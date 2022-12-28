Artificial Christmas Trees Are Up to 80% Off This Week, So Stock Up for Next Year Before They're Gone

The best after-Christmas sales on all types of gorgeous artificial Christmas trees at Target, Home Depot, Walmart, and more

By Lauren Levy
Published on December 28, 2022

Best After Xmas Sales on Artificial Xmas Trees
Photo:

Target/Amazon/Walmart/The Home Depot

You might be all maxed out on all things Christmas at the moment, but hold that thought, because there is one more purchase worth your time and effort: Artificial Christmas trees are up to 80% off right now. 

If your artificial tree has seen better days or you’re ready to invest in a new one for next year, now is the time to buy. You may not use these trees right away, but with major markdowns going on across retailers’ after-Christmas sales, you’ll thank us come Christmas season 2023. We’ve scoured the sales at Macy’s, The Home Depot, Amazon, Walmart, and Target for our favorite finds so that you can shop confidently. Then, come Christmas 2023, you can unpack and decorate a new tree that you didn’t have to stress over or deal-hunt.

Macy’s

9' Dunhill Fir Full-Bodied & Hinged Tree

Macy's

For a limited time, Macy’s has an overflowing assortment of artificial trees up to 80% off. Forget about Christmas in December or July. With finds like these, it’s Christmas in January at Macy’s! 

Amazon

National Tree Company Artificial Full Christmas Tree

Amazon

Whether you’re looking for slim pencil trees, shorter 4.5-foot trees for small spaces, or towering 10-foot trees for larger rooms, Amazon has trees in a wide range of sizes on sale right now.

Target

Costway Prelit 7.5ft Christmas Tree

Target

Target has thousands of Christmas trees on sale right now, some up to 77% off, and given the convenience of an artificial tree and the crazy discounts, why wait?

Walmart

Best Choice Products 7.5ft Pre-Decorated Pencil Tree

Walmart

From majestic snow-flocked classics to more modern silver tinsel-covered options, Walmart also has massive sales on a wide variety of artificial trees ranging in sizes, colors, and styles (including the upside down tree).

The Home Depot

5 ft. Pre-lit Flocked British Columbia Fir Artificial Christmas Tree

Home Depot

Although many of The Home Depot’s artificial trees are on sale for 50% off, you can find some pre-lit beauties up to 73% off. 

