Amazon Has a Secret Department Dedicated to Kid- and Pet-Friendly Furniture—and Prices Start at Just $89

When we bought our dream house almost five years ago, I was adamant that I wanted a cream-colored couch. Despite the fact that we had four kids eight and under and I was pregnant with our fifth baby, and planning to add a new golden retriever puppy to our family soon, I felt certain that we could make the cream-colored couch of my dreams a reality.

I’ll let you guess how that same couch is holding up five years later. Kids and pets can do a number on furniture but there are ways to have the stylish furniture of your dreams that will also stand up to lots of small living things, thanks to Amazon’s secret department of kid and pet-friendly furniture. Who knew right? And the best part? It all arrives directly to your door.



We picked some of our favorites from the line—and I will be swapping our couch soon for a kid-friendly couch or sofa bed suitable for a family movie night instead.

Mr. Kate Winston Sofa Sectional

Amazon

Not only is the upholstery vegan on this customizable sectional, it’s also easy to wipe clean and comes in four different colors. The chaise is reversible so you can change it to either side of the couch to meet your family’s needs.

To buy: Mr. Kate Winson Sofa Sectional, $529.62 (was $769.99); amazon.com

Williamspace Sectional Sofa

Amazon

How great does this gray sofa look for piling the whole family on during movie night? This sectional sofa also doubles as a sofa bed, so you can accommodate guests, friends and family for sleepovers, or just the occasional feverish kid who needs to watch a little late-night TV to go to sleep.

To buy: Williamspace Sectional Sofa, $999.99; amazon.com

Nathan James Piper Faux White Marble Round Coffee Table

Amazon

When it comes to any coffee table or accent side table you put in your house with kids around, you’re going to want to make sure it’s round—no risk of sharp corners on little heads just learning to walk. It boasts a 20-minute assembly for busy parents and comes in gold or black accents.

To buy: Nathan James Piper Faux White Marble Round Coffee Table, $124.82 (was $179.99); amazon.com

Storkcraft Steveston 5-in-1 Convertible Crib and Changer with Drawer

Amazon

You can’t talk about kid-friendly furniture without a baby crib, right? This convertible crib is great for families who want multi-functional furniture or anyone with a small space because it has a hidden drawer at the bottom and a changing table with open shelving for even more storage options. As your child grows, the crib will convert into a toddler bed and later, a full-size bed with a headboard.

To buy: Storkcraft Steveston 5-in-1 Convertible Crib and Changer with Drawer, $323.21 (was $399.99); amazon.com

Babyletto Kai Rocker

Amazon

Not only is this rocker seamlessly stylish and comfortable but it’s also water and stain-resistant and made of over 40 recycled plastic water bottles. You can also rest assured that you’re not breathing in any harmful vapors or toxins when you’re rocking your baby to sleep, as the rocker is also Greenguard Gold Certified, meaning it's undergone scientific testing to ensure it’s clear of over 10,000 chemical emissions and VOCs.

To buy: Babyletto Kai Rocker, $499; amazon.com

Giantex Shoe Storage Bench with Cushion

Amazon

This shoe storage bench (we might recommend the black color option to save staining!) can give you a boost when you’re helping little ones put on shoes or master the art of shoe-tying. Save your back and plop them on the nicely-cushioned bench while you’re putting their shoes on and then, at the end of the day, open the top and toss their favorite footwear in for out-of-sight storage.

To buy: Giantex Shoe Storage Bench, $89.99 (was $99.99); amazon.com

Huimo Button-Tufted Ottoman with Storage

Amazon

Pulling double duty as both a seating and storage ottoman, this elegant ottoman has two big advantages for life with kids: 1) it holds up to 500 pounds so if you have kids that won’t be able to resist climbing on it and flinging themselves off into oblivion and 2) it comes with a safety hinge so the top will never smash down on little fingers.

To buy: Huimo Button-Tufted Ottoman with Storage, $169.99 with onsite coupon; amazon.com

Sauder Harvey Park Desk

Amazon

If you’re looking for a way to pretend you’re a fancy-schmancy executive who works in a pristine office with endless cups of coffee and an assistant and not the actual corner home office littered with laundry and toys, this desk might just be enough to spark your imagination. The wood is engineered to make it extra sturdy and because it’s finished on all four sides, it can help ward off sticky fingers and mysterious scratches. Plus, it’s on sale for 41 percent off right now.

To buy: Sauder Harvey Park Desk, $120 (was $204.99); amazon.com

Linon Natural Linen Office Chair

Amazon

We’ve already established my love of cream furniture, but thanks to 100 percent polyester fabric, this office chair is actually incredibly easy to clean. It also has a locking tilt mechanism, so you don’t have to worry about a wayward office mate (aka your child) tipping over.

To buy: Linon Natural Linen Office Chair, $355.50; amazon.com

HomeGnome Indoor Outdoor Bohemian Area Rug

Amazon

I can’t think of anything better to put in a home full of kids and pets than an indoor-outdoor rug. I mean, your house is basically a zoo, which makes it an indoor-outdoor space, right? The rug comes in multiple sizes and designs and to clean it, you can just hose it down outside or in a tub or large sink. This particular rug has just been slashed to its lowest price in 30 days.

To buy: HomeGnome Indoor Outdoor Bohemian Area Rug, $159; amazon.com

Loloi II Layla Collection Rug

Amazon

If you’ve ever tried to vacuum a textured rug, you’ll know exactly why the fact that you can get the same look of a textured rug without the actual texture is so appealing for this product. Shoppers rave about how elegant the design is—but parents will understand that the true beauty is being able to start that Roomba with no fear of it getting stuck. The rug is also stain-resistant, color-fade proof, and won’t shed.

To buy: Loloi II Layla Collection Rug, $146.03 (was $479.00); amazon.com



Solid Pine Folding Farm Table

Amazon

How cool is this solid pine farm table that’s also completely foldable? You can use it in small places when you need a dining option that can be moved out of the way easily, pull it out for family parties, or use it in outdoor spaces for that farmhouse look.

To buy: Solid Pine Folding Farm Table, $617.86; amazon.com

Sunpan Asher Chair

Amazon

If you’re a busy parent with no time to spare, you’ll appreciate that this chair comes fully assembled. Plus, it’s made of stainless steel and leather, so it’s built to withstand a lot of wear and tear from both kids and pets alike.

To buy: Sunpan Asher Chair, $410.45; amazon.com

The Urban Port Mango Wood Saddle Seat Bar Stool

Amazon

Not only can this wooden stool withstand any enthusiastic child, but it also comes with the convenience of sturdy iron rod legs and a footrest for added kid comfort.

To buy: The Urban Port Mango Wood Saddle Seat Bar Stool, $109.74 (was $113.90); amazon.com

Simplihome Harrison Square Coffee Table

Amazon

Multi-functional is the name of the game with this piece of furniture—much like you. Use it as a coffee table, footrest, accent furniture, for additional seating, or storage. Just think how many Legos you could fit in there—and it’s half off right now!

To buy: Simplihome Harrison Square Coffee Table, $414.99 (was $829.99); amazon.com

Rivet Contemporary Leather Ottoman

Amazon

Thanks to the leather, this plush ottoman is incredibly easy to clean and would make the ideal place for plopping down after a long hard day in school.

To buy: Rivet Contemporary Leather Ottoman, $463.90; amazon.com

Walker Edison Modern Farmhouse TV Stand

Amazon

I love that this TV stand has a special feature to run cords in the back of the TV stand so curious fingers can’t yank any important cords out—or more importantly, pull anything down on them. The shelves and feet are adjustable and the stand will accommodate TVs up to 65 inches. It can also support up to 250 pounds in weight, but don’t forget to affix that TV or other electronics to the wall when babyproofing.

To buy: Walker Edison Modern Farmhouse TV Stand, $249 (was $355); amazon.com

Modway Visionary Modern TV Stand

Amazon

A low-to-the-ground profile will deter any toddler climbers you have in the family from injury and a modern aesthetic keeps at least one thing looking clean in the house. We also like that it comes with both hinged doors and drawers to stuff anything you need to get out of the way quickly when an unexpected visitor drops by.

To buy: Modway Visionary Modern TV Stand, $243.55; amazon.com