These Last-Minute Stocking Stuffers for Kids Are on Sale at Amazon & Will Still Arrive on Time

With the final countdown to the holidays officially here, it’s hard not to wonder: what am I forgetting? And it doesn’t matter whether you’re the most prepared shopper in the world or a last-minute grab-and-go guru, it’s easy for the stockings to fall off your radar. But have no fear because we’ve been monitoring the sales and have you covered.

Amazon is still offering savings on a variety of stocking stuffer options that will still get to your door in time—all on sale—so you can ensure your kiddos’ having something nice and plump without any stress on your end. And whether your family tradition is to keep the stockings on the more practical end geared more towards essentials (Christmas morning toothbrush and toothpaste anyone?) or small games and crafts, check out some of the best finds below.

Games

Amazon

From fun family game night games like Exploding Kittens, to classics like Jenga, there's something here to please every kid.

Toiletries

Amazon

This is the stuff stocking stuffers are made of: little lip balms, bath goodies and toothbrushes. It's not a true Christmas stocking if there isn't something related that belongs in the bathroom.

Small Toys

Amazon

Just because they're small (and all under $16) doesn't mean they won't pack a punch. Kids will be delighted to find any of these little goodies in their sweet stockings this year.

Arts and Crafts

Amazon

Get them set up with some fun arts and crafts supplies to use over the long winter break. Imagination and creativity are always a winning solution for cold weather boredom.

Shop More Last-Minute Holiday Gift Ideas











