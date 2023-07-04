News & Trends Our Favorite Mattress for Kids Is on Sale for Less Than $300, Even Before Prime Day Our kids and editors agree the Nod by Tuft & Needle has given kids their best sleep ever. By Sabrina Rojas Weiss Published on July 4, 2023 We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Parents / Madison Woiten Can we possibly put a dollar value on our kids’ sleep? After all, when they sleep well, we sleep well. At the same time, when it comes to buying a great mattress for our little ones, it’s not necessarily wise to plunk down the same amount of cash we’d do for ourselves. But we think it’s a very wise idea to take advantage of the early Prime Day deal on a Nod by Tuft & Needle mattress for your kid. Right now, it’s available on Amazon for 15% off. Even at its regular price of $349, the Nod mattress was our favorite foam model when we tested the best mattresses for kids in the real world. The 10-year-old expert sleeper said she had “the best sleep I’ve had in a long time,” according to her editor mom. And months later, her mom says she falls asleep faster and stays asleep longer in this mattress than she did on her older mattress. She even chooses to sleep in it over the full-size mattress she has at the bottom of the bunk. Amazon Buy on Amazon To buy: Tuft and Needle Foam Twin Mattress, $297 (was $350); amazon.com The Nod is Amazon’s exclusive mattress from well-loved mattress brand Tuft & Needle. It’s a medium-firm mattress with one layer of supportive foam topped by a pressure relieving top layer—which is why our kids say it’s like sleeping on a cloud but also don’t complain about sinking into its depths or getting too hot at night. We also sleep pretty well knowing that this is Greenguard Gold and CertiPUR certified, so there are no harmful chemical emissions polluting their bedrooms. The Best Crib Mattresses of 2023 for Safe, Sweet Baby Sleep Right now, the 8-inch twin size Nod is on sale for just $296, 15% less than its regular price. It’s also available in a 6-inch (ideal for top bunks and trundle beds) and a 10-inch hybrid (with springs and foam) versions, and all come in twin, twinXL, full, queen, king, and California king sizes. If you’re upgrading your kids’ bedroom you can put that savings into brand new sheets, and even a waterproof mattress topper to protect your investment. Amazon is offering plenty of other incredible deals on mattresses and other bedding essentials leading up to Prime Day. Many of them were also some of our top picks in real-world testing. Here are just a few: Linenspa Memory Foam Twin Mattress Amazon To buy: Linenspa Memory Foam Twin Mattress, 99.99 (was $129.99); amazon.com Casper Sleep Original Hybrid Twin Mattress Amazon To buy: Casper Sleep Original Hybrid Twin Mattress, $876 (was $1295); amazon.com CGK Unlimited Twin Sheet Set Amazon To buy: CGK Unlimited Twin Sheet Set $27.99 (was $37.99); amazon.com Shop More Amazon Prime Day Deals The 42 Best Early Prime Day Deals On Outdoor and Backyard Toys For the Whole Family The 33 Best Early Prime Day Toy Deals to Shop Ahead of the Big Event 40+ Can’t-Miss Early Prime Day Deals for Parents on Everything from Baby Gear, Toys, Tablets, and More Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit