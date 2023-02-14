News & Trends The Best Deals on Strollers and Car Seats from Graco, Britax, Baby Jogger, BOB, and More at the Amazon Baby Sale The savings are huge on these big-ticket items. By Chaunie Brusie, R.N., BSN Published on February 14, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Parents / Reese Herrington If you’re in the market for any baby items right now, from big-ticket pieces like convertible car seats to jogging strollers to smaller items like baby monitors or even a new diaper bag, you have to check out the massive Amazon Baby sale happening right now. When I tell you that I gasped aloud at some of the savings available at the moment, I am not exaggerating. We are talking savings in the hundreds of dollars. Some of the deals almost make me wish I was pregnant again. (Almost.) I highly suggest you check out all of the different sales going on right now, but if you want some fast-track recommendations, you can’t go wrong with this Britax convertible car seat that’s a savings of over $110, a Graco SnugFit 35 Elite infant car seat that’s $80 off, the BOB jogging stroller that’s nearly $150 off (!), the Evenflo Pivot Modular Travel System that’s a whopping 33% off, a double bike trailer that’s such a good deal you need to tell your friends about it, a deeply discounted video monitor and to top it off, this adorable Petunia Pickle diaper bag backpack. Graco Car Seats Amazon Whether you’re looking for a newborn carrier car seat, a convertible car seat that will last you well into the toddler years, or you’re ready to move into the booster days, Graco has got you covered with these amazing deals. Graco Size4Me 65 Convertible Car Seat, Matrix $160.99 (was $229.99); amazon.com GRACO SnugFit 35 Elite Infant Car Seat Baby Car Seat $188.99 (was $269.99); amazon.com Graco TurboBooster Grow High Back Booster $104.99 (was $149.99); amazon.com Graco Landmark 3-in-1 Car Seat $188.99 (was $269.99); amazon.com Graco Extend2Fit 3-in-1 Car Seat $174.99 (was $249.99); amazon.com Britax Car Seats Amazon Speaking of car seats, if you’ve had your eye on bringing home a Britax, we have some good news for you: there are some incredible deals on Britax car seats right now, from convertible car seats to boosters to the famous all-in-one you can use for 10 years. Some of the Britax seats are nearly $100 off! We also owned a Britax in the past that survived a horrible T-bone accident when someone ran a red light and hit me—my entire Chevy Traverse was totaled, but my Britax didn’t sustain a single scratch. Britax One4Life ClickTight All-in-One Car Seat $299.99 (was $399.99); amazon.com Britax Grow with You ClickTight Harness-2-Booster Car Seat $262.42 (was $349.99); amazon.com Britax Boulevard Clicktight Convertible Car Seat $258.99 (was $369.99); amazon.com Britax Emblem 3 Stage Convertible Car Seat, Dash $199.99 (was $249.99); amazon.com Britax Grow with You ClickTight+ Harness-to-Booster $300 (was $399.99); amazon.com Jogging Strollers Amazon From Jeep to Baby Jogger to Graco to the BOB, there are plenty of great jogging stroller options—and even double jogging strollers—for sale on Amazon right now. And if you’re a new parent, I can’t emphasize enough how useful a jogging stroller is, even if you don’t actually ever plan on jogging. I love our beloved Baby Trend jogger so much that I have used it through having five children and even purchased the same stroller twice. Graco Modes Jogger 2.0 $202.99 (was $289.99); amazon.com Baby Jogger City Mini GT2 All-Terrain Stroller, Jet $309.99 (was $399.99); amazon.com Jeep Cross-Country Sport Plus Jogging Stroller $203.92 (was $239.99); amazon.com Joovy Zoom360 Ultralight Jogging Stroller $289.99 (was $339.99); amazon.com Joovy Zoom X2 Double Jogging Stroller $515.99 (was $599.99); amazon.com Baby Trend Range Jogger Stroller, Millennium $111.99 (was $119.99); amazon.com BOB Gear Revolution Flex 3.0 Jogging Stroller $440 (was $549.99); amazon.com Travel Systems Amazon Travel systems are often the best deal to get both a stroller and an infant car seat; you’ll only use the infant car seat for a few months, but the stroller can be used well past by the new baby days, so it’s well worth the investment. Whether you’re looking to spend a bit more with a chic Chicco system, want a lightweight travel system, or are looking for a lightning deal to score major on with a Graco, there’s something for everyone. Graco FastAction SE Travel System, Hilt $164.99 (was $234.99); amazon.com Graco FastAction SE Travel System, Derby $164.99 (was $234.99); amazon.com Graco Tempo Travel System, Pipp $164.49 (was $249.99); amazon.com Evenflo Pivot Modular Travel System With SafeMax Car Seat $214.16 (was $319.99); amazon.com Chicco Corso LE Modular Travel System $554.99 (was $599.99); amazon.com Other Baby Essentials Amazon Spring is coming, so it’s the perfect time to pick up this double bike trailer that can also work as a stroller (seriously, this is an amazing deal at $150 off!). It’s also a good time to stock up Amazon brand baby wipes, nab a great deal on a HelloBaby video monitor, or grab some organic applesauce pouches to stash in the diaper bag as you start to venture outside more. Oh, and speaking of diaper bags, don’t forget to upgrade yours for more than 50% off. Score! HelloBaby Video Monitor $59.90 (was $129.99); amazon.com VTech VM923-2 Video Baby Monitor $79.95 (was $109.95); amazon.com Graco Pack 'n Play Day2Dream Travel Bassinet Playard with Portable Bassinet + Diaper Changer $181.99 (was $259.99) ;amazon.com Graco Floor2Table 7 in 1 High Chair $118.99 (was $169.99); amazon.com Jeep Everest 2-in-1 Child Bike Trailer and Stroller $349.99 (was $499.99); amazon.com Amazon Elements Baby Wipes 810-count $15.67 (was $19.40); amazon.com Plum Organics Blueberry and Carrot Applesauce Pouches $15.91 (was $34.24); amazon.com Diaper Bag Backpack $41.99 + extra 10% off coupon for Prime members (was $89.99); amazon.com Petunia Pickle Bottom Meta Backpack $89.99 (was $149); amazon.com Shop More Deals for Parents 12 Boredom-Busting Puzzles, Games, and STEM Kits for Kids, By Age This Popular Video Baby Monitor Is an Editor Favorite—and Nearly 50% Off Right Now The Best Early Presidents’ Day Sales on Baby Gear You Can Shop Right Now Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit