Amazon Is Having a Secret Memorial Day Sale on Legos—Starting at Just $8

Time to stock up on birthday and holiday gifts with these deals that are too good to miss.

By Esther Carlstone
Published on May 23, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Amazon Lego Sale Tout
Photo:

Parents / Daisy Rodriguez

Memorial Day weekend is almost here, which means it's time to keep an eye out for some epic sales. Luckily, we just spotted this secret Amazon sale on everyone's favorite imaginative toy, Legos. It's the perfect time to stock up on some sets for summer vacation boredom busting, upcoming birthday and graduation gifts, and if you're someone who's really on top of it, holiday gifts.

There are deals up to 39 percent off including popular sets from Lego Friends, movie franchise collaborations like Star Wars, Marvel, Harry Potter, and more. There are remote-controlled train sets, animal 3-in-1 sets, and even just a classic builder box to let their imagination truly run wild. There are even Harry Potter and Guardians of the Galaxy-themed advent calendars you can score at a major discount to save up for the holidays.

And if there are any grown-ups in the house that are Lego aficionados or just kids at heart, there are even larger, more complex sets on sale like this amazing Lego Treenhouse. Just hurry, because these prices are sure to be for a limited time.

Lego City Farmer's Market Van

LEGO City Farmers Market Van 60345 Building Toy Set

Amazon

This sweet set allows kids to imagine they're selling freshly grown fruits and veggies from a mobile farm stand. It comes with three minifigures, a bunny, and veggie patch and even has a cool pop-up carrot feature to mimic the orange veggie growing.

To buy: Lego City Farmer's Market Van $27.48 (was $44.99); amazon.com

Lego Friends Olivia's Space Academy Shuttle Rocket

LEGO Friends Oliviaâs Space Academy Shuttle Rocket 41713 Educational Toy

Amazon

Not only do they construct a Lego rocket, they also build a mission control center—complete with a telescope—and even a multi-axis trainer so kids can pretend to put their Lego people through a real space training program. The set comes with four minifigures, two of which are in astronaut suits with helmets, and scientifically-accurate planet graphics

To buy: Lego Friends Olivia's Space Academy Shuttle Rocket $56.99 (was $69.99); amazon.com

Classic Medium Creative Brick Box

LEGO Classic Medium Creative Brick Box

Amazon

This Creative Brick Box makes for a great gift for any Lego lover (or soon-to-be Lego lover). It comes with 484 pieces in various shapes and colors including details like windows, eyes, tires, and more. The kit also comes with a green baseplate for kids to built their creations on. It comes in its own storage box, to make cleaning up that much easier.

To buy: Lego Classic Medium Creative Brick Box $28 (was $34.99); amazon.com

Lego City Express Passenger Train Set

LEGO City Express Passenger Train Set, 60337 Remote Controlled Toy

Amazon

This Lego train set may just be big ticket birthday gift you were looking for. Once the train set is built, it actually can be remote-control operated with actual working dimmable headlights. It comes with 24 tracks, six minifigures and a bunch of accessories like bikes, wheelchairs, and more. The train can also be operated via a smartphone through the Lego Powered Up app.

To buy: Lego City Express Passenger Train Set $161 (was $189.99); amazon.com

Scroll down to see more of our favorite finds from Amazon's Lego sale:

Lego Marvel Iron Man Armory

LEGO Marvel Iron Man Armory Toy Building Set

Amazon


To buy: Lego Marvel Iron Man Armory $59.99 (was $89.99); amazon.com

Lego BrickHeadz Star Wars The Mandalorian & The Child

LEGO BrickHeadz Star Wars The Mandalorian & The Child 75317 'Baby Yoda' Building Toy, Collectible Model Figures Set

Amazon

To buy: Lego BrickHeadz Star Wars The Mandalorian & The Child $15.79 (was $19.99); amazon.com

Lego City Ice Cream Truck

LEGO City Great Vehicles Ice Cream Van Truck Toy, 60253 Set with Skater & Dog Figure

Amazon

To buy: Lego City Ice Cream Truck $15.99 (was $19.99); amazon.com

Lego Ideas Tree House

LEGO Ideas Tree House 21318, Model Construction Set

Amazon

To buy: Lego Ideas Tree House $199.99 (was $249.99); amazon.com

Lego Guardians of the Galaxy Advent Calendar

LEGO Marvel Studiosâ Guardians of The Galaxy 2022 Advent Calendar 76231 Building Toy Set

Amazon

To buy: Lego Guardians of the Galaxy Advent Calendar $27.99 (was $44.99); amazon.com

Lego Creator 3-in-1 Mighty Dinosaur

LEGO Creator Mighty Dinosaur Toy 31058, 3 in 1 Model, T. rex, Triceratops and Pterodactyl Dinosaur Figures

Amazon

To buy: Lego Creator 3-in-1 Mighty Dinosaur $11.99 (was $14.99); amazon.com

Lego Friends Mobile Fashion Boutique

LEGO Friends Mobile Fashion Boutique Shop and Hair Salon Playset

Amazon

To buy: Lego Friends Mobile Fashion Boutique $7.99 (was $9.99); amazon.com

Lego Harry Potter Advent Calendar

LEGO Harry Potter 2022 Advent Calendar 76404 Building Toy Set

Amazon

To buy: Lego Harry Potter Advent Calendar $26.99 (was $44.99); amazon.com

Lego Creator 3-in-1 Sunken Treasure Mission

LEGO Creator 3in1 Sunken Treasure Mission 31130 Building Toy Set

Amazon

To buy: Lego Creator 3-in-1 Sunken Treasure Mission $29.99 (was $34.99); amazon.com

Lego City ATV and Otter Habitat

LEGO City ATV and Otter Habitat, 60394 Off-Roader Quad Bike Toy Car

Amazon

To buy: Lego City ATV and Otter Habitat $7.99 (was $9.99); amazon.com

