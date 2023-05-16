Amazon Has a Secret Overstock Outlet and These Are the Best Deals for Parents

I am an unashamed Amazon Prime mom—I buy everything from teacher gifts to toothbrushes to clothes on my trusty Amazon app.

But even I, Amazon pro that I am, didn’t realize Amazon also has a secret Overstock Outlet where you can save even more money. You can quite literally buy anything on the outlet, from robot vacuums to luggage to kid-loved toys, and much more all significantly discounted. Here are some of the best finds from the Amazon Overstock Outlet parents can pick up today. But hurry, these deals are often only for a limited time.

Bissell SpinWave 2-in-1 Mop and Dry Robot Vacuum

Amazon

How about a robot vacuum and mop combo that normally runs for $400 at nearly half off? Sign me up, am I right? This 2-in-1 pet robot vacuum has scrubbing pads and its own formulated cleaner to vacuum all your floors, then mop any sealed hard floor, including wood, tile, and linoleum. Plus, it automatically avoids any carpet while mopping so that’s one less worry off your mind.

To buy: Bissell SpinWave 2-in-1 Mop and Dry Robot Vacuum $208.43 (was $399.99); amazon.com

Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage

Amazon

In need of new luggage for summer travel? This two-piece set of expandable Rockland luggage is under $93 and comes with multi-directional double spinner wheels that rotate 360 degrees which will make getting through an airport with kids that much easier.

To buy: Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage $92.68 (was $340); amazon.com

Tonka RC Mighty Monster Dump & Plow Truck

Amazon

If you have a truck-obsessed kid in the house—or simply need to stock up for some upcoming birthday parties—look no further. This epic remote-controlled truck can be "driven" from up to 100 feet away and can haul, dump, plow and perform impressive monster truck tricks. Normally $70, this toy has been marked down over 74 percent bringing it to under $20 right now.

To buy: Tonka RC Mighty Monster Dump & Plow Truck $18.22 (was $69.99) ; amazon.com



Frye Melissa Swing Pack Zip Crossbody Bag

Amazon

I’m still amazed by some of the deals in this outlet and this crossbody bag that’s nearly $100 off is one of them—it’s made of 100 percent leather and has both an easy-access exterior pocket for your phone and an interior zippered pocket for all other valuables. It’s the perfect bag to take to the park or on summer adventures with the kids.

To buy: Frye Melissa Swing Pack Zip Crossbody Bag $100.24 (was $198); amazon.com

Wow Sports 25-Foot Long Water Slide with Sprinkler

Amazon

Speaking of summer adventures, how about adding this giant water slide with a built-in sprinkler to your backyard fun? With over 900 five-star ratings, reviewers say it’s 100% "worth the money" and withstands even teenagers and adults getting in on the fun!

To buy: Wow Sports 25-Foot Long Water Slide with Sprinkler $83.83 (was $199); amazon.com

Tasty by Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker

Amazon

I scream, you scream, we all scream for this popular Cuisinart ice cream maker that’s discounted to only $22! It’s BPA-free, comes in a variety of fun colors for summer, and can make up to 1.5 quarts of ice cream.

To buy: Tasty by Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker $24.02 (was $39.99); amazon.com

Gourmia Rotating Waffle Maker

Amazon

Summer mornings just got a lot easier with this discounted rotating waffle maker. The iron is made of 100 percent stainless steel and includes indicator lights to alert when your waffle is the perfect crisp. Make like a continental breakfast and let the kids make their own waffles while you sleep in.

To buy: Gourmia Rotating Waffle Maker $25.50 (was $49.99); amazon.com

Baby Trend Orby Activity Walker

Amazon

Parents say this baby activity walker is "easy to fold" and "has tons of stuff to keep the little one busy"—and it's currently marked down to its lowest price in 30 days.

To buy: Baby Trendy Orby Activity Walker $44.12 (was $77.99) ; amazon.com

Secura 3.4-Quart Air Fryer

Amazon

The day your kids can safely use an air fryer on their own to make food is the day your life changes forever. For under $60, empower your household to cook delicacies like chicken nuggets, frozen fries, reheated pizza, and more all summer long. (And for the record, the air fryer also makes incredible healthy food like veggies and chicken, too!)

To buy: Secura 3.4 Quart Air Fryer $59.28 (was $98.99); amazon.com



Duxtop Professional Stainless Steel Induction Cookware Set

Amazon

If you've been looking to replace your current old, grimy cookware, this is a deal that's too good to pass up. This professional stainless steel set comes with 19 pieces, including pots, pans, and even a steamer basket for just over $160. The bottoms of the cookware are heavy gauge, impacted-bonded, and aluminum encapsulated to make them suitable for induction, gas, electric, and halogen cooktops.

To buy: Duxtop Professional Stainless Steel Induction Cookware Set $164.80 (was $224.99); amazon.com

Bliss Hand-Braided Hammock

Amazon

Imagine squandering a summer afternoon in this braided hammock reading a blissfully romantic beach read? I can almost taste the fresh lemonade to sip while I swing.

To buy: Bliss Hand-Braided Hammock $13.62 (was $21.97); amazon.com

Blackstone 1984 Original 36-Inch Griddle Grill

Amazon

Last but not least, make summer evenings a little easier by grilling outside on a new Blackstone. I can truthfully say my husband and I have owned this very Blackstone grill for a good eight years now and it’s still going strong. There’s just something about a big plate of sizzling fajitas on a summer night that tastes so much better fresh off the grill. And while Blackstones in general aren’t cheap, this one is a pretty good deal!

To buy: Blackstone 1984 Original 36 Inch Griddle Gril $411.80 (was $499.99); amazon.com