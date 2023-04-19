20 Mother’s Day Gifts on Amazon for Every Mom—and They’re All Under $50

Mother’s Day is fast approaching and because many of us are operating on strict budgets these days (thanks, inflation!) we’ve rounded up some gifts that the mother figure in your life will be sure to love—all under $50.

Whether you’re looking to buy for a mom who's always down for movie night, a coffee-obsessed mom, or one who just loves themself a good gadget, we’ve got the picks that can show them just how much you care.

Kodak Printomatic Digital Instant Print Camera

Amazon

Moms are notorious for taking pictures, but never actually getting those pictures printed. (Shoutout to all my millennial moms who remember the days of scrapbooking!) To help a mother figure stash more of their favorite memories around the house—or just clear some memory off their phone—pick up this instant print camera that never runs out of ink! An added bonus: it’s currently discounted 38 percent!

To buy: Kodak Printomatic Digital Instant Print Camera $49.99 (was $79.99); amazon.com

Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original 1.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush

Amazon

With nearly 18,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, the OG blow-drying brush appears to be the only tool you actually need for salon-quality blowouts at home. And I’d wager to add that you may want to consider picking this tool up for yourself too, as it’s perfect for busy moms with kids who love interrupting the second you try to do your hair.

To buy: Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original 1.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush $39.99; amazon.com

Facial Steamer with Aromatherapy

Amazon

Sure, we all wish we could go to the salon for regular facials, but since that’s just not practical (or affordable), how about this at-home pampering option? This facial steamer uses ionic steam that can penetrate pores up to 10 times more than regular steam alone. It also comes with facial tools if you want to remove blemishes after opening up your pores and has the option of adding aromatherapy tablets for a more luxurious experience—and it just so happens to be 40 percent off right now.

To buy: EZ Basics Facial Steamer with Aromatherapy $29.99 (was $49.99); amazon.com

Anastasia Beverly Hills Eyeshadow Palette

Amazon

For the mom that loves high-end beauty products, look no further.My beauty influencer sister confirms that this is a high-quality makeup brand and over 1,300 Amazon ratings agree. “Bought this on Prime Day as I have wanted this palette for some time,” wrote one shopper. “It lives up to the hype in every way. Beautiful, buttery-pigmented colors that blend like a dream.”

To buy: Anastasia Beverly Hills Eyeshadow Palette $45; amazon.com

Simple Modern 40-Ounce Tumbler

Amazon

If there’s a mother figure in your life that needs help hydrating—and don’t we all?— this tumbler with a handle and straw may be just the ticket. It comes in 14 colors and patterns, so there’s a perfect tumbler for every mom.

To buy: Simple Modern 40-Ounce Tumbler $29.99; amazon.com

The Ordinary Face Serum Set

Amazon

I love that this skincare set is called “The Ordinary Face” because honestly, isn’t that the truth? As a mom of five, I just want some straightforward, uncomplicated skincare for my “ordinary” face and that’s what this set delivers. You get toning, blemish control, and hydration in three different products that take the guesswork out of skincare. Perfect.

To buy: The Ordinary Face Serum Set $47; amazon.com

Instant Pot 4-in-1 Electric Milk Steamer and Frother

Amazon

If you have a mom in your life who appreciates a nice hot latte, this electric milk steamer and frother can help them craft the perfect latte with just the touch of a button. Oh and bonus: it can even create cold foam too. so iced coffee lovers can still benefit!

To buy: Instant Pot 4-in-1 Electric Milk Steamer and Frother $39.99; amazon.com

Imusa 4-Cup Espresso Machine

Amazon

Speaking of lattes, you can’t have one without adding in some espresso, and this under $40 four-cup espresso machine has over 4,400 five-star ratings on Amazon. “The Imusa is easy to use, it is sturdy, has a perfect size, it comes with a milk frother, and makes an excellent expresso,” wrote one shopper, while another raved that it was “simply the best.”

To buy: Imusa 4-Cup Espresso Machine $39.99; amazon.com

Portable Lap Desk with Pillow Cushion

Amazon

This may not look too exciting initially, but it’s a great gift for a mom who works from home. I actually got a similar lap desk for Christmas a few years ago and it’s actually been an amazing product to have on hand. This lap desk helps keep you comfortable while working in bed or in a chair, keeps your laptop from overheating, and comes with a convenient holder for your phone so it doesn’t get lost in the cushions or blankets.

To buy: Portable Lap Desk with Pillow Cushion $33.99 with onsite coupon (was $69.99); amazon.com

Momcozy Warming Lactation Massager

Amazon

File this under gifts you didn’t know you needed until you got one because if you’ve ever had mastitis or a clogged duct, you know how painful it can be. Luckily, this little gadget, with heat and vibration modes, can come swooping in to save the day. If there’s a breast or chestfeeding person in your life, this may be just the thing they never knew they wanted.

To buy: Momcozy Warming Lactation Massager $25.49 (was $29.99); amazon.com

Urban Accents Popcorn and Seasoning Variety Pack

Amazon

You just can’t beat watching a movie in your living room with all your own blankets and comfort items. But sometimes it’s fun to create some of the ambiance of the big screen—like with some epic movie theater popcorn. This set comes with three varieties of popcorn and five seasoning options to bring the mom in your life the perfect snack while they binge watch whatever it is they want.

To buy: Urban Accents Popcorn and Seasoning Variety Pack $22; amazon.com

Beribes Bluetooth Wireless Headphones

Amazon

Perfect for hitting the gym with her favorite beats or just drowning out the sounds of kids at home, these Bluetooth headphones are under $23 and have over 5,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. One shopper ended up buying three pairs in different colors and reported, “I wear these things almost nonstop and they are still amazing.”

To buy: Beribes Bluetooth Wireless Headphones $22.94 with onsite coupon (was $35.99); amazon.com

Smirly Charcuterie Board Set

Amazon

Sure, this gift might be the perfect choice for a mom who loves to host, but I would argue it’s also ideal if you just happen to love cheese. This convenient charcuterie board comes with a lot of host-friendly features, like a removable magnetic holder to keep the serving utensils upright and accessible, two serving bowls, a bamboo board and knife set, and a matching fruit tray.

To buy: Smirly Charcuterie Board Set $37.99 with onsite coupon (was $49.99); amazon.com

Portable Phone Tripod Stand with Remote

Amazon

Selfie sticks may be so 2017, but this photo-taking set also comes with a portable phone tripod with a detachable remote—it’s perfect for capturing family photos that Mom can actually appear in, because the struggle is real. It also happens to be over 50 percent off right now.

To buy: Portable Phone Tripod Stand with Remote $9.99 (was $18.99); amazon.com

Tula Hydrating Day and Night Cream

Amazon

This influencer-favorite skin brand is packed with probiotics and superfood extracts for maximum hydration. And as a bonus, it comes with a 30-day worry-free return policy if your mom doesn’t feel like it’s a great match for her skin.

To buy: Tula Hydrating Day and Night Cream $44 (was $54.99); amazon.com

Dolce & Gabbana The One Perfume

Amazon

If eau de dirty diaper just isn’t cutting it, give the special mom in your life a little splash of luxurious scent with this Dolce & Gabbana perfume that has won rave reviews. “This perfume smells so expensive and lovely,” gushed one shopper. “I would recommend wearing it for romantic evenings or formal events. It really does smell THAT GOOD.”

To buy: Dolce & Gabbana The One Perfume $34.50; amazon.com

Ouai Hair Masque

Amazon

This popular hair mask promises to hydrate and help heal split ends, all while softening, smoothing, and preventing future hair damage. “I’ve been trying to manage my aging, dry hair with every product available. I’ve tried everything and nothing worked…until now,” wrote one Amazon shopper. “Not only is my hair soft and smooth, but it feels lighter and holds its styling for a couple of days.”

To buy: Ouai Hair Masque $38; amazon.com

Square Wine Glasses

Amazon

These 100% lead-free crystal glasses are hand-blown by artisans and level up happy hour with a little sophistication. They’re also great for sparking water if the mom in your life is alcohol-free—perfect when paired with a lemon or lime wedge on that chic square rim.

To buy: Square Wine Glasses $29.98 (was $42.99); amazon.com

Modelones Gel Manicure Set with Light

Amazon

I absolutely love having my nails done—it makes me feel polished and put-together, despite my perpetual mom bun and leggings—but I don’t have the time or funds to visit the nail salon. So I recently picked up this best-selling at-home gel manicure set with light to give myself manicures and highly recommend it for the busy mom in your life. It comes with everything they need, from the light to base coat and top coat.

To buy: Modelones Gel Manicure Set with Light $38.98 (was $62.99); amazon.com

Waterproof Smartwatch

Amazon

Smartwatches are a convenient way to track your activity levels, heart rate, sleep, and never miss calls or texts on-the-go, but the price tag isn’t always as convenient. This option is double discounted right now and gives both iPhone and Android users the option of a stylish smartwatch for less.

To buy: Waterproof Smartwatch $42.49 with onsite coupon (was $79.99); amazon.com