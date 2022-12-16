Family Life Holiday Take Advantage of Amazon's Last-Minute Hanukkah Book Sale & Stock Up for All 8 Nights From Paw Patrol to Sesame Street, it’s not too late to grab some new Hanukkah picture books By Lauren Levy Published on December 16, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon It’s hard to believe that Hanukkah 2022 is officially upon us, but here we go. And as parents know, whether you have one kiddo or an entire crew, it can be a lot. With eight crazy nights to celebrate (and potentially fill), it can sometimes feel like a shopping marathon. And as you hit that finish line, you might forget everything that you bought along the way and want to scurry to add a few things that you’ll actually get in time. And the wonderful thing about the holidays is taking some inspiration from your childhood and making your own traditions—like the classic Hanukkah gift: good ol’ books. Whether you go all out for one night of Hanukkah with gifts, or go for little presents along the way, you can’t go wrong with gifting kiddos the joy of Hanukkah-themed books to read and Amazon has them on sale right now—with fast shipping for Prime members. You can stick with already established favorites like Paw Patrol and Sesame Street or introduce new seasonal favorites—all at prices up to 60% off. 11 Hanukkah Books on Sale Right Now Amazon Meet the Latkes $10.53 ($17.99); amazon.com Latke, the Lucky Dog $6.59 (was $7.99); amazon.com Happy Hanukkah, Curious George $6.44 (was $8.99); amazon.com Grover's Hanukkah Party $5.49 (was $5.99); amazon.com Sesame Street Home for the Holidays $4.39 (was $10.99); amazon.com How Do Dinosaurs Say Happy Chanukah? $10.69 (was $16.99); amazon.com Paw Patrol Happy Hanukkah, Pups! $6.78 (was $7.99); amazon.com Shmelf the Hanukkah Elf $16.19 (was $17.99); amazon.com Baby's First Hanukkah Board Book $5.27 (was $6.99); amazon.com The Eight Knights of Hanukkah $8.99 (was $17.99); amazon.com Goodnight Bubbala $8.99 (was $17.99); amazon.com 10 Other Favorite Hanukkah Books Amazon Happy Hanukkah (Peppa Pig) $4.99 amazon.com Elmo's Little Dreidel $5.99 amazon.com Happy Hanukkah, Pout-Pout Fish $5.99 amazon.com Grover's Eight Nights of Light $6.99 amazon.com Clifford Celebrates Hanukkah $4.99 amazon.com The Story of Hanukkah $7.99 amazon.com Happy Llamakkah!: A Hanukkah Story $8.99 amazon.com Happy Hanukkah, Corduroy $6.99 amazon.com The Very Hungry Caterpillar's 8 Nights of Chanukah $9.99 amazon.com Love You a Latke (A Touch-and-Feel Book) $9.99 amazon.com Shop More Holiday Deals Last Minute Gift Ideas for Kids, Tweens & Teens That Will Still Get Here in Time for Christmas These Are the Best Lego Deals Right Now—Just in Time for Holiday Gifting The Nespresso Vertuo Next is a Massive 50% Off Right Now—With Free Shipping Our 10 Favorite Toys Under $30 From Amazon's 2022 Holiday Toy List Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit