Take Advantage of Amazon's Last-Minute Hanukkah Book Sale & Stock Up for All 8 Nights

From Paw Patrol to Sesame Street, it’s not too late to grab some new Hanukkah picture books

By Lauren Levy
Published on December 16, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Hanukkah Book Sale tout
Photo:

Amazon

It’s hard to believe that Hanukkah 2022 is officially upon us, but here we go. And as parents know, whether you have one kiddo or an entire crew, it can be a lot. With eight crazy nights to celebrate (and potentially fill), it can sometimes feel like a shopping marathon. And as you hit that finish line, you might forget everything that you bought along the way and want to scurry to add a few things that you’ll actually get in time. And the wonderful thing about the holidays is taking some inspiration from your childhood and making your own traditions—like the classic Hanukkah gift: good ol’ books.

Whether you go all out for one night of Hanukkah with gifts, or go for little presents along the way, you can’t go wrong with gifting kiddos the joy of Hanukkah-themed books to read and Amazon has them on sale right now—with fast shipping for Prime members. You can stick with already established favorites like Paw Patrol and Sesame Street or introduce new seasonal favorites—all at prices up to 60% off.

11 Hanukkah Books on Sale Right Now

Happy Hanukkah, Curious George tabbed board book

Amazon

10 Other Favorite Hanukkah Books 

The Very Hungry Caterpillar's 8 Nights of Chanukah

Amazon

Shop More Holiday Deals

