Amazon is Having an Epic Baby Sale Right Now—Here Are Our Top Picks

Strollers, portable cribs, diapers, and more are all on major sale.

By Devan McGuinness
Published on February 2, 2023

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Amazon Baby Sale
Photo:

Parents / Reese Herrington

Raising babies is more expensive now than ever, plus with the after-holiday wallet squeeze, any opportunity to save on baby gear and essentials—from swaddle blankets to double strollers to a top-rated diaper cream—is a major win.

The good news is that Amazon is having an epic Baby Sale right now where you can save more than 50% off top-rated baby sleep products, strollers, and other essentials that make parenting just a little easier.

Baby Sleep

MyBaby Baby Sound Machine White Noise Sound Machine for Baby

Amazon

In parenting, getting as much sleep as possible is a top priority. There are great tools to help everyone catch their zzz’s, including comfortable (and waterproof) mattresses, a soothing sound machine to ease baby into sleep, or the softest swaddle blanket.

Strollers

Contours Options Elite V2 Convertible Double Toddler and Baby Stroller

Amazon

Whether you need a double stroller, a convertible stroller, or one that’s lightweight for travel, this big-ticket baby item can feel like a second set of legs when you’re out with the kids. Of course, each type of stroller has pros and cons, but finding the one that works best for your needs makes a huge difference—and it’s definitely an easier purchase to make when it’s more than 30% off.

Baby Gear

Graco Pack 'n Play Simple Solutions Playard

Amazon

There are tons of savings to be had on baby gear aimed to make things easier for parents. If you’re a family of foodies, a grow-with-baby high chair can help your little one find their love for food. If your family is more into family walks, a baby carrier 30% off is a good deal. And a portable crib is usually on most baby registry lists for good reason—you'll always need a safe place to put them down wherever you are.

Baby Care Essentials

Mustela Baby Oil - Moisturizing Oil for Massage

Amazon

Taking care of our babies each day requires products beyond those big-ticket items. Creams to help soothe their delicate skin or address things like diaper rash are always wise to have on hand, and been there done that parents will tell you that a stack of soft washcloths are a multifunctional must. And of course, parents can never have enough diapers and wipes.

Shop More Deals for Parents


Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Parents Black Friday Sale Tout
The 35 Best Cyber Monday Deals on BOB Strollers, Nintendo, Nespresso and More
BBB Winter Clearance tout
Save More Than 75% Off During BuyBuy Baby’s Blowout Sale
Early Prime Event Deals
Amazon's Historic Prime Early Access Ends Tonight—Shop the 60 Best Parents-Approved Deals Now
Outdoor Snow Toys for Kids Tout
12 Super Fun Snow Toys That’ll Get the Kids Some Fresh Air This Winter
adoption shopping list
Adoptive and Foster Parent Shopping List
Snowsuit Deals Tout
Score These Kids Snowsuits From Columbia, Lands’ End, Amazon, and More For Up to 45% Off
An image of a pregnant woman on a computer.
Baby Registry Tips for Parents on a Budget
old navy long weekend sale on winter clothes for kids tout
Old Navy Has a Huge Sale on Kids Winter Clothes This Long Weekend—Here Are Our Top Picks
Best Cyber Week Toys
The 40 Best Cyber Week Deals on Toys for Kids of All Ages
chicco bravo trio travel system on colored background
Baby Must-Haves (and Don't-Needs) for Your Registry
Britax One4Life ClickTight All-in-One Car Seat
This Is the Only Car Seat I Recommend to All My Parent Friends—And It's $80 Off Right Now
Heyup Boxe Smart Projector Tout
TikTok Is Loving This Portable Movie Projector—and So Will the Entire Family
toy deals roundup
So Many Toy Deals Are Finally Live on Amazon Today – We Rounded Up the 20 Best for All Ages
Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale Tout
Ugg, Le Creuset, Nuna and More—Our Favorite Deals for the Whole Family at the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale
Last Minute Gifts for Kids Tout
Last-Minute Gift Ideas for Kids, Tweens, and Teens That Will Still Get Here in Time for Christmas
An images of a mom holding her baby.
11 Newborn Items You Don't Actually Need