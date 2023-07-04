Our Favorite Mattress for Kids Is on Sale for Less Than $300, Even Before Prime Day

Our kids and editors agree the Nod by Tuft & Needle has given kids their best sleep ever.

By Sabrina Rojas Weiss
Published on July 4, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Deal One-Off: Kids Mattress Tout
Photo:

Parents / Madison Woiten

Can we possibly put a dollar value on our kids’ sleep? After all, when they sleep well, we sleep well. At the same time, when it comes to buying a great mattress for our little ones, it’s not necessarily wise to plunk down the same amount of cash we’d do for ourselves. But we think it’s a very wise idea to take advantage of the early Prime Day deal on a Nod by Tuft & Needle mattress for your kid. Right now, it’s available on Amazon for 15% off.

Even at its regular price of $349, the Nod mattress was our favorite foam model when we tested the best mattresses for kids in the real world. The 10-year-old expert sleeper said she had “the best sleep I’ve had in a long time,” according to her editor mom. And months later, her mom says she falls asleep faster and stays asleep longer in this mattress than she did on her older mattress. She even chooses to sleep in it over the full-size mattress she has at the bottom of the bunk.

Amazon PD Nod by Tuft & Needle 8-Inch Twin Mattress

Amazon

To buy: Tuft and Needle Foam Twin Mattress, $297 (was $350); amazon.com

The Nod is Amazon’s exclusive mattress from well-loved mattress brand Tuft & Needle. It’s a medium-firm mattress with one layer of supportive foam topped by a pressure relieving top layer—which is why our kids say it’s like sleeping on a cloud but also don’t complain about sinking into its depths or getting too hot at night. We also sleep pretty well knowing that this is Greenguard Gold and CertiPUR certified, so there are no harmful chemical emissions polluting their bedrooms. 

Right now, the 8-inch twin size Nod is on sale for just $296, 15% less than its regular price. It’s also available in a 6-inch (ideal for top bunks and trundle beds) and a 10-inch hybrid (with springs and foam) versions, and all come in twin, twinXL, full, queen, king, and California king sizes. If you’re upgrading your kids’ bedroom you can put that savings into brand new sheets, and even a waterproof mattress topper to protect your investment.

Amazon is offering plenty of other incredible deals on mattresses and other bedding essentials leading up to Prime Day. Many of them were also some of our top picks in real-world testing. Here are just a few:

Linenspa Memory Foam Twin Mattress

Amazon PD LINENSPA 8 Inch Memory Foam and Innerspring Hybrid Mattress

Amazon

To buy: Linenspa Memory Foam Twin Mattress, 99.99 (was $129.99); amazon.com

Casper Sleep Original Hybrid Twin Mattress 

Amazon PD Casper Sleep Original Hybrid Mattress Twin

Amazon

To buy: Casper Sleep Original Hybrid Twin Mattress, $876 (was $1295); amazon.com 

CGK Unlimited Twin Sheet Set

Amazon PD CGK Unlimited Twin Size Sheet Set

Amazon

To buy: CGK Unlimited Twin Sheet Set $27.99 (was $37.99); amazon.com 

Shop More Amazon Prime Day Deals

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Best Mattresses for Kids
The Best Mattresses for Kids, Tested Over Months of Snoozing by Our Own Kids
Amazon Prime Day Kids Furniture Tout
Save Over 50% on Kids Furniture with These Early Prime Day Sales
Babyletto Yuzu crib real world test
The Best Baby Cribs We Tested With Our Own Little Dreamers
Pack and Plays for Playtime or Naptime
The 11 Best Pack and Plays for Playtime or Naptime, Tested by Parents
Everything We Know About Amazon Prime Day 2023âPlus, 50 Early Deals You Can Already Shop Tout
Everything We Know About Amazon Prime Day 2023—Plus, 50 Early Deals You Can Already Shop
Amazon Prime Day Stroller Deals Tout
Our Top Lightweight Travel Stroller Is 32% Off Right Now—Plus, 8 More Early Prime Day Stroller Deals
EARLY PD: Melissa + Doug Ice Cream toy Tout
I’m a Mom of 5, and This Ice Cream Counter Set Is the Best Toy I’ve Ever Bought—And It’s On Early Prime Day Sale
Deal Roundup: Early Cross-Category Deals Tout
40+ Can’t-Miss Early Prime Day Deals for Parents on Everything from Baby Gear, Toys, Tablets, and More
Deal Roundup: Best-Selling Toys Tout
The 33 Best Early Prime Day Toy Deals to Shop Ahead of the Big Event
20 Canât-Miss 4th of July Deals for Parents Tout
The Best Amazon 4th of July Deals for Parents on Strollers, Pool Floats, Tablets, and So Much More
The Best Crib Mattresses
The Best Crib Mattresses of 2023 for Safe, Sweet Baby Sleep
Target outdoor furniture/accessories July 4th deals Tout
Refresh Your Backyard at Target's Massive 4th of July Outdoor Sale—Here Are Our Top Finds
Amazon Prime Day WLUPEL Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Score This ‘Better Than Dyson’ Vacuum for Less Than $150 With An Early Prime Day Deal
family camping packing list tout
I Take My Toddler Camping All the Time—Here Are My Must-Packs for Any Family Camping Trip
Waterproof Mattress Protectors
10 Best Waterproof Mattress Protectors on Amazon, According to Thousands of Customer Reviews
last-minute Father's Day giftsâall under $50 tout
11 Last-Minute Father’s Day Gift Ideas That’ll Still Get Here in Time—Starting at Just $4