The 42 Best Early Prime Day Deals On Outdoor and Backyard Toys For the Whole Family

Snag deals on top-rated bikes, inflatable pools, playhouses ,water toys, and more.

By Katrina Cossey
Published on June 29, 2023

It’s not Christmas, but it sure feels like the holidays after Amazon announced its most popular two-day sales event: Prime Day 2023. On Tuesday, July 11, and Wednesday, July 12, Amazon is dropping major discounts on thousands of items, including outdoor and backyard toys, for everyone in the family to join in on the fun. The best part? You don’t have to wait for Prime Day to take advantage of these sales. Amazon soft-launched tons of early deals you can score now ahead of the exciting sale.  

From bikes and playsets to water toys and sandboxes, now is the time to save big on upcoming birthday presents or early holiday shopping. Major brands like Schwinn, Little Tikes, and Step2 are participating in Amazon’s biggest sale event with discounts of up to 68% off on tons of outdoor and backyard goodies, like this kids’ bike and splash pad. Some of these picks even work indoors, too, like this adorable cabin-themed playhouse and super cute Mickey Mouse ride-on plane

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is for Prime members, but don’t panic if you’re not a member. New members can try Prime for free for 30 days, or you can purchase a paid membership ($14.99 per month)—both options give you access to free shipping, exclusive deals, movies and TV shows, and more. 

Keep reading to find all the best outdoor and backyard toy deals for Prime Day 2023. 

Best Prime Day Water Toy Deals 

Little Tikes Spiralin' Seas Waterpark Play Table

Amazon

Prime Day 2023 is just the right time to save on water toys for the summer. Hook a water hose to this Melissa & Doug sprinkler for endless fun, or fill up this Little Tikes water table to play with any of the six included accessories. For the whole family, check out these reusable water balloons (43% off!) you can refill over and over. 

Best Prime Day Playset and Playhouse Deals 

Amazon Sportspower Woodbridge Wooden Outdoor Backyard Playhouse with Flower Boxes

Amazon

If you’re looking for a new playset or playhouse, you’re in luck! There are tons of deals on playhouses, like this adorable princess-themed castle for 50 percent off and this wooden Sportspower playhouse for over $100 off. You can also score fantastic deals on playsets, including this Olakids climbing dome.

Best Prime Day Bubble Machine Deals 

Amazon JUMELLA Lawn Mower Bubble Machine for Kids

Amazon

Bubbles are a foolproof way to entertain kids outside, so why not purchase a machine that does the work for you? A bubble lawn mower will surely be a hit with toddlers and preschoolers (and, more importantly, your wallet since it’s half off). Even better, you’ll find tons of deals on automatic bubble machines, like this Wisdomlit option that blows 8,000 bubbles per minute.

Best Prime Day Inflatables & Pool Toy Deals 

Amazon SplashEZ 3-in-1 Splash Pad, Sprinkler for Kids and Baby Pool for Learning

Amazon

Upgrade your summer fun with any of these Prime Day pool deals. This SplashEZ splash pad (50% off) or this JOYIN baby pool is an ideal spot for littles to splash and play all summer long. And if you’re looking for pool toys, look no further than this Sloosh inflatable volleyball net and basketball hoop float set to stir up some friendly family competition. 

Best Prime Day Bike, Scooter, & Ride-On Deals 

Amazon Schwinn Krate Evo Classic Kids Bike

Amazon

Whether your kids ride on two, three, or four wheels, it doesn’t matter—you’ll find tons of Prime Day deals on bikes, scooters, and ride-on toys. If you’re in the market for a children’s bike or scooter, check out this Schwinn kids' bike that’s more than $100 off or this Bee Free scooter. For the littles in the family, you can’t go wrong with this adorable Mickey Mouse ride-on plane that lights up and makes realistic radio frequency sounds.

Best Prime Day Outdoor Game & Toy Deals 

Amazon ORIENTAL CHERRY Outdoor Toys for Kids Ages 4-8 - Kids Games - Seek and Find Scavenger Hunt Card Game

Amazon

Tons of outdoor toys and backyard games for everyone in the family are marked down for Amazon’s Prime Day, including this unique hide-and-seek scavenger hunt card game that’s now less than $10. If you want to keep the kiddos entertained, this sidewalk chalk from Colorations is under $20, and this cute gardening tool set for kids is nearly 50% off. 

Best Prime Day Sandbox & Sand Toy Deals

Click N' Play Beach Toys

Amazon

No beach nearby? No problem. Bring the beach home with this KidKraft pirate ship sandbox that features a canopy for protection from the sun, or this Step2 sand table, which includes a lid to keep sand clean and dry from the outdoor elements. You can also scoop up great deals on sand toys, like this 18-piece set from Click N’Play, which is a must-have option if you do live near the beach.

