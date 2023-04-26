14 'Comfy' and 'Flattering' Maternity Swimsuits at Amazon—All Under $40

Summer is coming and if you’re looking for a maternity swimsuit to help you and your bump stay cool waterside, we’ve rounded up some swimsuit picks under $40 that will get you through pregnancy—and beyond.

Personally, I've had three all-through-summer pregnancies and the one and only thing that got me through the seemingly endlessly hot and humid months was having access to a pool. For pregnant people, water can be a game-changer, so whether you’re packing up for a babymoon or just hitting the neighborhood pool, be sure to pick up a new suit so you can feel good while beating the heat.

Ruffled Maternity Swimsuit

Amazon

I’m not ashamed to admit that I own this suit and I’m not even pregnant. After birthing five children, I basically have a perma-bump so I can attest that this swimsuit is both comfortable and supportive in the abdominal area, with plenty of stretch to accommodate a growing bump.

One Amazon shopper called this option the “most perfect maternity swimsuit,” adding that “the fit is amazing” and that it’s “so comfy” and “flattering.” The suit comes in 11 different colors and thanks to conveniently-ruffled shoulder straps, would also make an ideal suit to pull down for nursing or pumping.

To buy: Summer Mae Ruffled Maternity Swimsuit starts at $36.99 (was $46.99); amazon.com

Cutout Maternity Monokini

Amazon

If you’re feeling like flashing a little shoulder with your new pregnancy bod, this is the suit for you. It features Spandex and elastic on the sides to accommodate new growth through all your trimesters, and it’s available in sizes Small to Extra Large with various color options.

To buy: Summer Mae Cutout Maternity Monokini starts at $32.99; amazon.com

Halter Maternity Suit

Amazon

This maternity swimsuit is so pretty and has ample space up top for larger breasts, or just those magical pregnancy breasts that can grow in size overnight. It has a tie halter top, so you can get more of a custom fit, as well as side ruching and belly support. Some reviewers warn that the suit runs small, while others report wearing it even up to their due dates in their normal sizes. “It’s so flattering” raved one shopper who ordered at eight months pregnant. “It holds me in great and still shows off my baby bump without squeezing or pinching anywhere.”

To buy: MakeMeChic Halter Cross Front Bathing Suit $32.99; amazon.com

High-Waist Bandeau Maternity Two-Piece

Amazon

Get the best of both worlds in this ruffled bandeau option, thanks to a high-waist bottom that can hold up to your expanding midsection, and a bikini top that gives you even more room. Personally, I’ve always found bikinis easier than one-pieces during pregnancy because you never have to worry about the endless bathroom trips. This choice has a near five-star rating on Amazon and reviewers say it’s “beautiful” and “comfortable.”

To buy: Summer Mae High-Waist Bandeau Two-Piece $38.99; amazon.com

Ruffled Hem Floral Maternity Bikini

Amazon

In keeping with the bikini theme, this option adds some ruffling to the top and ruching to the bottom for added stretch potential. There are many different colors and patterns to choose from and the straps are removable, so if you prefer just a strapless bandeau top, you can easily go bare-shouldered on the beach.

To buy: Summer Mae Ruffled Hem Floral Bikini $32.99; amazon.com



Ruffle Top Maternity Bikini

Amazon

This pregnancy-suitable suit might be my favorite of all thanks to the additional coverage the longer ruffled arms provide. I’m self-conscious about my arms, so I appreciate any suit that can make me feel more comfortable—and the fact that this suit is so fun and colorful is a big bonus too. Choose from six different color and pattern options in sizes up to XXL.

To buy: Maacie Maternity Ruffle Top Floral Bikini $31.49; amazon.com

Knot Crop Top Maternity Bikini

Amazon

How fun is this on-trend crop top bikini? I love how it mimics the look of a tied top and with detachable buttons, it can definitely double for breastfeeding or pumping, too. The bottoms are high-waisted and ribbed, with plenty of stretch to carry you to that due date finish line.

To buy: Summer Mae Knot Crop Top Bikini $35.99; amazon.com

Crisscross Cutout Maternity One-Piece

Amazon

The criss-cross cutout design of this swimsuit is so flattering, this would make a great suit for any expecting person. The side ruching and adjustable straps allows the suit to accommodate all three trimesters of growth. The pretty suit comes in 10 different color and print options.

To buy: Summer Mae Crisscross Cutout Maternity One-Piece $36.99; amazon.com

Polka Dot Cutout Maternity One-Piece

Amazon

Get the coverage of a one-piece with the look of a bikini, thanks to the cutout option on this super fun suit. The polka dot print is adorable and the blend of elastane and polyester fabric ensures comfort and stretch for a lightweight fit. One reviewer wrote that it’s “very forgiving for a baby bump” while another raved that it’s “flattering” and leaves room to grow.

To buy: Oyoangle Polka Dot Cutout Maternity One-Piece starts at $25.99; amazon.com

One-Shoulder Ribbed Maternity Bathing Suit

Amazon

Ribbed is the name of the game with this one-piece suit. It’s fully lined, has built-in abdominal support for your stomach, and the shoulder strap fastens with a stylish O-ring for some added oomph. One reviewer called it “the best maternity suit for the price” and raved that it was “so comfortable” for their “huge third trimester belly.”

To buy: Summer Mae One-Shoulder Ribbed Maternity Bathing Suit $31.99; amazon.com

Spaghetti Strap Maternity One-Piece

Amazon

A blend of nylon and Spandex means that this swimsuit is the perfect blend of supportive and stretchy while feeling silky smooth against your skin. (Hello, itchy pregnancy belly!) The spaghetti straps are fully adjustable and reviewers say it’s a great suit for larger busts.

To buy: Cupshe Spaghetti Strap Maternity One-Piece $34.99; amazon.com

Lace-Up Scalloped Maternity Bikini

Amazon

This solid two-piece features elegant scalloped edges, a high waist, and full coverage on top. It also has a unique lace-up design on the back, so you can customize your fit in the chest area. The adjustability and stretch of the suit led some reviewers to note it’s also a great pick for postpartum, too.

To buy: Summer Mae Lace-Up Scalloped Bikini $28.99; amazon.com

Maternity Swimwear Dress

Amazon

For anyone looking for a little more coverage, this swimwear dress offers a full body-mesh skirt that covers from bust to mid-thigh. The material is sheer so it won’t weigh you down when wet and will stay breathable when you’re out of the water. Also convenient? The shoulder straps are adjustable to fit different shapes and sizes.

To buy: Verdusa Maternity Swimwear Dress $29.99; amazon.com

Tie-Front One-Piece Maternity Bathing Suit

Amazon

There’s a lot to love about this suit: you can choose a playful color block option or a one-pattern print and the tie-front gives customized coverage and fit. The sides are ruched for extra stretch, and a V-neck makes it both bump and breastfeeding-friendly.

To buy: Summer Mae Tie-Front One Piece Bathing Suit $36.99; amazon.com