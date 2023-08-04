News & Trends Amazon’s Back-to-School Sale Is Here With Huge Savings on Backpacks, Shoes, Clothing, and More Prices start at just $6. By Lauren Levy Published on August 4, 2023 We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Parents / Daisy Rodriguez With the end of summer in sight, back-to-school season is officially here. As your little one soaks in their last days of freedom, Amazon is making the transition a bit easier for parents with huge savings across school essentials at their Back-to-School storefront. Not only is gear like backpacks and lunch boxes on sale, there are also massive savings across clothing, shoes, and school uniforms right now. Plus, Amazon Prime members can score quick and free shipping to make back-to-school shopping as painless as possible —no matter how long your child's list is this year. To help parents save time and money, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite finds across categories. Hopefully these savings make prepping for the new school year a little easier. Best Deals on Backpacks and Lunch Bags Amazon It seems like Amazon has every type of backpack and lunchbox imaginable and right now, many of them are on sale. Score the perfect one that expresses your child’s personality—without paying full price—and get them excited for the first day of school with their new gear. Under Armour Hustle 5.0 Backpack, $41 (was $55) Alaza Dinosaur Backpack, $14 (was $29) Mchiver Unicorn Backpack, $17 (was $33) Aimeen Mermaid Backpack with Lunch Bag & Pencil Box, $34 (was $49) Vaschy Dinosaur Preschool/Kindergarten Backpack, $17 (was $24) Kasqo Neoprene Lunch Bag, Pink Unicorn, $8 (was $19) Bentgo Kids 5-Compartment Lunch Box (Solid), $28 (was $40) FlowFly Kids Insulated Lunch Box, Astronaut, $13 (was $22) Alaza Sloth Insulated Lunch Box, $7 (was $17) Bentgo Kids 5-Compartment Lunch Box (Patterned), $30 (was $40) Best Deals on Shoes and Socks Amazon As you marvel over how much your child has grown this summer (and potentially destroyed their current sneakers from all of that hard playing), it’s a great time to restock on shoes and socks for the year ahead. Get the next size up for that inevitable day when they come home complaining about their feet hurting, and you can never have too many socks since they all seem to go mysteriously missing anyways. Under Armour Jet '21 Basketball Shoe, $34 (was $50) Puma Softride Sophia Slip-On Sneaker, $35 (was $55) Skechers Girl's Modern Joggers, $38 (was $62) UBFEN Kids Sneakers Boys Girls Tennis Shoes, $34 (was $45) Under Armour Assert 9 Ptspl Running Shoe, $30 (was $55) Hanes Girls Cool Comfort Ankle Socks (12-Pack), $6 (was $10) Comfoex Boys Ankle Socks (6-Pack), $12 (was $15) Adidas Trefoil Cushioned Crew Socks (6-Pack), $9 (was $18) Cotton Day Knee High School Uniform Dress Socks (3-Pack), $10 (was $16) Adidas Angle Stripe Low Cut Socks (6-Pack), $12 (was $16) Best Deals on Clothes Amazon Just like with shoes, all of the clothing your kids wore last fall and winter likely won’t fit this time around. This means that back-to-school shopping isn’t complete without stocking up on some clothing essentials. Whether your little child needs a complete wardrobe shopping or only some essentials, the sale is a great time to snag basics like t-shirts, leggings, and more. ’Kindergarten Vibes Only’ T-Shirt, $15 (was $25) Amazon Essentials Fleece Crew-Neck Sweatshirts (2-Pack), starts at $16 (was $26) Miss Popular Girls Super Soft Short Sleeve T-Shirts (3-Pack), $18 (was $22) Real Essentials Mesh Basketball Shorts (5-Pack), $33 (was $50) Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve and Sleeveless Tunic Tops (3-Pack), $15 (was $19) VikitaI Toddler Long Sleeve Dress, $16 (was $21) Under Armour Boys' Tech Big Logo Short Sleeve T-Shirt, $15 (was $20) Amazon Essentials Leggings (5-Pack), $8 (was $17) Gymboree Sleeve Button-Up Shirt, $13 (was $33) Disney Girls T-Shirts (3-Pack), $20 (was $25) Best Deals on Uniforms Amazon If your child’s school requires them to wear a uniform, getting dressed in the morning might be easier, but back-to-school shopping may not be due to the potentially high costs. Thankfully, Amazon has a huge selection of school uniform essentials on sale right now so you can stock up on everything your child needs for every season. Izod Girls' School Uniform Pull-on Scooter Skirt, $8 (was $17) French Toast Boys' Short Sleeve Pique Polo Uniform Shirt, $7 (was $18) French Toast Girls' V-Neck Jumper, $10 (was $25) Izod boys School Uniform Short Sleeve Polo Shirt, starts at $8 (was $12) French Toast Girl's Short Sleeve Peter Pan Collar Blouse, $10 (was $17) French Toast Boys' Long Sleeve Oxford Shirt, $12 (was $25) French Toast Girls' Stretch Twill Skinny Leg Pants, $16 (was $31) Izod Boys' School Uniform Twill Khaki Pants, $11 (was $23) Izod Girls School Uniform Sensory-Friendly Pleated Scooter Skirt , starts at $10 (was $19) French Toast Girls' Long Sleeve Woven Shirt with Peter Pan Collar, $12 (was $22) Best Deals on Kids’ Outerwear Amazon Although cooler weather might seem like a distant dream right now, it will be here before we know it. Although cooler weather might seem like a distant dream right now, it will be here before we know it. And although your kids likely won't be rocking a jacket on the first day of school, now's the time to snag some warmer outerwear for the upcoming winter months while they're highly discounted. Columbia Girls' Switchback Ii Jacket, starts at $25 (was $45) Moerdeng Kid's Ski Jacket, starts at $60 (was $100) Levi's Girls' Denim Trucker Jacket, $21 (was $44) Columbia Girls' Benton Springs Fleece, $27 (was $36) Swisswell Fleece Hoodie, $40 (was $76) Amazon Essentials Girls and Toddlers Water-Resistant Puffer Jacket, starts at $20 (was $25) Columbia Boys' Watertight Jacket, $49 (was $75) Amazon Essentials Boys and Toddlers' Polar Fleece Full-Zip Mock Jacket, $12+ (was $20) 