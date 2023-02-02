News & Trends Amazon is Having an Epic Baby Sale Right Now—Here Are Our Top Picks Strollers, portable cribs, diapers, and more are all on major sale. By Devan McGuinness Published on February 2, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Parents / Reese Herrington Raising babies is more expensive now than ever, plus with the after-holiday wallet squeeze, any opportunity to save on baby gear and essentials—from swaddle blankets to double strollers to a top-rated diaper cream—is a major win. The good news is that Amazon is having an epic Baby Sale right now where you can save more than 50% off top-rated baby sleep products, strollers, and other essentials that make parenting just a little easier. Baby Sleep Amazon In parenting, getting as much sleep as possible is a top priority. There are great tools to help everyone catch their zzz’s, including comfortable (and waterproof) mattresses, a soothing sound machine to ease baby into sleep, or the softest swaddle blanket. Sealy Posturepedic Grow 2-Stage Waterproof Mattress $99.98 (was $129.99); amazon.com MyBaby Baby Sound Machine $16.20 (was $19.99); amazon.com Burt's Bees Baby Swaddle Blankets $15.37 (was $21.95); amazon.com Little Seeds Monarch Hill Ivy Black Metal Baby Crib $239.99 (was $361.99); amazon.com Strollers Amazon Whether you need a double stroller, a convertible stroller, or one that’s lightweight for travel, this big-ticket baby item can feel like a second set of legs when you’re out with the kids. Of course, each type of stroller has pros and cons, but finding the one that works best for your needs makes a huge difference—and it’s definitely an easier purchase to make when it’s more than 30% off. Kolcraft Cloud Plus Lightweight Easy Fold Compact Travel Stroller $66.99 (was $79.99); amazon.com Contours Options Elite V2 Convertible Double Stroller $339.00 (was $499.99); amazon.com Dream On Me Lightweight and Compact Coast Rider Stroller $89.24 (was $129.99); amazon.com Contours Element Side-by-Side Convertible Stroller $647.95 (was $899.99); amazon.com Baby Gear Amazon There are tons of savings to be had on baby gear aimed to make things easier for parents. If you’re a family of foodies, a grow-with-baby high chair can help your little one find their love for food. If your family is more into family walks, a baby carrier 30% off is a good deal. And a portable crib is usually on most baby registry lists for good reason—you'll always need a safe place to put them down wherever you are. Diaper Genie Pail $51.29 (was $59.99); amazon.com Graco Pack 'n Play Simple Solutions Playard $69.99 (was $99.99); amazon.com Contours Love 3 Position Convertible Baby Carrier $64.70 (was $99.99); amazon.com Bellababy Adjustable Convertible Baby High Chairs $79.99 (was $119.98); amazon.com Kolkraft Healthy Lite Portable Bassinet $61.15 (was $89.99); amazon.com Baby Care Essentials Amazon Taking care of our babies each day requires products beyond those big-ticket items. Creams to help soothe their delicate skin or address things like diaper rash are always wise to have on hand, and been there done that parents will tell you that a stack of soft washcloths are a multifunctional must. And of course, parents can never have enough diapers and wipes. Boudreaux's Butt Paste Maximum Strength Diaper Rash Cream $20.26 (was $22.99); amazon.com Honest Diapers, Sizes 1-5 $49.99-$54.99 + save an additional 20% off coupon when you Subscribe and Save; amazon.com Amazon Baby Wipes (9-Pack) $18.99; amazon.com Mustela Baby Oil $10.80 (was $13.50); amazon.com Burt's Bees Baby Washcloths $5.59 (was $7.95); amazon.com Papablic 6-in-1 Baby Bottle Sterilizer and Dryer $93.49 (was $139.99); amazon.com Burt's Bees Baby Burt's Bees Baby $12.99 (was $26.95); amazon.com Shop More Deals for Parents This Wildly Popular Dyson Dupe Cordless Stick Vacuum Is Less Than $150 Right Now 20 Valentine's Day Gift Ideas for Kids Under $15 These 10 Super Cute Squishmallows Make the Perfect Valentine's Day Gift for Kids This Best-Selling Galaxy Projector Turns Any Room Into a Star-Filled Wonder Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit