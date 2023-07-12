Hurry! These Prime Day Baby Deals Are All Under $40, But They Won’t Last Long

If there's one thing parents can agree on, it's that babies are expensive. From strollers to toys to onesies they'll grow out of in a few short months, our precious little ones and all their stuff tend to rack up quite the cost. Luckily, in the last few hours of Prime Day, there are still plenty of major deals on baby gear, clothes, toys, feeding supplies, and more to be had.

Our team of parenting editors scoured Amazon for the best—and most affordable—deals on everything baby, so you can feed, clothe, play with, and clean up after your bundle of joy on a budget. The best part? Everything on our list is under $40 right now, including a high chair, a diaper backpack that's 64 percent off, Fisher-Price toys, a tiny pair of Adidas sneakers, a half-off Dr. Brown's bottle warmer, and more.

Baby Gear

Whether you're toting around baby stuff in a diaper bag backpack that's 64 percent off or tending to a sick little with one with a discounted Frida Baby thermometer, there are lots of savings to be found on baby gear. You can also snag a highchair for 46 percent off or trick out your stroller with a half-off cup holder and phone holder or an organizer with insulated cup holders for just $21.

Toys

Toys are perhaps one of the most fun things to buy for your baby, but they tend to cost more than you'd expect. Right now, you can stock up on some of the biggest names in toys for less, including a Fisher-Price dancing toy for nearly 60 percent off, a discounted Skip Hop baby gym, an $8 Melissa & Doug activity book, and a LeapFrog learning tablet for 45 percent off.

Nursing & Feeding

Whether your baby takes breastmilk, formula, or a mix, there's plenty of gear to help you along in your feeding journey, from a half-off Dr. Brown's bottle warmer to a Frida Baby lactation massager to a formula dispenser that's 53 percent off. If they've started eating solids, there are also half-off bibs and a multi-pack of silicone toddler plates.

Clothing & Accessories

Stock your baby's wardrobe with great sales on Burt's Bees pajamas, a Simple Joys by Carter's beach set, or a sweet romper that starts at just $4. And is there anything as adorable as a tiny pair of baby shoes? You can snag a pair of Adidas kicks for 46 percent off or a discounted pair of Crocs clogs for a toddler or an older sibling. Plus, for caregivers, we found a pair of maternity leggings on sale, as well as a Gap nursing bralette for over 50 percent off.

Time-Saving Home Items

If there's one thing parents need more of, it's time. Luckily, there are still plenty of household deals that'll save you time and money, including a Nanobebe electric bottle cleaner on sale for $25, a sound machine and projector hybrid that's under $20, and an air fryer for 42 percent off. And since family life can get messy, there's a handheld Eufy vacuum for 42 percent off, a nearly half-off spray mop, and a discounted cordless spray scrubber.

