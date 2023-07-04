Can we possibly put a dollar value on our kids’ sleep? After all, when they sleep well, we sleep well. At the same time, when it comes to buying a great mattress for our little ones, it’s not necessarily wise to plunk down the same amount of cash we’d do for ourselves. But we think it’s a very wise idea to take advantage of the early Prime Day deal on a Nod by Tuft & Needle mattress for your kid. Right now, it’s available on Amazon for 15% off.

Even at its regular price of $349, the Nod mattress was our favorite foam model when we tested the best mattresses for kids in the real world. The 10-year-old expert sleeper said she had “the best sleep I’ve had in a long time,” according to her editor mom. And months later, her mom says she falls asleep faster and stays asleep longer in this mattress than she did on her older mattress. She even chooses to sleep in it over the full-size mattress she has at the bottom of the bunk.

To buy: Tuft and Needle Foam Twin Mattress, $297 (was $350); amazon.com

The Nod is Amazon’s exclusive mattress from well-loved mattress brand Tuft & Needle. It’s a medium-firm mattress with one layer of supportive foam topped by a pressure relieving top layer—which is why our kids say it’s like sleeping on a cloud but also don’t complain about sinking into its depths or getting too hot at night. We also sleep pretty well knowing that this is Greenguard Gold and CertiPUR certified, so there are no harmful chemical emissions polluting their bedrooms.

Right now, the 8-inch twin size Nod is on sale for just $296, 15% less than its regular price. It’s also available in a 6-inch (ideal for top bunks and trundle beds) and a 10-inch hybrid (with springs and foam) versions, and all come in twin, twinXL, full, queen, king, and California king sizes. If you’re upgrading your kids’ bedroom you can put that savings into brand new sheets, and even a waterproof mattress topper to protect your investment.

Amazon is offering plenty of other incredible deals on mattresses and other bedding essentials leading up to Prime Day. Many of them were also some of our top picks in real-world testing. Here are just a few:

