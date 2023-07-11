You Can Score 20% Off Apple AirPods Pro During Prime Day Right Now

Everyone’s favorite earbuds are $50 off right now.

By Kaitlin Stanford
July 11, 2023

When it comes to must-have parenting products, anything that’ll save you time, energy, and stress is a win. (It’s why we get so excited about things like strollers with a one-handed fold and baby carriers that won’t kill your back.) But if you ask us, Apple AirPods might as well be No. 1 on any list of registry recommendations too, since they offer that same hands-free convenience busy parents so often crave. And now, you can score a pair of your own for 20% off the original list price during Amazon’s annual Prime Day deal event!

Their wireless design and Bluetooth-capability allows you to make calls, attend virtual meetings, and more with ease, whether you’re working from home or out running errands with the kids. Plus, this second-generation model builds upon what we all know and love about the original AirPod and makes it even better.

For one thing, they have even longer battery life, lasting up to six hours per charge. They also promise a richer audio experience, thanks to the Apple-designed H2 chip which offers better noise cancellation and surround-sound to help improve your focus and productivity. 

No need to worry, though — the earbuds won’t block everything out unless you want them to. Adaptive Transparency technology allows you to adjust the AirPods’ noise settings in real time so you can still hear important things around you like sirens, alarms, or even your kids calling for help.

Best of all? You can now customize the AirPods to better fit your ears with one of four included pairs of silicone tips, coming in sizes XS-XL.

Even if you’ve never given Apple AirPods a try before, you only need to scroll through the 32,000+ reviews left on Amazon to see why people love them so much.

A lot of customers have praised their lightweight and surprisingly comfy design, which allows you to wear them for hours on end.

“These are the first buds I have ever had in my ears that are comfortable and will not pop out,” wrote one reviewer, who said they love not having to deal with tangled wires. 

“I feel there is nothing in my ears at all,” they added.

Another customer called them “noticeably better” than the first-generation model, particularly when it comes to the sound quality.

And in another 5-star review, someone else wondered why they waited so long to try them in the first place.

“If you are an Apple user, the ease with which they connect (or suggest to connect) to your Mac, iPhone, iPad, etc. is almost magical,” the customer shared. “I’ve used them in planes, noisy retail environments, etc. and the noise reduction is very effective.”

(It should be noted, however, that Apple AirPods are actually compatible with non-Apple devices, too.)


