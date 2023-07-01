Products & Gear The Best Amazon 4th of July Deals for Parents on Strollers, Pool Floats, Tablets, and So Much More Baby gear, coffeemakers, Dyson vacuums, and outdoor fun are all on sale. By Chaunie Brusie, RN, BSN Published on July 1, 2023 We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Parents / Reese Herrington 4th of July means celebrations and gatherings with friends and family, but it's also a weekend of some pretty epic sales. Amazon is no stranger to big sales, what with Prime Day right around the corner, and the this long holiday weekend is no exception. It's the perfect time to score major deals on everything from baby gear to electronics to items to really make this year's backyard season the best one ever. A new gas firepit table discounted $100 will make nighttime sparklers even more enjoyable, while the kids will have tons of fun soaking each other with reusable water balloons or lounging in the water. Parents can stay hands-free with a new stroller travel system or Nova baby swing and if you’re in an area affected by wildfire smoke, be sure to pick up a highly-rated air purifier on sale to help make the air safer to breathe. When it’s time to wind down for the night, fire up the movie projector or get the kids settled with a deeply discounted Fire tablet. And don’t forget deals on Shark vacuums and Roombas that will make party-clean up a breeze. Keep reading to see our top finds from Amazon's 4th of July sales, Best Deals on Baby Gear Amazon Feel free to take the party outside with a baby thanks to a deep discount on a playpen with mat that can be used outdoors or hit the road with a new BOB jogging stroller. And if you’re pumping this holiday, the Momcozy Hands-Free Breast Pump makes traveling or entertaining much easier. Momcozy M5 Hands-Free Breast Pump, $165 (originally $260) BOB Gear Revolution Flex 3.0 Jogging Stroller, $440 (originally $550) Blahoo 2-in-1 Infant Stroller, $150 (originally $180) Nova Baby Swing $150 (originally $200) Larex Baby Swing, $106 with on-site coupon (originally $190) BabyBond 3-in-1 Baby Bassinet $145 with on-site coupon (originally $190) Maxi-Cosi Zelia Luxe 5-in-1 Modular System $399 (originally $500) Baby Playpen with Mat, $70 (originally $100) Best Deals on Outdoor Summer Fun Amazon Don your new Rayban sunglasses while firing up a new Royal Gourmet Charcoal Grill for hungry guests, then set up the pool volleyball net to stay cool in more ways than one. And when the sun goes down, a gas fire pit table will keep everyone warm while you enjoy those summer nights together. Don’t forget the glow-in-the-dark party goods for the kids! Reusable Water Balloons, $10 (originally $15) Aqua Premium Convertible Pool Float Lounge, $76 (originally $115) Aqua Supersized Floating Water Mat, $135 (originally $176) Wekapo Beach Blanket, $28 with on-site coupon (originally $35) Hover-1 Helix Electric Hoverboard, $118 (originally $180) JOYIN Inflatable Pool Float Set Volleyball Net, $30 (originally $37) Gas Fire Pit Table, $200 (originally $300) Royal Gourmet 30" BBQ Charcoal Grill and Offset Smoker, $120 (originally $160) Ray-Ban Hexagonal Sunglasses, $132 (originally $166) Glow Sticks, 100-Pack, $10 (originally $20) Best Deals on Home Products Amazon An air purifier is a must for much of the country right now, while a new Roomba, Shark, or Dyson can help keep your whole house clean. And if you’ll be doing a lot of hosting this summer, you’ll definitely want to pick up a countertop ice maker to keep the drinks flowing and the party going. Shark HP102 Clean Sense Air Purifier, $150 (originally $230) Keurig K-Mini, $60 (originally $100) Homeika Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $90 with on-site coupon (originally $100) SereneLife Folding Treadmill, $310 (originally $470) Nectar Queen Mattress, $699 (originally $900) iRobot Roomba 621 Robot Vacuum, $190 (originally $250) Hibada Home Office Desk Chair, $130 (originally $170) Shark ICZ362H Vertex Cordless Vacuum with IQ Display, $280 (originally $400) Shark RV1001AE IQ Robot Self-Empty Vacuum, $300 (originally $600) Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $350 (originally $470) AgLuckyCountertop Ice Maker Machine, $90 (originally $120) Best Deals on Tech Amazon Whether you’re in the market for a new Smart TV or just want a smaller tablet (that's currently $100 off!) to take on the road with the kids, there are plenty of sales on Amazon tech happening for the fourth. Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet, $90 (originally $190) Amazon Fire TV 75" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV, $720 (originally $1,050) Amazon Eero Pro Mesh WiFi router, $70 (originally $160) Luna Controller with Phone Clip Bundle, $53(originally $83) Fire TV 50" 4K UHD smart TV, $310 (originally $450) AuKing Mini Projector, $66 (originally $100) JBL Endurance Race Waterproof Earbuds, $60 (originally $80) Garmin Forerunner 245 Smartwatch, $200 (originally $350)