. The slim profile takes up minimal space, and it has a storage container for clippings (my kids find cleaning that out fun, too!). Best of all, it creates perfectly sharp points every time.

To buy: Bostich Electric Pencil Sharpener $15 (was $25); amazon.com

Dog Man: The Supa Epic Collection

Amazon

During the summer, I worry about my kids forgetting what they learned last year—a phenomenon known as the “summer slide.” So I try to make sure we have books they love to read around the house, like the Dog Man series by Dav Pilkey. I struggled to get my kids to open a book until they discovered the hilarious (at least to elementary schoolers) series filled with potty humor. They often devour these graphic novels in a matter of days.

I also like to stock up on new books before the school year so my kids have plenty of choices for their nightly reading, which is often part of their homework. Some of their favorite series — that are all also early Prime Day deals — include the Amelia Bedelia Chapter Book 10-Box Set, An Elephant & Piggie Biggie, and The Bad Guys: Box Set.

To buy: Dog Man: The Supa Epic Collection $38 (was $78); amazon.com

Star Right Math Flash Cards

Amazon

My soon-to-be third grader will have to learn his multiplication and division tables this year, so I’m buying flash cards. This set also has a deck for addition and subtraction that his younger brothers can use too. I especially like that each deck has a metal ring for keeping the cards together. No more finding rogue flash cards under the couch!

To buy: Star Right Math Flash Cards $10 (was $19); amazon.com