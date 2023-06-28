Save Over 50% on Kids Furniture with These Early Prime Day Sales

The official dates of Amazon Prime Day 2023 were revealed last week as July 11 and July 12, but if you’re itching to get a head start on scoring some major deals, the prices on tons of big ticket items have already started quietly dropping—like on kids furniture.

So if you’re a parent who’s getting ready to decorate a new nursery or update a big kid room, you’ve got to check out these big savings. Whether you’re in the market for a new play tent to keep the kids occupied on hot summer afternoons, a cozy bookshelf bench to encourage them to hit their summer reading goals, or a fluffy new rug to stretch out and relax on, you can score some great early Prime Day deals on kids furniture right now, but hurry—based on history, we don’t expect lots of these prices to remain the same all the way until Prime Day.

Storkcraft Caribou Twin Bunk Bed

Amazon

Storkcraft is known for high-quality kids and nursery furniture and this twin bunk bed comes with both a ladder and safety rail, along with four different color options. And equally as impressive, it’s more than $100 off right now on Amazon.

To buy: Storkcraft Caribou Twin Bunk Bed with Ladder and Safety Rail, $229.99 (was $349.99); amazon.com



Ashley Piperton Tent Bed Frame

Amazon

Many parents are choosing the floor-bed route and if you’re looking for a modern and clean-line look, this Ashley Piperton tent frame is just the ticket. Plus, it’s more than 30% off and comes in full and twin sizes, as well as a white or black bottom option.

To buy: Ashley Piperton Tent Bed Frame, $148.99 (was $227.42); amazon.com



Tiny Land Play Tent with Mat and Lights

Amazon

This play tent is adorable for kids ages three and up, and it’s nearly 50 percent off right now thanks to an early Prime Day deal. And if that wasn’t enticing enough, the tent does not require any tools for assembly, making putting it together a literal snap. “My kids are obsessed,” raved one Amazon shopper.

To buy: Tiny Land Play Tent with Mat and Lights, $59.49 (was $99.99); amazon.com

Horstors Toy Storage Organizer

Amazon

While we’re on the topic of storage and organization, I actually own this storage organizer and bookshelf and it’s been one of my favorite kid room buys—it stores toys for open-ended play in the bottom, books in the middle, and the top serves as a bedside table.

To buy: Horstros Toy Storage Organizer, $85.49 with onsite coupon (was $94.99) ; amazon.com

Razee Indoor Tent

Amazon

Older children might appreciate this indoor tent that offers less of a playhouse and more of an open-draped feel. Leave the gauzy drapes open for an inviting space or close them with a private area to read, dream, or draw.

Many shoppers on Amazon also noted that this tent makes the perfect spot for children with spectrum disorders or sensory processing challenges to have a calm space to retreat to. “This is for my autistic son to have a specific spot to help him calm down,” one shopper wrote. “He loves it! Just added a big bath mat, some pillows, and lights.”

To buy: Razee Large Playhouse Tent Indoor, $52.99 with onsite coupon (was $109.99); amazon.com

Jonutato Toddler Table And Chair Set

Amazon

Families with a lot of little ones, or families who are homeschooling, will appreciate this larger table and chairs set. Both the chairs and table are height-adjustable, so they can safely be used for children from around two to ten years old. The adjustable chairs can hold up to 180 pounds, while the table can accommodate 300 pounds. And as a bonus, the tabletop is “doodle-ready” and will wipe clean of masterpieces you don’t want to be permanent.

To buy: Jonutato Toddler Table And Chair Set, $129.99 with onsite coupon (was $179.99); amazon.com

Merax Twin Bed Frame

Amazon

This classic wood twin bed frame comes with a headboard and footboard—and it’s currently a whopping 50 percent off. The main frame is made of solid pine and can support up to 300 pounds. As an added bonus, a spring box isn’t required,so a mattress can be placed directly on the frame.

To buy: Merax Twin Bed Frame, $119.99 (was $240); amazon.com

Housuit Kids Bookshelf Nook

Amazon

I’m going to be honest with you: I want this bookshelf nook for myself because it’s just that comfortable looking. Imagine curling up with a good book on this cozy seat on a rainy summer afternoon with all of your favorite books around you—perfection.

To buy: Housuit Kids Bookshelf Nook, $149.99 with onsite coupon (was $199.99); amazon.com

MeMoreCool Kids Couch

Amazon

After a Nugget couch? Aren’t we all—the wait list can be a bit extreme, but this MeMore Cool modular kids’ and toddler sofa offers plenty of creative configurations, plus a much nicer price. And because it’s an Early Prime Day deal, it’s on sale and comes with free two-day shipping for Prime members.

To buy: MeMoreCool Kids Couch, $175.99 (was $198.99); amazon.com

Pagisofe Extra Large Fluffy Soft Area Rug

Amazon

My rainbow-obsessed preschooler would absolutely love this rug and it looks so soft and fluffy I’m tempted to pick it up for her. Plus, the sale and additional coupon currently being offered sweeten the deal!

To buy: Pagisofe Extra Large Fluffy Soft Area Rug, $66.49 with onsite coupon (was $89.99); amazon.com

Doreroom Kids Table and Chair Set

Amazon

Rounding out our table and chair selections is the toddler-sized table and chair set that can accommodate two children 2 to 6 years old. The set is made from HDPE material, so it’s easy to clean and put together and the table has convenient storage underneath.

To buy: Doreroom Kids Table and Chair Set, $89.99 with onsite coupon (was $119.99); amazon.com



Teamson Home Desk

Amazon

Many kids’ desks on Amazon are cutesy, but won’t last past a young age. But this Teamson Home desk offers a neutral and modern design that can easily grow all the way through the teen years with your child. It comes with plenty of storage options and you can also buy the desk in a white or gray color, both of which are heavily discounted right now.

To buy: Teamson Home Desk, $165.33 (was $249); amazon.com

Costzon Kids Sofa, Rocking Chair

Amazon

This rocking chair looks comfortable enough to rock a baby to sleep in, but it’s actually child-sized, so you’re going to have to stick to your own adult rocker. Assembled, the chair is 19.5” x 20” x 20” and can hold a max of 110 pounds.

To buy: Costzon Kids Sofa, Rocking Chair, $70.19 with onsite coupon (was $77.99); amazon.com

Tuochufun Recliner

Amazon

I feel like every child needs to know the comfort of a recliner and this option looks like it would make any dad or grandpa jealous. It can accommodate up to 110 pounds and comes in wipe-clean leather.

To buy: Tuochufun Baby Recliner, $104.49 with onsite coupon (was $109); amazon.com

Lehom Large Playpen

Amazon

Maybe you’re a work-at-home parent or just a parent who wants to enjoy a hot cup of coffee without the risk of your baby crawling off into danger, but either way, this oversized floor playpen is ideal for getting things done. It comes with its own crawling mat and carrying bag for easy transport.

To buy: Lehom Large Playpen for Babies and Toddlers, $109.99 with onsite coupon (was $129.99); amazon.com

Mooitz Kids Vanity

Amazon

For little ones who love doing your makeup, this beginner vanity is the perfect place to stash their beauty tools. But it’s not just for makeup enthusiasts–the flip-up top opens up to reveal hidden compartments that can store anything from books to journals to toys, so kids of many different passions can enjoy it.

To buy: Mooitz Kids Vanity, $67.99 with onsite coupon (was $89.99); amazon.com

Delta Children 4-Piece Toddler Playroom Set

Amazon

If you have kids who love playing with blocks, Magna tiles, or Legos, you’re going to love this kids’ table and chair set because it has a built-in holder to contain all of their treasures. It would also be an ideal spot for coloring—just stash their crayons and markers right in the middle. The set also comes with a shelf and four additional storage bins, so playtime can stay fun and organized.

To buy: Delta Children 4-Piece Toddler Playroom Set, $62.22 (was $69.99); amazon.com

Mkono Stuffed Animal Toys Hammock

Amazon

Sick of stuffed animals and other toys taking up floor space? Hang them up with this handy corner hammock that doubles as room decor. Choose from a small or large size, which stretches to 47 x 47 x 63 inches.

To buy: Mkono Stuffed Animal Toys Hammock, $20.99 (was $21.99); amazon.com