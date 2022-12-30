This Is the One Beauty Product I Tell All My Busy Mom Friends They Need

I’m embarrassed to admit it, but I have never been a religious nightly face washer. There are a couple of reasons for this. First, I’m a mom of two, and by 8 pm, I don’t have the energy to scrub my face before it hits the pillow. Second, I have never—until now—found a makeup remover all that terrific at doing its stated job.

Then I went out to dinner with a group of new friends, and skincare products became the topic of conversation. Makeup remover, especially one that was safe and gentle enough to use around the eyes, was a must-have for everyone at the table, and one friend shared her all-time favorite clean beauty product: Farmacy Clearly Clean Cleansing Balm cleansing balm.



I was so desperate to join my mature, face-washing peers that I bought it on Amazon before we even paid our tab. And when it arrived two days later, I scurried to the bathroom to try it.

The smooth and light texture of the mint-green, semi-solid balm was immediately a win. It melts to the touch and is more moisturizing than other cleansers I have used, making it perfect for sensitive skin. Plus, its scent is both mild and intoxicatingly good: a bit of citrus, a bit of ginger.

You massage the balm all over your face and around the eyes, then rinse with water. If you’re washing heavier make-up off, you can wipe with a damp cloth to help with removal, but I haven’t found this necessary. Just a quick massage, rinse and towel-dry—we are talking less than one minute—and my eyes were clear of liner and mascara, and my entire face was bright. Trust me, this is something even the busiest, most exhausted parent can do, and it will make you feel so much more human again.

Out of curiosity, I dug into the “how” of this product. Sunflower and ginger root oils remove makeup, and papaya extract leaves the skin luminous. And the great scent is thanks to lime, orange, and bergamot essential oils. I may not be at the spa, but I can pretend. Farmacy Clearly Clean Cleansing Balm also has no parabens, phthalates, or synthetic fragrances, so you can wash your face guilt-free.

So for 2023, I’m saying goodbye to a dirty face and hello to a consistently clean one. My skin—and my pillow—are sure to thank me.

