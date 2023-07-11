These Prime Day Baby Gear Deals Are Too Good To Miss—With Prices Starting at Just $11

Babies are adorable, but the cost of taking care of them can add up quickly—which is why mega sale events like Amazon Prime Day are major for parents and caregivers. Big ticket items such as nursery furniture, strollers, car seats, and even high tech nursing and baby monitor gear can all be pricey purchases, which is why stocking up now when they’re all majorly discounted is a major wallet saver.

Whether you’re helping someone else with their baby registry, prepping for the newest addition to your family, or swapping out old items for fresh picks, we’ve highlighted some of the best baby gear deals to be found this Prime Day from big name brands like Britax, Chicco, Delta, and more. Add them to your shopping cart, and don’t forget to sign up for a free trial membership for Amazon Prime so you can take advantage of free shipping and gain access to even more exclusive deals.

Strollers, Car Seats, and Travel

Eventually you’re going to leave the house with your baby in tow—which means that you need something to put them in. Get your little ones ready for outdoor adventures with these picks. Keep them safe on road trips to grandma’s house in the Safety 1st Onboard 35 LT Infant Car Seat. And you don’t have to give up your morning runs thanks to the popular BOB Gear Revolution Flex Jogging Stroller.

Nursery Furniture

Even if you don’t have a dedicated room for your baby when you bring them home from the hospital, they still need a safe place to sleep. Likewise, you’ll need to keep all those onesies, diapers and random bits of baby gear contained and organized. Optimize your budget with this Delta Essex Crib that grows with your baby. Meanwhile, this Storkcraft Kenton Dresser offers plenty of storage and has a wide surface that can house your child’s favorite toys.

Feeding and Nursing

Fed is best. But if you choose to breastfeed, you’ll probably need a few essentials to help you on your journey. If you need to express milk or increase your supply, the Lansinoh Signature Pro Double Electric Breast Pump is a handy tool to use. Get a handle on excess gas with Tommee Tippee’s Closer to Nature Bottles that optimize slow flow. And once they get a bit older, these EZPZ Training Cups are cute, durable, and just the right size for little hands.

Diapering and Potty Training

Being a parent is fun—changing diapers not so much. Whether you’re tackling a diaper blow out or an overnight change, make sure you’re prepared. The Ubbi Diaper Pail is a must-have that makes good on its promise to stop diaper odors from escaping. We also love this Printe Diaper Bag Tote as a stylish upgrade from the classic bear-printed fare. Or, get off to a good potty training start with the Nuby My Real Potty Training Toilet.

Baby Grooming and Safety

Safety is critical when you’re caring for little ones. The Cubo Ai Plus Smart Baby Monitor lets you keep an eye on them while they snooze. And if you have a newly mobile little one, make sure to install a baby gate to keep them from getting into dangerous areas. And don’t learn the hard way that your baby’s nails are sharp—you’ll need this Yiveko 4-in-1 Baby Nail Kit to keep them nice and trimmed..