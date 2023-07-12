Products & Gear Prime Day Hurry! These Prime Day Baby Deals Are All Under $40, But They Won’t Last Long From brands like Fisher-Price, Frida Baby, LeapFrog, and more. By Parents Editors Published on July 12, 2023 We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Parents / Daisy Rodriguez If there's one thing parents can agree on, it's that babies are expensive. From strollers to toys to onesies they'll grow out of in a few short months, our precious little ones and all their stuff tend to rack up quite the cost. Luckily, in the last few hours of Prime Day, there are still plenty of major deals on baby gear, clothes, toys, feeding supplies, and more to be had. Our team of parenting editors scoured Amazon for the best—and most affordable—deals on everything baby, so you can feed, clothe, play with, and clean up after your bundle of joy on a budget. The best part? Everything on our list is under $40 right now, including a high chair, a diaper backpack that's 64 percent off, Fisher-Price toys, a tiny pair of Adidas sneakers, a half-off Dr. Brown's bottle warmer, and more. Baby Gear Amazon Whether you're toting around baby stuff in a diaper bag backpack that's 64 percent off or tending to a sick little with one with a discounted Frida Baby thermometer, there are lots of savings to be found on baby gear. You can also snag a highchair for 46 percent off or trick out your stroller with a half-off cup holder and phone holder or an organizer with insulated cup holders for just $21. BabbleRoo Diaper Bag Backpack, $32 (was $90) Consevisen Baby Nail Trimmer, $13 (was $25) Frida Baby Infrared Thermometer, $37 (was $53) KeaBabies Baby Wrap Carrier, $24 (was $43) The Honest Company Clean Conscious Wipes 576-Count, $26 (was $38) Accmor Stroller Cup Holder with Phone Holder, $9 (was $19) Hujom Universal Stroller Organizer with Insulated Cup Holders, $21 (was $35) Amazon Cosco Simple Fold High Chair, $35 (was $65) Tommee Tippee Ultra-Light Silicone Pacifier, 4-Count, $12 (was $17) Lusso Gear Baby Backseat Mirror for Car, $20 (was $30) Fridababy 2-in-1 Portable Sound Machine and Nightlight, $21 (was $30) Burts Bees Wearable Blanket, $11 (was $23) Toys Amazon Toys are perhaps one of the most fun things to buy for your baby, but they tend to cost more than you'd expect. Right now, you can stock up on some of the biggest names in toys for less, including a Fisher-Price dancing toy for nearly 60 percent off, a discounted Skip Hop baby gym, an $8 Melissa & Doug activity book, and a LeapFrog learning tablet for 45 percent off. Fisher-Price Learning Toy Dance and Groove Rockit, $20 (was $49) Melissa & Doug Soft Activity Baby Book, $8 (was $18) LeapFrog My First Learning Tablet, $11 (was $20) Sereed Balance Baby Balance Bike, $36 with coupon (was $50) Skip Hop Wooden Baby Gym, $37 (was $65) LeapFrog Tad’s Fridge Phonics Magnetic Letter Set, $14 (was $25) Amazon V-Tech Sort and Discovery Activity Cube, $18 (was $35) Vulli Sophie the Giraffe, $24 (was $30) Magna-Tiles Classic 32-Piece Construction Set, $35 (was $50) V-Tech Sit-To-Stand Learning Walker, $28 (was $40) Heytronda Baby Gym and Infant Play Mat, $35 (was $70) Nursing & Feeding Amazon Whether your baby takes breastmilk, formula, or a mix, there's plenty of gear to help you along in your feeding journey, from a half-off Dr. Brown's bottle warmer to a Frida Baby lactation massager to a formula dispenser that's 53 percent off. If they've started eating solids, there are also half-off bibs and a multi-pack of silicone toddler plates. Larex Bottle Warmer, $29 (was $50) Dr. Brown’s Natural Flow MilkSPA Bottle Warmer, $30 (was $60) Frida Mom 2-in-1 Lactation Massager, $24 (was $36) Skip Hop Insulated Bottle Bag, $12 (was $18) Bellababy Wearable Breast Pump, $20 (was $60) Boppy Original Support Nursing Pillow, $36 (was $45) Amazon Eascrozn Silicone Baby Bibs Set of 3, $8 (was $16) Dr. Brown’s Natural Flow Glass Baby Bottles, $16 (was $29) Konssy Muslin Baby Bandana Bibs, $20 (was $30) Accmor Baby Formula Dispenser, $9 (was $19) Yoofoss Toddler Plates 3-Pack, $13 (was $24) Clothing & Accessories Amazon Stock your baby's wardrobe with great sales on Burt's Bees pajamas, a Simple Joys by Carter's beach set, or a sweet romper that starts at just $4. And is there anything as adorable as a tiny pair of baby shoes? You can snag a pair of Adidas kicks for 46 percent off or a discounted pair of Crocs clogs for a toddler or an older sibling. Plus, for caregivers, we found a pair of maternity leggings on sale, as well as a Gap nursing bralette for over 50 percent off. Burt’s Bees Baby One-Piece Pajamas, $10 (was $15) Simple Joys by Carter’s 3-Piece Rashguard, Bottoms, and Hat Set, $17 (was $25) Gap Unisex 3-Pack Short Sleeve Bodysuit, $17 (was $35) Thorn Tree Newborn Hooded Romper Unisex, starting at $4 (was $22) Gap Maternity Nursing Bralette, $20 (was $50) Amazon Adidas Originals Unisex Superstar Sneaker, starting at $27 (was $50) Crocs Unisex Child Baya Clogs, $30 (was $40) IUGA Maternity Leggings, $20 (was $26) Amazon Essentials Unisex Babies’ Cotton Pull-On Shorts Multipack, starting at $20 (was $27 Hanes Baby Long Sleeve Bodysuit, 5-Pack, starting at $15 (was $19) Lone Cone Elementary Collection, $20 (was $28) Time-Saving Home Items Amazon If there's one thing parents need more of, it's time. Luckily, there are still plenty of household deals that'll save you time and money, including a Nanobebe electric bottle cleaner on sale for $25, a sound machine and projector hybrid that's under $20, and an air fryer for 42 percent off. And since family life can get messy, there's a handheld Eufy vacuum for 42 percent off, a nearly half-off spray mop, and a discounted cordless spray scrubber. Nanobebe E-Brush Baby Bottle Cleaner, $24 (was $35) Homedics MyBaby SoundSpa Sound Machine & Projector, $18 (was $30) Goodnest Baby Bathtime Bundle, $20 (was $30) Eufy h11 Cordless Handheld Vacuum, $36 (was $60) Dash Tasti-Crisp Air Fryer, $35 (was $60) Amazon Beyoco Microfiber Spray Mop, $18 (was $34) Bear Food Processor, $30 (was $50) CanSHUO Baby Monitor, $30 (was $40) Cordless Electric Spin Scrubber, $38 (was $50) Pure Enrichment MistAire Humidifier, $32 (was $50) 