By Chaunie Brusie
Published on April 14, 2023

The transition from winter wardrobes to warm-weather clothes can be an invigorating time—but not if you don’t have the right storage to make the switch. I certainly don’t have an extensive wardrobe, but it still feels nice to separate my seasonal wardrobes whenever possible. 

And while I normally just stuff my off-season clothes in a garbage bag or a leftover Rubbermaid tote from my kids’ hand-me-downs, I have to admit that these flexible storage totes from Amazon look far more appealing—and organized. With a 60-pound capacity, these fabric bags from Fab Totes can easily hold your off-season clothes, your kids’ clothes, toys, stuffed animals, or even household supplies, and for only $21.99 for a two-pack, they’re a total steal.

The storage totes are a #1 best-seller on Amazon and shoppers say they provide “affordable organization” and have a shocking capacity to hold way more than you might expect. “In just one tote I was able to fit two bed pillows, two euro pillows, and one small rectangular decorative pillow with room left over for more,” wrote one reviewer. “My very thick queen-size comforter fits beautifully into another without having to squish and force the zipper closed around it.” Other reviewers mentioned that the totes even fit their king-size comforter sets.

While the totes are soft fabric, they are stackable, so you can customize your own storage space. Amazon reviews indicate that people use them under the bed, in closets, and even in the garage. The attached handles make them a breeze to move around, and the convenient clear front panel means you’ll be able to see at a glance what the contents of each bag are.

“I love that I can view what I've stored in the box without having to open it,” shared one reviewer. 

Storing items away can also sometimes be risky, because things like mold or bugs can invade, but these totes are made of a breathable fabric, so your stored items have some room to ventilate. And if you need extra storage, buyers can scoop up these bags in a two-pack, three-pack, four-pack, six-pack, or eight-pack. 

“This has been the best purchase I made to make sure I stay organized,” raved a reviewer. Consider us sold.

