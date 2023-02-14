The Best Deals on Strollers and Car Seats from Graco, Britax, Baby Jogger, BOB, and More at the Amazon Baby Sale

If you’re in the market for any baby items right now, from big-ticket pieces like convertible car seats to jogging strollers to smaller items like baby monitors or even a new diaper bag, you have to check out the massive Amazon Baby sale happening right now.

When I tell you that I gasped aloud at some of the savings available at the moment, I am not exaggerating. We are talking savings in the hundreds of dollars. Some of the deals almost make me wish I was pregnant again. (Almost.) I highly suggest you check out all of the different sales going on right now, but if you want some fast-track recommendations, you can’t go wrong with this Britax convertible car seat that’s a savings of over $110, a Graco SnugFit 35 Elite infant car seat that’s $80 off, the BOB jogging stroller that’s nearly $150 off (!), the Evenflo Pivot Modular Travel System that’s a whopping 33% off, a double bike trailer that’s such a good deal you need to tell your friends about it, a deeply discounted video monitor and to top it off, this adorable Petunia Pickle diaper bag backpack.

Graco Car Seats

Amazon

Whether you’re looking for a newborn carrier car seat, a convertible car seat that will last you well into the toddler years, or you’re ready to move into the booster days, Graco has got you covered with these amazing deals.

Britax Car Seats

Amazon

Speaking of car seats, if you’ve had your eye on bringing home a Britax, we have some good news for you: there are some incredible deals on Britax car seats right now, from convertible car seats to boosters to the famous all-in-one you can use for 10 years. Some of the Britax seats are nearly $100 off! We also owned a Britax in the past that survived a horrible T-bone accident when someone ran a red light and hit me—my entire Chevy Traverse was totaled, but my Britax didn’t sustain a single scratch.



Jogging Strollers

Amazon

From Jeep to Baby Jogger to Graco to the BOB, there are plenty of great jogging stroller options—and even double jogging strollers—for sale on Amazon right now. And if you’re a new parent, I can’t emphasize enough how useful a jogging stroller is, even if you don’t actually ever plan on jogging. I love our beloved Baby Trend jogger so much that I have used it through having five children and even purchased the same stroller twice.



Travel Systems

Amazon

Travel systems are often the best deal to get both a stroller and an infant car seat; you’ll only use the infant car seat for a few months, but the stroller can be used well past by the new baby days, so it’s well worth the investment. Whether you’re looking to spend a bit more with a chic Chicco system, want a lightweight travel system, or are looking for a lightning deal to score major on with a Graco, there’s something for everyone.



Other Baby Essentials

Amazon

Spring is coming, so it’s the perfect time to pick up this double bike trailer that can also work as a stroller (seriously, this is an amazing deal at $150 off!). It’s also a good time to stock up Amazon brand baby wipes, nab a great deal on a HelloBaby video monitor, or grab some organic applesauce pouches to stash in the diaper bag as you start to venture outside more. Oh, and speaking of diaper bags, don’t forget to upgrade yours for more than 50% off. Score!