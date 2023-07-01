The Best Amazon 4th of July Deals for Parents on Strollers, Pool Floats, Tablets, and So Much More

Baby gear, coffeemakers, Dyson vacuums, and outdoor fun are all on sale.

20 Canât-Miss 4th of July Deals for Parents Tout
4th of July means celebrations and gatherings with friends and family, but it's also a weekend of some pretty epic sales. Amazon is no stranger to big sales, what with Prime Day right around the corner, and the this long holiday weekend is no exception. It's the perfect time to score major deals on everything from baby gear to electronics to items to really make this year's backyard season the best one ever.

A new gas firepit table discounted $100 will make nighttime sparklers even more enjoyable, while the kids will have tons of fun soaking each other with reusable water balloons or lounging in the water. Parents can stay hands-free with a new stroller travel system or Nova baby swing and if you’re in an area affected by wildfire smoke, be sure to pick up a highly-rated air purifier on sale to help make the air safer to breathe. 

When it’s time to wind down for the night, fire up the movie projector or get the kids settled with a deeply discounted Fire tablet. And don’t forget deals on Shark vacuums and Roombas that will make party-clean up a breeze.

Keep reading to see our top finds from Amazon's 4th of July sales,

Best Deals on Baby Gear 

Amazon Prime Day BOB Gear Revolution Flex 3.0 Jogging Stroller, Graphite Black

Amazon

Feel free to take the party outside with a baby thanks to a deep discount on a playpen with mat that can be used outdoors or hit the road with a new BOB jogging stroller. And if you’re pumping this holiday, the Momcozy Hands-Free Breast Pump makes traveling or entertaining much easier. 

Best Deals on Outdoor Summer Fun

Amazon Prime Day Aqua Premium Convertible Pool Float Lounge â Extra Large â Heavy Duty, Inflatable Pool Floats for Adults with Cupholder â Multiple Colors

Amazon

Don your new Rayban sunglasses while firing up a new Royal Gourmet Charcoal Grill for hungry guests, then set up the pool volleyball net to stay cool in more ways than one. And when the sun goes down, a gas fire pit table will keep everyone warm while you enjoy those summer nights together. Don’t forget the glow-in-the-dark party goods for the kids!

Best Deals on Home Products

Amazon Prime Day Shark HP102 Clean Sense Air Purifier for Home, Allergies

Amazon

An air purifier is a must for much of the country right now, while a new Roomba, Shark, or Dyson can help keep your whole house clean. And if you’ll be doing a lot of hosting this summer, you’ll definitely want to pick up a countertop ice maker to keep the drinks flowing and the party going.

Best Deals on Tech

Amazon Prime Day Amazon Fire TV 50" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV

Amazon

Whether you’re in the market for a new Smart TV or just want a smaller tablet (that's currently $100 off!) to take on the road with the kids, there are plenty of sales on Amazon tech happening for the fourth. Don’t forget to check out a mini projector that can be used to take movie night outdoors for a memory your kids won’t soon forget. 

Shop More Deals for Parents

