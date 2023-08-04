Amazon’s Back-to-School Sale Is Here With Huge Savings on Backpacks, Shoes, Clothing, and More

With the end of summer in sight, back-to-school season is officially here. As your little one soaks in their last days of freedom, Amazon is making the transition a bit easier for parents with huge savings across school essentials at their Back-to-School storefront. Not only is gear like backpacks and lunch boxes on sale, there are also massive savings across clothing, shoes, and school uniforms right now. Plus, Amazon Prime members can score quick and free shipping to make back-to-school shopping as painless as possible —no matter how long your child's list is this year.

To help parents save time and money, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite finds across categories. Hopefully these savings make prepping for the new school year a little easier.

Best Deals on Backpacks and Lunch Bags

It seems like Amazon has every type of backpack and lunchbox imaginable and right now, many of them are on sale. Score the perfect one that expresses your child’s personality—without paying full price—and get them excited for the first day of school with their new gear.

Best Deals on Shoes and Socks

As you marvel over how much your child has grown this summer (and potentially destroyed their current sneakers from all of that hard playing), it’s a great time to restock on shoes and socks for the year ahead. Get the next size up for that inevitable day when they come home complaining about their feet hurting, and you can never have too many socks since they all seem to go mysteriously missing anyways.

Best Deals on Clothes

Just like with shoes, all of the clothing your kids wore last fall and winter likely won’t fit this time around. This means that back-to-school shopping isn’t complete without stocking up on some clothing essentials. Whether your little child needs a complete wardrobe shopping or only some essentials, the sale is a great time to snag basics like t-shirts, leggings, and more.

Best Deals on Uniforms

If your child’s school requires them to wear a uniform, getting dressed in the morning might be easier, but back-to-school shopping may not be due to the potentially high costs. Thankfully, Amazon has a huge selection of school uniform essentials on sale right now so you can stock up on everything your child needs for every season.

Best Deals on Kids’ Outerwear

Although cooler weather might seem like a distant dream right now, it will be here before we know it. And although your kids likely won’t be rocking a jacket on the first day of school, now’s the time to snag some warmer outerwear for the upcoming winter months while they’re highly discounted.