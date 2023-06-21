Everything We Know About Amazon Prime Day 2023—Plus, 50 Early Deals You Can Already Shop

It’s that time of year again: Amazon Prime Day 2023 is right around the corner and the retailer just revealed the official dates for the highly anticipated shopping event. The two-day Amazon sale is slated for Tuesday, July 11 and Wednesday, July 12 giving shoppers a full two days to score on huge discounts for the whole family.

Whether you’ve been waiting to scoop up much-needed baby gear like strollers, cribs, and more, or want to add some new appliances to the kitchen, or stock up on toys for the upcoming holiday season, prices will be slashed across thousands of items during Prime Day. Even though the actual event is still a few weeks away, savvy buyers can start scooping up hundreds of deals starting today. To save busy parents precious time, we’ve done all the work for you and found the best early Prime Day deals for families. Keep scrolling to see our best Amazon finds.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

In case you’ve been missing out the past few years, Amazon Prime Day has turned into a major shopping event, much like Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Prime Day intially started to celebrate the massive retailer’s birthday, but has grown to a two-day shopping event filled with major deals on popular items from thousands of top brands—including baby gear, toys, home goods, electronics, furniture, and so much more.

When is Prime Day this year?

According to today’s announcement, Prime Day 2023 will take place this year on Tuesday, July 11 and Wednesday, July 12. Prime Day used to be a single day to celebrate Amazon’s birthday, but has grown to two full days due to its enormous popularity. Historically, Prime Day has started at 3:01 a.m. EST on the first day and ends at midnight EST of Day 2. Steep discounts on thousands of products will be dropping during the two days, but dedicated shoppers who want to avoid the online crowds can already start shopping some early Prime Day deals by checking out the Gold Box Deals Hub.

Is Prime Day only for Prime members?

Anyone can shop Prime Day deals and there will be thousands of steep discounts for everyone—Prime member or not. For Prime members, however, there will be added perks like exclusive additional discounts on already on sale products and free two-day and one-day shipping, so they can get all their goods pretty much right away. If you’re not already a Prime member, but want to be before the Prime Day sales start, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial of Prime in just minutes.

What will be on sale during Prime Day?

The question is more what won’t be on sale during Prime Day. If past Prime Days are any indicator, thousands of items will be on major sale this year. Shoppers can expect prices on everything from Apple AirPods to popular toys to car seats to highly coveted home appliances, and so much more.

Best early Prime Day deals to shop now

If waiting until July 11 and 12 feels like forever, luckily there are early Prime Day sales already going quietly on everything from baby gear to home goods to toys, and so much more. We’ve rounded up some of the best early Prime Day deals for parents. Just remember, some of these early Prime Day deals won’t still be going on come actual Prime Day, and big ticket items always sell out fast, so if you see something you like, make sure to snag it now.

We’ll be updating this story every week until Prime Day, so keep checking back to find the biggest deals for parents.

Best Early Prime Day Deals on Baby Gear

Amazon

From strollers to car seats, ranging from infant car seats all the way to backless boosters, baby swings, and more, now’s the time to stock up on any baby gear you’ve been eyeing to complete your baby registry. We’re eyeing the versatile Evenflo Pivot Xplore Stroller Wagon, and the popular Graco 4Ever DLX Car Seat is currently at its lowest price in 30 days. There’s also lots of small, but necessary baby items on sale as well, like the best-selling iHealth No Touch Forehead Thermometer that’s had its price slashed nearly 60 percent.

Best Early Prime Day Deals on Home Goods

Amazon

There’s all sorts of home goods on major sale right now ahead of Prime Day. From a brand name robot vacuum/mop combo that’s 50 percent off to take one more chore off your to-do list, to a highly-rated Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker that’ll be perfect for summer, to an under $30 best-selling massage gun to work all those knots away at the end of the day, there’s something for all your household needs.

Best Early Prime Day Deals on Toys

Amazon

Summer vacation is officially here, and parents will need all the ways to entertain the kids. Scoop up these classic toys on sale from a best-selling Magna-Tiles set to Lego sets that they can use their imagination (and STEM skills) on for hours to some toys for outdoor fun like an adorable splash pad that works for kids of all ages and a bubble machine to entertain all the kids during any outdoor BBQ. And the best part? They’re all on early Prime Day sale.

Best Early Prime Day Deals on Kid and Nursery Furniture

Amazon

Whether you’re getting ready for a new addition to the family, transitioning a nursery to a big kid room, or redoing an older child’s room, now‘s a great time to scoop up big ticket kid and nursery furniture items at discounted prices on everything from cribs to baby gates and play tables. The highly-rated Storkcraft Tuscany Custom Glider and Ottoman just had its price slashed a whopping 42 percent, and there are various organizing shelves and bookcases to give everything a place of its own and (hopefully) keep the clutter at bay.

Best Early Prime Day Deals on Tech for the Whole Family

Amazon

If you’ve been waiting for Prime Day to finally check out your Amazon cart on some big electronic purchases, your patience will be rewarded, thanks to some early deals that have already started on top wishlist products like Apple AirPods and Apple Watches. We’re eyeing the Kids Kindle Paperwhites for some on-the-go summer reading, and an Echo Dot so we don’t have to keep yelling upstairs for the kids. There’s also a highly-rated projector that would be perfect for some outdoor movie nights, and we’d be remiss not to mention a sale on the Samsung Frame TV that we’ve totally been eyeing all these years.