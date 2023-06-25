I’m a Mom of 5, and This Ice Cream Counter Set is the Best Toy I’ve Ever Bought—And It’s On Early Prime Day Sale

Amazon’s Prime Day is still a few weeks away—July 11 and 12 to be exact—but what savvy shoppers know is that the retailer has already quietly started running some early Prime Day sales on select products. And if you’re a parent with kids ages 8 and under—especially if said kids are home with you for the summer—I can’t recommend the Melissa & Doug Ice Cream Counter Set enough.

I’m a mom of five kids myself and I am not exaggerating when I say that this single toy has been the most played with item in our house for a good five years and running. I first purchased the Melissa & Doug Ice Cream Counter for my daughter’s fourth birthday and it was an instant hit.

Amazon

To buy: Melissa & Doug Ice Cream Counter Set, $54.99 (was $64.99); amazon.com

I love that the set has everything needed for kids to set up a full pretend play ice cream shop: it includes an adorable ice cream cup fitted with an insert that lets the ice cream scoops attach, two different cone selections, a spoon, ice cream scooper that really scoops, tongs for toppings, eight ice cream flavors, six toppings, and even a menu and money to pay for your order.

The ice cream scoops all come with special holes and attach at the bottom, so you quite literally stack scoops to your heart’s content and allow me to assure you that my kids have tested the limits.

Not only have all of my children—even the older ones—played with the ice cream counter all year long, but guests and other children visiting have enjoyed it as well. I’ve enjoyed countless towering ice cream cones packed with toppings from this convenient in-home ice cream shop. (Although I admit, sometimes, they charge exorbitant prices.)

As I mentioned, I bought this ice cream counter set five years ago and it’s held up beautifully. As is the Melissa & Doug trademark, it’s made primarily of wood, aside from a few of the toppings, like the strawberry glaze, and I’ve never had to worry about the occasional curious toddler lick.

We haven’t had any issues with wear and tear, but over time, a few of the pieces have gone missing. Because we’ve loved this set so much, I recently even purchased a second set to replace some of the toppings—and my kids continue to play with it.

For us, this ice cream set has been a gift that has kept on giving and judging by the over 14,000 five-star ratings, Amazon shoppers agree. One reviewer called the ice cream counter toy the “best” play set and revealed that their kids “could play with this one all day long.”

And thanks to some early Prime Day sales, you can scoop up the popular Melissa & Doug Ice Cream Counter Set for $10 off, but hurry, because we can’t guarantee that this toy will stay on sale until the big event.