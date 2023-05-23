News & Trends Amazon Is Having a Secret Memorial Day Sale on Legos—Starting at Just $8 Time to stock up on birthday and holiday gifts with these deals that are too good to miss. By Esther Carlstone Published on May 23, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Parents / Daisy Rodriguez Memorial Day weekend is almost here, which means it's time to keep an eye out for some epic sales. Luckily, we just spotted this secret Amazon sale on everyone's favorite imaginative toy, Legos. It's the perfect time to stock up on some sets for summer vacation boredom busting, upcoming birthday and graduation gifts, and if you're someone who's really on top of it, holiday gifts. There are deals up to 39 percent off including popular sets from Lego Friends, movie franchise collaborations like Star Wars, Marvel, Harry Potter, and more. There are remote-controlled train sets, animal 3-in-1 sets, and even just a classic builder box to let their imagination truly run wild. There are even Harry Potter and Guardians of the Galaxy-themed advent calendars you can score at a major discount to save up for the holidays. And if there are any grown-ups in the house that are Lego aficionados or just kids at heart, there are even larger, more complex sets on sale like this amazing Lego Treenhouse. Just hurry, because these prices are sure to be for a limited time. Lego City Farmer's Market Van Amazon This sweet set allows kids to imagine they're selling freshly grown fruits and veggies from a mobile farm stand. It comes with three minifigures, a bunny, and veggie patch and even has a cool pop-up carrot feature to mimic the orange veggie growing. To buy: Lego City Farmer's Market Van $27.48 (was $44.99); amazon.com Lego Friends Olivia's Space Academy Shuttle Rocket Amazon Not only do they construct a Lego rocket, they also build a mission control center—complete with a telescope—and even a multi-axis trainer so kids can pretend to put their Lego people through a real space training program. The set comes with four minifigures, two of which are in astronaut suits with helmets, and scientifically-accurate planet graphics To buy: Lego Friends Olivia's Space Academy Shuttle Rocket $56.99 (was $69.99); amazon.com Classic Medium Creative Brick Box Amazon This Creative Brick Box makes for a great gift for any Lego lover (or soon-to-be Lego lover). It comes with 484 pieces in various shapes and colors including details like windows, eyes, tires, and more. The kit also comes with a green baseplate for kids to built their creations on. It comes in its own storage box, to make cleaning up that much easier. To buy: Lego Classic Medium Creative Brick Box $28 (was $34.99); amazon.com Lego City Express Passenger Train Set Amazon This Lego train set may just be big ticket birthday gift you were looking for. Once the train set is built, it actually can be remote-control operated with actual working dimmable headlights. It comes with 24 tracks, six minifigures and a bunch of accessories like bikes, wheelchairs, and more. The train can also be operated via a smartphone through the Lego Powered Up app. To buy: Lego City Express Passenger Train Set $161 (was $189.99); amazon.com Scroll down to see more of our favorite finds from Amazon's Lego sale: Lego Marvel Iron Man Armory Amazon To buy: Lego Marvel Iron Man Armory $59.99 (was $89.99); amazon.com Lego BrickHeadz Star Wars The Mandalorian & The Child Amazon To buy: Lego BrickHeadz Star Wars The Mandalorian & The Child $15.79 (was $19.99); amazon.com Lego City Ice Cream Truck Amazon To buy: Lego City Ice Cream Truck $15.99 (was $19.99); amazon.com Lego Ideas Tree House Amazon To buy: Lego Ideas Tree House $199.99 (was $249.99); amazon.com Lego Guardians of the Galaxy Advent Calendar Amazon To buy: Lego Guardians of the Galaxy Advent Calendar $27.99 (was $44.99); amazon.com Lego Creator 3-in-1 Mighty Dinosaur Amazon To buy: Lego Creator 3-in-1 Mighty Dinosaur $11.99 (was $14.99); amazon.com Lego Friends Mobile Fashion Boutique Amazon To buy: Lego Friends Mobile Fashion Boutique $7.99 (was $9.99); amazon.com Lego Harry Potter Advent Calendar Amazon To buy: Lego Harry Potter Advent Calendar $26.99 (was $44.99); amazon.com Lego Creator 3-in-1 Sunken Treasure Mission Amazon To buy: Lego Creator 3-in-1 Sunken Treasure Mission $29.99 (was $34.99); amazon.com Lego City ATV and Otter Habitat Amazon To buy: Lego City ATV and Otter Habitat $7.99 (was $9.99); amazon.com Shop More Deals for Parents The Best Early Memorial Day Sales for Parents You Can Already Shop I'm a Parenting Editor and Mom of 3, and These Are My Top Picks from the Amazon Baby Registry Amazon Has a Secret Overstock Outlet and These Are the Best Deals for Parents Was this page helpful? 