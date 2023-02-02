Raising babies is more expensive now than ever, plus with the after-holiday wallet squeeze, any opportunity to save on baby gear and essentials—from swaddle blankets to double strollers to a top-rated diaper cream—is a major win.

The good news is that Amazon is having an epic Baby Sale right now where you can save more than 50% off top-rated baby sleep products, strollers, and other essentials that make parenting just a little easier.

Baby Sleep

In parenting, getting as much sleep as possible is a top priority. There are great tools to help everyone catch their zzz’s, including comfortable (and waterproof) mattresses, a soothing sound machine to ease baby into sleep, or the softest swaddle blanket.

Strollers

Whether you need a double stroller, a convertible stroller, or one that’s lightweight for travel, this big-ticket baby item can feel like a second set of legs when you’re out with the kids. Of course, each type of stroller has pros and cons, but finding the one that works best for your needs makes a huge difference—and it’s definitely an easier purchase to make when it’s more than 30% off.

Baby Gear

There are tons of savings to be had on baby gear aimed to make things easier for parents. If you’re a family of foodies, a grow-with-baby high chair can help your little one find their love for food. If your family is more into family walks, a baby carrier 30% off is a good deal. And a portable crib is usually on most baby registry lists for good reason—you'll always need a safe place to put them down wherever you are.

Baby Care Essentials

Taking care of our babies each day requires products beyond those big-ticket items. Creams to help soothe their delicate skin or address things like diaper rash are always wise to have on hand, and been there done that parents will tell you that a stack of soft washcloths are a multifunctional must. And of course, parents can never have enough diapers and wipes.

