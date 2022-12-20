News & Trends These Last-Minute Stocking Stuffers for Kids Are on Sale at Amazon & Will Still Arrive on Time It's still not too late to get the perfect small gifts delivered straight to your door by Christmas. By Lauren Levy Published on December 20, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon With the final countdown to the holidays officially here, it’s hard not to wonder: what am I forgetting? And it doesn’t matter whether you’re the most prepared shopper in the world or a last-minute grab-and-go guru, it’s easy for the stockings to fall off your radar. But have no fear because we’ve been monitoring the sales and have you covered. Amazon is still offering savings on a variety of stocking stuffer options that will still get to your door in time—all on sale—so you can ensure your kiddos’ having something nice and plump without any stress on your end. And whether your family tradition is to keep the stockings on the more practical end geared more towards essentials (Christmas morning toothbrush and toothpaste anyone?) or small games and crafts, check out some of the best finds below. Games Amazon From fun family game night games like Exploding Kittens, to classics like Jenga, there's something here to please every kid. Exploding Kittens Original Edition $11.88 (was $20.00); amazon.com University Games Dog Man The Hot Dog Card $13.49 (was $16.99); amazon.com Classic Mancala Game $8.99 (was $16.99); amazon.com Pokémon Assorted Cards $8.90 (was $15.99); amazon.com Beat That! - The Bonkers Battle of Wacky Challenges $12.99 (was $24.99); amazon.com Left Center Right Dice Game $8.68 (was $11.99); amazon.com Throw Throw Burrito by Exploding Kittens $14.92 (was $24.99); amazon.com Hasbro Gaming: Jenga Classic Game $10.27 (was $15.99); amazon.com Orsen LCD Writing Tablet for Kids (2 Pack) $14.98 (was $26.99); amazon.com Toiletries Amazon This is the stuff stocking stuffers are made of: little lip balms, bath goodies and toothbrushes. It's not a true Christmas stocking if there isn't something related that belongs in the bathroom. Lip Smacker Coca-Cola Flavored Lip Balm $8.66 (was $11.00); amazon.com Bath Bombs for Kids $9.99 (was $12.99); amazon.com Disney Frozen Nail Polish Set $12.99 (was $14.54); amazon.com Orajel Kids Paw Patrol Fluoride-Free Training Toothpaste $2.92 (was $3.49); amazon.com Oral-B Kid's Battery Toothbrush Featuring Star Wars The Mandalorian $14.99 (was $16.99); amazon.com Crayola Bathtub Finger Paint Soap (5 Pack) $14.55 (was $15.55); amazon.com Small Toys Amazon Just because they're small (and all under $16) doesn't mean they won't pack a punch. Kids will be delighted to find any of these little goodies in their sweet stockings this year. Bright Starts Oball Shaker Rattle Toy $2.39 (was $4.49); amazon.com Effacera Fidget Toys Fidgets Spinners (4 Pack) $9.99 (was $12.99); amazon.com Dinbros Pull Back Dinosaur Cars (6 Pack) $9.99 (was $14.99) amazon.com Dinosaur Eggs Excavation Science Experiments Kits $14.98 (was $24.98) amazon.com Pop Ball It Fidget Toys (4 Pack) $8.99 (was $21.99); amazon.com The First Years Stack N Count Cups $4.99 (was $4.49); amazon.com YoYa Toys Handheld Water Game (2 Pack) $15.99 (was $19.99); amazon.com Lego City Police Car $7.99 (was $9.99); amazon.com Zuru Surprise Disney Mini Brands Collectible Toys (5 Pack) $14.05 (was $15.99); amazon.com Light Up Monster Truck Set $15.99 (was $17.97); amazon.com The Original Slinky Walking Spring Toy $3.99 (was $4.99); amazon.com Arts and Crafts Amazon Get them set up with some fun arts and crafts supplies to use over the long winter break. Imagination and creativity are always a winning solution for cold weather boredom. Purple Ladybug Rainbow Scratch Art for Kids Mini Notes $8.99 (was $15.99); amazon.com Crayola Mini Twistables Crayons Coloring Set $10.81 (was $24.99); amazon.com Melissa & Doug On the Go Water Wow! Reusable Water-Reveal Activity Pads (3 Pack) $13.89 (was $19.69); amazon.com Crayola Scribble Scrubbie Pets Scrub Tub Animal Toy Set $19.09 (was $24.99); amazon.com Fashion Angels Fashion Design Sketch Portfolio for Kids $11.39 (was $11.99); amazon.com Kinetic Sand Scents, Ice Cream Treats Playset $8.99 (was $14.99); amazon.com Purple Ladybug Decorate Your Own Water Bottle $14.97 (was $20.99); amazon.com Shop More Last-Minute Holiday Gift Ideas Best Nintendo Switch Games by Age These Osmo Games Are Up to 65% Off Right Now—But Not for Long Last Minute Gift Ideas for Kids, Tweens & Teens That Will Still Get Here in Time for Christmas These Are the Best Lego Deals Right Now—Just in Time for Holiday Gifting Our 10 Favorite Toys Under $30 From Amazon's 2022 Holiday Toy List Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit